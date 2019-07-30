Roger Hinds

Roger W. Hinds, 61, of Bronson, Iowa died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Roger’s family held a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Bronson Shelter House in Bronson, Iowa from 6-8 pm.

Roger William Hinds, 61, was born on January 12, 1958 in Sioux City, Iowa. He lost his battle with cancer on July 23, 2019. He was the son of Paul and Arlene Hinds of Bronson, Iowa.

Roger grew up in Bronson. As a young boy, he was always tinkering around with old lawn mower and bicycles. If you couldn’t find him, he was most likely down at the creek fishing or who-knew-what.

He attended Lawton-Bronson School until the family moved to Worthington, Minnesota in May 1972.

Roger graduated from Worthington Senior High School in 1976. While living in Worthington he met his lady, Karen Stankey. They were married in 1979.

Three sons — Travis, Troy, and Chad — were born to this union. They lived in Bronson until the couple later divorced.

He moved to Shreveport, Louisiana in the late 1980s and returned to Bronson in 2016.

Roger worked mostly in construction and carpentry until he became disabled by a brain tumor while living in Shreveport. He continued to odd jobs for his many friends.

Woodworking seemed to be what he enjoyed the most.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his three sons; seven grandchildren; sisters Paula (Everett) Gunn of South Sioux City, NE; Michelle Leisey of Salix, IA; and Pam (Tom) Dirks, Hornick, IA; and a brother, Craig (Lori) Hinds of Bronson, IA; as well as several nieces and nephews and his dog, Sadie Lynn.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul and Arlene Hinds; his grandparents, Willie and Alice Hinds and Fay and Effie Lower; and six cousins.

Rest in peace, dear brother, uncle, dad, grandpa and friend. We love you.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland in the care of Roger and being there for the family.