Anthony Baird of Moville Travels to Ireland

Earlier this year, Anthony Baird of Moville traveled to Ireland with a group from Buena Vista University (BVU). Anthony also met one of his older sisters, Audrey, in Ireland while she was on her honeymoon there.
BVU participants in a two-week experience in Ireland this spring gathered for a photo at Coomakista Pass. Seated front row left to right: Dr. Annamaria Formichella, professor of English/faculty advisor; Hannah Reno; and Stacey Rosener. Back row, from left: Marco Uribe; Anthony Baird; Zachary Hess; Jordyn Daggs-Olson; Allyssa Ertz; Ella Wiebusch; Aubrey Anderson; Rachel Kehrberg; Dr. Andrea Frantz, professor of digital media/faculty advisor; Kayla Sweet; Dalton Walker; Aidan Cronin; and Olivia Wieseler.