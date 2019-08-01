Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — July 25, 2019
Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OFA SPECIAL MEETING OF
THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
JULY 25, 2019
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY
1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:15 a.m.
2. ROLL CALL
• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.
3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.
4. NEW BUSINESS
• FEH Fee Proposal: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the services and scope fee proposal by FEH and adding the language “terms of the AIA B101 2017 agreement will be negotiated and approved by the parties prior to services beginning”. All voted aye. Motion carried.
5. OTHER BUSINESS:
• None
6. ADJOURNMENT
• At 6:25 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 1, 2019