Moville City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — July 17, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the bills, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for June, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement application from Jarrod Reese of 208 S 1st Street but due to recent changes to the UR plan, this needs reviewed before it can be approved. Thompson will review and update council. No action taken, will review in the future. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Stee Maxwell, Bob Logan, Scott Gernhart, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Kathy Wright and Doug Wright. During Open Forum, Kathy Wright expressed that she would like to see current pet ordinances changed to require pet owners to remove all pet waste from their yards. Bob Logan said that he read an article in the paper that the council denied a building permit from the Medical Clinic to build a garage and would really like to see the council approve this permit. Also, he asked if the council would like to buy three of his lots near the Community Center for $22,000 per lot and requests paperwork showing where he gave permission for the walking trail to be built on lots that he owns there. He asks the council to consider connecting his neighbor’s property to the South into a nearby storm sewer to prevent the mud-hole that is created after it rains.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Council discussed the budgeted water rate increase of $1.00 per first thousand gallons, $0.25 per thousand gallons after, and $32.50 per month for non-metered units. Conolly motions to approve this increase, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson will prepare the Ordinance for review. Weaver updated council on recent repairs to the street sweeper and the upcoming invoice for the work. Bauer motioned to approve this expense, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update.

Stee Maxwell with MCDAI presented information to the council about the Christmas lights and trees project on which they have been working with Mike Weaver. Because of a warranty benefit, they request the City order these items and then in turn will reimburse the City. Council is agreeable to this arrangement and has approved the purchase of the lights/trees with this month’s bills. Council discussed repair of Circle Drive, West Drive, S. Pearl (through Memorial Park) and the alley near Casey’s General Store and requested that Mike Weaver get bids and present to the council. Engineer Scott Gernhart let the council know that the Meredith Lane street project is nearly completed by contractor RP Constructors. No action taken on the development agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC regarding housing on Meredith Lane as Attorney Thompson has resolved the issue. No update on the sidewalk project in front of Motorville at 18 South 1st Street.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage and reviewed the asbestos testing report recently completed by Environmental Services. Also provided was a price for asbestos removal and remediation and council is interested in learning more about the DNR Derelict Building grant application process that may be available to help with the cost of demolition. Thompson recommends making a list of groups of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and bid opening. Schmidt motioned to pass

Resolution 2019-45

setting a public hearing for August 7, 2019 at 6pm to set bid due date of August 19th, and bid opening date of August 21st to sell Motel 20 property,

seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the water bill at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds at the Fair Board’s request. There have been 2 months of high consumption due to numerous leaks. No action taken at this time.

Bauer motioned to approve the liquor license application from the City of Moville for the Community Center bar, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from Dollar General, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the liquor license application from the 4-Way Stop and Shop, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher updated the council that we have not been enforcing nuisance ordinances within the trailer court at 30 South 5th Street as we were unsure of the process. Fisher requested Thompson draft a letter informing the property owner that enforcement processes will begin soon.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:40 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 261,432.74

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 16,934.58

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,320.55

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 172.10

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 75,354.76

WATER TOTAL 16,149.97

SEWER TOTAL 18,827.15

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,247.59

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 407,439.44

6/21/2019 THRU 7/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 2,477.93

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 5,283.24

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 98.00

AMAZON ONLINE SIRCHIE PD SUPPLIES 53.25

AMERICAN BOTHERS IN ARMS CLOTHING ALLOWANCE – EDGAR 636.96

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL FIRE ALARM TESTING 1,140.00

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 300.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 173.89

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 283.50

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 65.98

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 285.80

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 2018 streets proj. 4,701.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 974.21

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 437.50

CREATIVE DISPLAYS, INC. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS/DECOR MCDAI 5,014.95

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 137.41

EDGAR RODRIGUEZ CLOTHING ALLOWANCE RODRIGUEZ 554.00

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES ASBESTOS TESTING – MOTEL 20 1,530.00

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING 330.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 918.88

FRANK DUNN CO. ROAD PATCH 589.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,153.54

GRAINGER PARTS 88.10

GREG MANKER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 150.00

HEALY WELDING REPAIRS 153.18

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT. 110.16

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE ACCESS FEE 300.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 323.00

IOWA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,673.00

IPERS IPERS 4,062.80

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,001.47

JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC MOTORVILLE SIDEWALK 7,323.75

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 52.20

JODI PETERSON mileage/phone reimb. 188.86

KRYGER GLASS CO. POLICE VEHICLE MAINT. 241.12

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 133.66

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,855.39

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MEGAN CROSS phone/mileage reimb. 150.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 114.01

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,218.68

NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING POOL CONCESSIONS 241.34

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 86.67

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 196.22

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 181.44

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,350.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 434.29

S&S EQUIPMENT PARTS 30.84

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 147.77

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 21,079.94

SERVICEMASTER OF SOOLAND TOWER CONTROL PANEL REPAIRS 628.36

SIMPCO SIMPCO MEMBERSHIP 1,787.10

SIOUX CITY FORD POLICE EQUIPMENT 38.88

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 189.27

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 709.69

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 941.50

STREET COP TRAINING TRAINING 199.00

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 43.54

T & W TIRE TIRE REPAIR AND OIL CHANGE 740.94

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER TOWER REPAIRS 348.92

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL SERVICES 4,202.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 117.00

TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 2,881.54

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 4,076.52

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,740.08

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES 69.38

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 1,189.94

WEX BANK FUEL 3,071.43

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,573.18

WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK COURT COSTS CHAPTER 58 255.00

WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION MIDSTATES CONF. REGISTRATION x3 90.00

=============

TOTAL 23,536.09

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 23,536.09

PAYROLL CHECKS 31,536.12

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 55,072.21

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 101,016.80

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 156,089.01

=============

6/21/2019 THRU 7/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 99,076.35

110 ROAD USE TAX 12,651.77

200 DEBT SERVICE 21,079.94

600 WATER 13,950.34

610 SEWER 9,330.61

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019