Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 2, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 2, 2019

TWENTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Ernie Colt, Carpenter’s Local 948, addressed the Board with language pertaining to county work with construction contractors.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for July 2, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the June 25, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $247,195.78. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jacob Brosamle, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 6-24-19. Separation.; the separation of Jonathan Murad, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 6-25-19. Resignation.; the reclassification of Steven Hofmeyer, % Deputy, County Auditor Dept., effective 7-01-19, $77,651.42/year, 9%=$6,696.38/yr. Per County Auditor, from 80% to 85% Deputy.; the reclassification of Karla Fergen, Senior Clerk, Human Resources Dept., effective 07-11-19, $20.06/hr., 3.8%=$.74/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 4/Step 2 to Grade 4/Step 3.; the reclassification of William Brooks, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 07-18-19, $28.38/hr., 16%=$3.97/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and the reclassification of Gabriel Williams, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 7-19-19, $20.07/hr., 4%=$.77/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

Presentation of award certificate to Dawn Norton. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for the City of Cushing. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the increase in the amount paid for General Assistance burial expenses from $835.00 to $1,100.00 effective July 1, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive and approve the FY 19/20 parking plan. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for pavement marking 2019. The bids are as follows:

Iowa Plains Signing Inc., Slater, IA — $111,480.00

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the bids. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to award the bid to Iowa Plains Signing Inc. for $111,480.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution to amend the FY 2020-2024 construction program. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION TO REVISE WOODBURY COUNTY 2020 FIVE-YEAR ROAD PROGRAM

RESOLUTION #12,873

Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Construction Program, and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding and timing of the proposed work plan,

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2020), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.

The following approved Priority Year projects shall be ADDED to the Program’s Accomplishment year:

Project Number

Local ID

TPMS #

Project Location

Description of work

AADT

Length

NBIS #

Type Work

Fund basis

Accomplishment Year

($1000’s of dollars)

New amount

BRS-SWAP-6012(601)–FF-97

On D 12, Over CREEK, from Haines Avenue East 0.15 Miles to Minnesota Avenue, on NLINE S12 TT89N RR43W

428

$1005

Bridge B-255 Replacement

0.1 MI

SWAP-HBP

TPMS ID: 39478

Cooperative Bridge replacement project with City of Pierson

354765

Totals

$1005

Fund ID

Accomplishment year

($1000’s of dollars)

Previous Amount

New Amount

Net Change

Local Funds

$2,260

$2,260

$0

Farm to Market Funds

$1,614

$1,819

$205

Special Funds

$2,120

$2,120

$0

Federal Aid Funds

$56

$56

$0

SWAP Funds

$2,250

$3,050

$800

Total construction cost (All funds)

$8,300

$9,305

$1,005

Local 020 Construction cost totals

(Local Funds + BROS-8J FA funds)

$2,260

$2,260

$0

DATED this 2nd day of July, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting interest rates for drainage district warrants for district under the jurisdiction of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,874

RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING THE INTEREST RATE PAID ON DRAINAGE WARRANTS

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has the authority to establish the interest rate on drainage warrants pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 468.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the interest rate for Drainage Warrants is hereby set at 5% APR for Fiscal Year 2020.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

DATED this 2nd day of July, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way 145th Street (Road #481). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,875

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING AND VACATING A ROAD

RIGHT OF WAY 145TH

STREET (ROAD NO. 481)

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

That portion of 145th Street (Road No. 481) lying easterly of the NE Corner of the NWº of the SWº to a point 33í west of the East º Corner, in Section 26 T89N, R42W, Union Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, no objections were received in either writing or by persons present.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way Sidney Avenue (Road #94). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,876

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING AND VACATING A ROAD RIGHT

OF WAY SIDNEY AVENUE (ROAD NO. 94)

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

That portion of Sidney Avenue (Road No. 94) lying north of the SE Corner of the NEº of the NWº thence north to the south ROW line of 190th Street in Section 21 T88N, R42W, Rock Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, no objections to the closure and vacation were received in either writing or by persons present, a request was made to change the northern point of road closure to allow field access.

WHEREAS, the Board does not object to the revised point of closure,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

That portion of Sidney Avenue (Road No. 94) lying north of the SE Corner of the NEº of the NWº thence north to a point 100 feet north of the Sidney Avenue Bridge in Section 21 T88N, R42W, Rock Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way 260th Street (Road #744). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,877

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING

AND VACATING A ROAD

RIGHT OF WAY 260th STREET (ROAD NO. 744)

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

That portion of 260th Street (Road No. 744) lying easterly of the east ROW line of Jasper Avenue to a point 33í west of the SE Corner of the NEº of the NWº in Section 29 T87N, R44W, Grant Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, no objections were received in either writing or by persons present.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way 280th Street. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,878

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING AND VACATING A ROAD RIGHT OF WAY 280th STREET

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

A portion of 280th Street ROW in the SEº SEº Section 31, T87N, R45W, West Fork Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa. more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the SE Corner Section 31-87-45 thence N87∞20’58”W (an assumed bearing) along the south line of the SEº 816.71 feet to the centerline of county road D25; thence N46∞40’41”W 571.41 feet along the centerline of said D25; thence N60∞12’18”E 62.70 feet to the ROW line and point of beginning; thence N60∞12’18”E 360.37 feet; thence along a curve concave southerly with an arc length of 146.28 feet, a radius of 782.80 feet, with a chord of N65∞33’30”E 146.07 feet; thence N19∞05’18”W 66.00 feet to the northerly ROW line of 280th Street; thence along a curve concave southerly with an arc length of 158.62 feet, a radius of 848.80 feet, with a chord of S65∞33’30”W 158.38 feet; thence S60∞12’18”W 380.40 feet; thence S46∞40’41”E 68.97 feet to the point of beginning.

Said description contains 0.792 acres more or less.

WHEREAS, no objections were received in either writing or by persons present.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way 150th Street (Road #436). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,879

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING AND VACATING

A ROAD RIGHT OF WAY 150th STREET (ROAD NO. 436)

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

That portion of 150th Street (Road No. 436) lying east of the east ROW line of Dallas Avenue and west of the northwest ROW line of Correctionville Road in Sections 25,36 T89N, R46W, Concord Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, no objections were received in either writing or by persons present.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution closing and vacating a road right of way Garner Avenue (Road #798). Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12,880

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION CLOSING AND VACATING

A ROAD RIGHT OF WAY GARNER AVENUE (ROAD NO. 798)

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), on June 11, 2019 held a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a Woodbury County Secondary Road Right-Of-Way described as follows:

That portion of Garner Avenue (Road No. 798) lying south of the south ROW line of Deer Run Trail and north of the north ROW line of 260th Street in Sections 17,18,19,20 T87N, R45W, West Fork Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

WHEREAS, no objections were received in either writing or by persons present.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that all interest in the subject section of road right-of-way be vacated, subject to utility easements of record for ingress and egress.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of July 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 9, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

