Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 168

An Ordinance amending Chapter 92, Section 92.05.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92, Section 92.05 shall read as follows:

92.05 SERVICE DISCONTINUED. Water service to delinquent customers shall be discontinued in accordance with the following:

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)

1. Notice. The Clerk shall notify each delinquent customer that service will be discontinued if payment of the combined service account, including charges and fees, is not received by the date specified in the notice of delinquency. Such notice shall be sent by ordinary mail to the customer in whose name the delinquent charges and fees were incurred and shall inform the customer of the nature of the delinquency and afford the customer the opportunity for a hearing prior to discontinuance.

2. Notice to Landlords. If the customer is a tenant, and if the owner or landlord of the property or premises has made a written request for notice, the notice of delinquency shall also be given to the owner or landlord.

3. Hearing. If a hearing is requested by noon of the day preceding the shut off, the Mayor shall conduct an informal hearing and shall make a determination as to whether the disconnection is justified. The customer has the right to appeal the Mayor’s decision to the Council, and if the Council finds that disconnection is justified, then such disconnection shall be made, unless payment has been received.

4. Fees. If any account is not paid by the 28th day of any given month, the account shall be charged a nonpayment fee of fifty dollars ($50) and the service to such owner or person so supplied with the utility shall be discontinued on or after the 28th day of that particular month.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on August 1, 2019 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: June 17, 2019

Second Reading: July 15, 2019

Third Reading: Waived

Passed by the Council on the 15th day of July, 2019 and approved this 15th day of July, 2019.

City of Pierson

Doyle Struve, Mayor

City of Pierson

Attest:

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

City of Pierson

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019