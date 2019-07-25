Pierson City Council Minutes — July 15, 2019

| | 0

Pierson City Council
Monday, July 15, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 15th; all council were in attendance.  Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM.  Bids on the property located at 712 South St. were opened. One bid was received from JEM Opportunities.  Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing for the sale of the property at 712 South St.  With no one present for or against and no written comments received the public hearing was closed.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd to approve
RESOLUTION 2019-20
A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR AND CITY CLERK
TO ENTER INTO A REAL ESTATE CONTRACT FOR THE SALE OF 712 SOUTH ST.  
All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the consent agenda, all voted aye; motion carried.  The consent agenda included minutes and financials from June, claims and disbursements thru July 15th and a building permit for 303 Summit for a deck.

Claims Approved:
Absolute Inspection  inspection    $715.57
Badger Meter  cell fee    $170.88
Bomgaars  supplies    $48.25
Builders Sharpening  supplies    $34.75
City of Pierson  utility    $145.73
Clarks Hardware supplies    $37.31
Diamond Vogel  paint    $370.01
Frontier  phone    $191.37
Hundertmark  pressure washer    $2,731.89
Iowa Department of Revenue  withholding    $650.00
Iowa Department of Revenue  WET tax    $878.00
Iowa Department of Revenue  sales tax    $54.00
Iowa DNR  water supply permit    $43.01
Iowa Legue of Cities  registration    $205.00
IPERS  pension    $814.46
Jeanette Beekman  mileage    $112.20
JM Construction  concrete work    $19,300.00
LP Gill  landfill fee    $1,776.93
MidAmerican  electric    $1,533.80
Nelson Power Washing  painting    $3,000.00
New Coop  fuel    $338.05
REC  electric    $26.18
Sanitary Services  garbage contract    $7,045.50
Staples  toner    $153.88
The Record  publishing    $456.58
Thompson Phipps and Thompson  legal fees    $3,650.00
United States Treasury  withholding    $1,035.20
USA Blue Book reagents    $132.00
Veenstra and Kimm  prof. fees    $258.00
Verizon  internet    $56.88
Wellmark  insurance    $173.06
Woodbury EMS  assist    $200.00

Expenses by fund: General $6866.83, Road Use $6500.81, Special Revenues $610.50, Proprietary $2087.46, Revenues by fund $10233.65, Road Use $3052.70, Special Rev. $608.64, Proprietary $8891.52

The Sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz. Officers conducted over 32 hours of patrol and responded to 4 calls for service.

Three bids were received for removing the bridge on Main St. Motion by Bubke, seconded by McQueen to accept the low bid submitted by Richardson Trucking all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to approve the second reading of
Ordinance 168 amending Chapter 92.05 the disconnect fee
All voted aye; approved.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve
RESOLUTION 2019-21
A RESOLUTION WAIVING THE 3RD READING OF ORDINANCE 168
All voted aye; approved.

Motion by Bubke seconded by Todd to adopt ordinance 168 all voted aye; motion carried.

The clerk discussed well #2 rehab options with the council, an engineer would be needed to do any kind of rehab work. A quote was received for acid washing the current well. Clerk recommended putting money away for a new well in the future. Council will revisit at a future meeting.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to approve
RESOLUTION 2019-22
A RESOLUTION TO ASSESS PAST DUE UTILITIES TO THE TREASURER
All vote aye, motion carried.

Clerk discussed SIMPCO dues – council declined to join, purchasing a dehumidifier for city hall- motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Swanson to allow the clerk to spend up to $1500, all vote aye; motion carried. A letter for IDNR approving the SWPP was received, the city will contract for 2000 gallons of propane – same as last year, and Jay-Lan will be spraying the boulevard with fertilizer and weed spray.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn the meeting seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman,
City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, July 25, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment