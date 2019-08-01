Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — July 25, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OFA SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

JULY 25, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:15 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

• FEH Fee Proposal: Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the services and scope fee proposal by FEH and adding the language “terms of the AIA B101 2017 agreement will be negotiated and approved by the parties prior to services beginning”. All voted aye. Motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS:

• None

6. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:25 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Haggin, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019