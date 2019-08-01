CITY OF CUSHING

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Cushing, Iowa, is hereby serving as Public Notice that on August 6, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Cushing City Hall to consider the submission of an application for an Imminent Threat Community Development Block Grant. The grant application will request funding assistance for improvements to the City’s water system.

This meeting will be held to give residents information concerning the proposed project. Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their preferences about the proposed activities. Anyone having questions about this project or the upcoming hearing may contact the City Clerk at 712-384-2189.

Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk — City of Cushing, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019