Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 9, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 9, 2019

TWENTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor (by phone). Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for July 9,2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 2, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $645,466.49. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Brian Hagler, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-20-19. Resignation.; the reclassification of Joshua Widman, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 7-26-19, $94,299/year, 3.4%=$3,172/yr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Asst. County Attorney, from Step 10 to Step 11.; and the reclassification of Matthew Verzani, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 7-27-19, $87,951/yr., 3.7%=$3,172/yr. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 8 to Step 9. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspensions for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Mark Boyle. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig seconded by Pottebaum to award the bid for Project #ER-CO97(138)ó58-97, emergency PCC patching project for Old Highway 141 to Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. for $62,378.76. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 16, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 25, 2019