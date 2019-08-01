Notice of Bid Letting — Anthon Little Sioux Boat Ramp Repair Project

NOTICE OF BID LETTING

Section 0005

2019 LITTLE SIOUX RIVER BOAT RAMP REPAIR PROJECT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LETTING FOR THE 2019 LITTLE SIOUX RIVER BOAT RAMP REPAIR PROJECT,

ANTHON, IOWA.

REQUEST FOR BIDS: Sealed Bids for the 2019 Little Sioux River Boat Ramp Repair Project, Anthon, Iowa, will be received by the City of Anthon, at Anthon City Hall, 301 East Main Street, Anthon, Iowa until 5:30 PM on the 5th day of September, 2019 and opened after a public hearing on the Plans, Specifications, and Form of Contract to be held at 5:30 PM the same day or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached.

The Bid will be for the furnishing of all labor, materials, use of contractor’s equipment and all else necessary for the Little Sioux River Boat Ramp Repair Project which shall include the following items which are fully described in the project bidding documents:

1. Reshape River Bank

Lump Sum

2. Furnish & Place Filter Fabric

350 Sq. Yds.

3. Furnish & Place Rip Rap

625 tons

4. Seeding & Erosion Control

Lump Sum

Other items will also be necessary to complete the project.

The Notice of Award will likely be given by September 9, 2019, with a start date after all bonds and paperwork are completed. The desired completion date is: December 15, 2019.

A complete set of the approved Plans and Specifications is available for review at the Anthon City Hall, 301 East Main Street, Anthon, Iowa (Phone 712-373-5218) or else obtained by request from Steffen Engineering, Inc., 1844 Hwy 20, Lawton, Iowa, 51030 (Phone 712-944-5511).

Each bidder shall accompany its bid with bid security of 5% of the bid amount as specified by the governmental entity.

CITY OF ANTHON

Allan Pithan, Mayor

Publishing Date(s): August 1, 2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019