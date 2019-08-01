Moville City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — July 17, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for June, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement application from Jarrod Reese of 208 S 1st Street but due to recent changes to the UR plan, this needs reviewed before it can be approved. Thompson will review and update council. No action taken, will review in the future. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Stee Maxwell, Bob Logan, Scott Gernhart, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Kathy Wright and Doug Wright. During Open Forum, Kathy Wright expressed that she would like to see current pet ordinances changed to require pet owners to remove all pet waste from their yards. Bob Logan said that he read an article in the paper that the council denied a building permit from the Medical Clinic to build a garage and would really like to see the council approve this permit. Also, he asked if the council would like to buy three of his lots near the Community Center for $22,000 per lot and requests paperwork showing where he gave permission for the walking trail to be built on lots that he owns there. He asks the council to consider connecting his neighbor’s property to the South into a nearby storm sewer to prevent the mud-hole that is created after it rains.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Council discussed the budgeted water rate increase of $1.00 per first thousand gallons, $0.25 per thousand gallons after, and $32.50 per month for non-metered units. Conolly motions to approve this increase, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson will prepare the Ordinance for review. Weaver updated council on recent repairs to the street sweeper and the upcoming invoice for the work. Bauer motioned to approve this expense, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update.

Stee Maxwell with MCDAI presented information to the council about the Christmas lights and trees project on which they have been working with Mike Weaver. Because of a warranty benefit, they request the City order these items and then in turn will reimburse the City. Council is agreeable to this arrangement and has approved the purchase of the lights/trees with this month’s bills. Council discussed repair of Circle Drive, West Drive, S. Pearl (through Memorial Park) and the alley near Casey’s General Store and requested that Mike Weaver get bids and present to the council. Engineer Scott Gernhart let the council know that the Meredith Lane street project is nearly completed by contractor RP Constructors. No action taken on the development agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC regarding housing on Meredith Lane as Attorney Thompson has resolved the issue. No update on the sidewalk project in front of Motorville at 18 South 1st Street.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage and reviewed the asbestos testing report recently completed by Environmental Services. Also provided was a price for asbestos removal and remediation and council is interested in learning more about the DNR Derelict Building grant application process that may be available to help with the cost of demolition. Thompson recommends making a list of groups of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and bid opening. Schmidt motioned to pass

Resolution 2019-45
setting a public hearing for August 7, 2019 at 6pm to set bid due date of August 19th, and bid opening date of August 21st to sell Motel 20 property,
seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the water bill at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds at the Fair Board’s request. There have been 2 months of high consumption due to numerous leaks. No action taken at this time.

Bauer motioned to approve the liquor license application from the City of Moville for the Community Center bar, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from Dollar General, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from the 4-Way Stop and Shop, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher updated the council that we have not been enforcing nuisance ordinances within the trailer court at 30 South 5th Street as we were unsure of the process. Fisher requested Thompson draft a letter informing the property owner that enforcement processes will begin soon.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:40 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    261,432.74
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    16,934.58
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,320.55
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    172.10
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    75,354.76
WATER TOTAL    16,149.97
SEWER TOTAL    18,827.15
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,247.59
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    407,439.44

6/21/2019 THRU 7/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    2,477.93
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    5,283.24
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    98.00
AMAZON ONLINE  SIRCHIE PD SUPPLIES 53.25
AMERICAN BOTHERS IN ARMS  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE – EDGAR    636.96
BAN-KOE SYSTEMS INC.  ANNUAL FIRE ALARM TESTING    1,140.00
BEEMER FISHERIES  FISH FOR LAGOON    300.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    173.89
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    283.50
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    65.98
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    285.80
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING 2018 streets proj.    4,701.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  WW CHEMICALS    974.21
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    437.50
CREATIVE DISPLAYS, INC. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/DECOR  MCDAI    5,014.95
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    137.41
EDGAR RODRIGUEZ  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE RODRIGUEZ    554.00
ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  ASBESTOS TESTING – MOTEL 20    1,530.00
EPS LAWNWORKS  NUISANCE MOWING    330.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    918.88
FRANK DUNN CO.  ROAD PATCH    589.00
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,153.54
GRAINGER  PARTS    88.10
GREG MANKER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    150.00
HEALY WELDING  REPAIRS    153.18
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO.  VEHICLE MAINT.    110.16
IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY  SOFTWARE ACCESS FEE    300.00
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL  ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    323.00
IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,673.00
IPERS  IPERS    4,062.80
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    8,001.47
JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC  MOTORVILLE SIDEWALK    7,323.75
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    52.20
JODI PETERSON  mileage/phone reimb.    188.86
KRYGER GLASS CO.  POLICE VEHICLE MAINT.    241.12
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    133.66
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,855.39
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MEGAN CROSS  phone/mileage reimb.    150.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    114.01
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    8,218.68
NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING  POOL CONCESSIONS    241.34
PAT SMITH  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    86.67
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    196.22
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    181.44
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,350.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    434.29
S&S EQUIPMENT  PARTS    30.84
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    147.77
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    21,079.94
SERVICEMASTER OF SOOLAND  TOWER CONTROL PANEL REPAIRS    628.36
SIMPCO  SIMPCO MEMBERSHIP    1,787.10
SIOUX CITY FORD  POLICE EQUIPMENT    38.88
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    189.27
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    709.69
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    941.50
STREET COP TRAINING  TRAINING    199.00
SUNNYBROOK  FLOWER POT SUPPLIES    43.54
T & W TIRE  TIRE REPAIR AND OIL CHANGE    740.94
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  WATER TOWER REPAIRS    348.92
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  LEGAL SERVICES    4,202.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    117.00
TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT  SWEEPER MAINTENANCE    2,881.54
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    4,076.52
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    1,740.08
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES    69.38
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  HEALTH INSURANCE    1,189.94
WEX BANK  FUEL    3,071.43
WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET    1,573.18
WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK  COURT COSTS CHAPTER 58    255.00
WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION  MIDSTATES CONF. REGISTRATION x3    90.00
TOTAL    23,536.09
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    23,536.09
PAYROLL CHECKS    31,536.12
**** PAID TOTAL *****    55,072.21
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    101,016.80
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    156,089.01
6/21/2019 THRU 7/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND  FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    99,076.35
110 ROAD USE TAX    12,651.77
200 DEBT SERVICE    21,079.94
600 WATER    13,950.34
610 SEWER    9,330.61

