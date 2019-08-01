City of Correctionville — Legal Notice (Public Hearing)

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the property described as follows:

Lots 1 and 4, Block 5, Gendreaus 2nd Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa; and

Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa.

The Hearing will be held August 12, 2019 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019