Pierson City Council Minutes — July 15, 2019

Pierson City Council

Monday, July 15, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 15th; all council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Bids on the property located at 712 South St. were opened. One bid was received from JEM Opportunities. Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing for the sale of the property at 712 South St. With no one present for or against and no written comments received the public hearing was closed.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-20

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR AND CITY CLERK

TO ENTER INTO A REAL ESTATE CONTRACT FOR THE SALE OF 712 SOUTH ST.

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda, all voted aye; motion carried. The consent agenda included minutes and financials from June, claims and disbursements thru July 15th and a building permit for 303 Summit for a deck.

Claims Approved:

Absolute Inspection inspection $715.57

Badger Meter cell fee $170.88

Bomgaars supplies $48.25

Builders Sharpening supplies $34.75

City of Pierson utility $145.73

Clarks Hardware supplies $37.31

Diamond Vogel paint $370.01

Frontier phone $191.37

Hundertmark pressure washer $2,731.89

Iowa Department of Revenue withholding $650.00

Iowa Department of Revenue WET tax $878.00

Iowa Department of Revenue sales tax $54.00

Iowa DNR water supply permit $43.01

Iowa Legue of Cities registration $205.00

IPERS pension $814.46

Jeanette Beekman mileage $112.20

JM Construction concrete work $19,300.00

LP Gill landfill fee $1,776.93

MidAmerican electric $1,533.80

Nelson Power Washing painting $3,000.00

New Coop fuel $338.05

REC electric $26.18

Sanitary Services garbage contract $7,045.50

Staples toner $153.88

The Record publishing $456.58

Thompson Phipps and Thompson legal fees $3,650.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,035.20

USA Blue Book reagents $132.00

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $258.00

Verizon internet $56.88

Wellmark insurance $173.06

Woodbury EMS assist $200.00

Expenses by fund: General $6866.83, Road Use $6500.81, Special Revenues $610.50, Proprietary $2087.46, Revenues by fund $10233.65, Road Use $3052.70, Special Rev. $608.64, Proprietary $8891.52

The Sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz. Officers conducted over 32 hours of patrol and responded to 4 calls for service.

Three bids were received for removing the bridge on Main St. Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to accept the low bid submitted by Richardson Trucking all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to approve the second reading of

Ordinance 168 amending Chapter 92.05 the disconnect fee

All voted aye; approved.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-21

A RESOLUTION WAIVING THE 3RD READING OF ORDINANCE 168

All voted aye; approved.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Todd to adopt ordinance 168 all voted aye; motion carried.

The clerk discussed well #2 rehab options with the council, an engineer would be needed to do any kind of rehab work. A quote was received for acid washing the current well. Clerk recommended putting money away for a new well in the future. Council will revisit at a future meeting.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-22

A RESOLUTION TO ASSESS PAST DUE UTILITIES TO THE TREASURER

All vote aye, motion carried.

Clerk discussed SIMPCO dues – council declined to join, purchasing a dehumidifier for city hall- motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Swanson to allow the clerk to spend up to $1500, all vote aye; motion carried. A letter for IDNR approving the SWPP was received, the city will contract for 2000 gallons of propane – same as last year, and Jay-Lan will be spraying the boulevard with fertilizer and weed spray.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn the meeting seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019