Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 9, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
July 9, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the July 9, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the June 18, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on June 25, 2019 or on July 2, 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated June 28, 2019 and approve claims dated June 25, 2019 and July 2, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the engagement letters for Williams & Co. for FY 2018-19 audit.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a lease agreement to Hope Haven effective 7/1/19 through 6/30/21. Motion Carried.

Scott Weise of Purple Wave Auction was present to discuss government surplus online sale options with their company.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s office quarterly report for 4/1/19 to 6/30/19 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild.    Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Gary, to approve Williams & Breitbarth Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 9 of Johnson Township.    Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 23, 25, 26, 36 of Hancock Township on K18S and Section 30, 31 of Perry Township on West Loop Road.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a new hire Scott Held for the operator position in Hinton. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the job description, job structure and hiring process for the Weed Commissioner position for 6 months and the maintenance operator position for 6 months.  The Board will review the position again in a future meeting.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-25-2019
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    29.00
Advanced Systems  copies    13.61
AgriVision Equipment Group  JD Gator repairs    1219.15
Noel Ahmann  mileage    122.38
Alpha Wireless  portable radios    64,404.20
Craig Anderson  mileage    211.70
Axon Enterprise  taser    1065.00
Barkley Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    96,057.50
Baseline Equipment  SUPPLIES    116.00
Cole Beitelspacher  meal expense    19.40
Bob Barker Co.  jail supply clothing    524.28
Bob’s Bike Shop  service/repairs 6×6    283.00
Bomgaars  supplies    232.14
Steve Bunkers  BOR mileage    55.68
Campbell’s Electric  flag pole lights    209.75
Campbells Lawn & Landscape  dirt/lawn repairs    3500.00
Central Valley Ag  Newberg addition seeding    2810.52
Century Link  Ali data    538.46
U.S. Postal Service  postage – postage machine    1010.00
ConvergeOne  replace data san & VM hos    84,993.87
CWD  kitchen supplies    2498.13
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    225.16
Conner Delfs  cell phone allowance    90.00
Dell EMC  TI computer support    1962.63
Dell Marketing computer    1599.57
Victoria DeVos  program supplies    103.94
Dirt Road Design  frisbees/printing    417.50
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Fareway Grocery  kitchen supplies    132.46
Fastenal  supplies    141.25
Stacey Feldman  cell phone allowance    60.00
Frontier Communications  phone    1017.78
Galls  vests    2739.99
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    2987.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    141.80
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    15,603.89
Hardware Hank  bulbs    29.98
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
High Point Networks  Mitell phone system    15,996.00
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Stephanie Hoppe  cell phone allowance    90.00
Gary Horton  mileage    272.60
Nathan Hoss  cell phone allowance    90.00
Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care  spring spraying    922.44
Hundertmark  PARTS    52.50
Indoff  SUPPLIES    292.95
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    65.00
Jack’s Uniforms  truck equipment    3999.35
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Christopher W. Kain  RIGHT-OF-WAY    506.00
Don Kass  mileage    81.20
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    5944.25
Keltek Inc.  squad room docking station    712.00
Kiesler Police Supply  ammo    5259.00
Colleen King  dietitian menu consult    150.00
Robin Klemme  BOR mileage    23.20
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    855.00
Lampert Lumber  LUMBER    261.29
City of Le Mars  utilities    68.86
Le Mars Agri Center  turf seed    4310.00
Aaron Leusink  DARE trip reimb.    2223.78
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    5016.15
Mail Services  mv renewal notices    910.86
Marcus Lumber Company  BRIDGES    22.98
Menards  top sail/compost/grass    1184.71
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1007.84
Mouser Digging & Pump  sewer line repairs    1623.80
Nohava Construction  roof repair    453.33
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    757.64
Northside Glass Service  PARTS    1238.80
O’Keefe Elevator  RCF elevator    6286.00
Amy Oetken  mileage/meals    182.83
Shawn Olson  scheduling software reimb.    3468.72
One Office Solutions  office supplies    988.36
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Peterson Contractors  construction project    18,651.74
Carolyn Plueger deposition    33.25
Plymouth County EMS  rural EMS grant    2302.83
Ply. Co. Recorder  office supplies    103.72
Ply. Co. Secondary Road Dept.  engineering serv & testing    108,949.03
Ply. Co. Sheriff  Juvenile transport    30.00
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  garbage    56.00
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex reimb.    2848.79
Precision Midwest  trimble forensics reveal    5995.00
PRIA  annual membership dues    60.00
Primebank  city of Le Mars – water    21.00
Red’s Printing  envelopes    418.21
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES..1943.39
Roder Construction  DITCH CLEANING    1080.00
Sapp Bros. Petroleum, Inc.  unleaded fuel    2122.52
Janet Schroeder  BOR mileage    92.80
SF Mobile-Vision  camera software support    16,255.00
Rick Singer  cell phone, insurance reim.    252.31
Sioux Sales Company  test kits    49.75
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    125.00
Solsma Bros. Inc.  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    5920.00
Solutions  AS 400 maint    2400.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  water    47.25
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    198.68
Stew Hansen Dodge  2019 Dodge 1500    7467.00
Stew Hansen Dodge  2019 Dodge Charger      24,923.00
Storey Kenworthy  laser checks    1281.53
City of Struble  REFUND TO CITIES/TOWNS    1586.13
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
Thomson West Group  people finder service fee    168.29
Total Motors  2017 Chev. Impact    19,271.33
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    1050.00
Van Diest Supply  herbicides    3338.40
Mike Van Otterloo  clothing allowance    350.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone    185.90
VISA  Sheriff’s misc. expenses    1227.12
Wagner Auto Supply  bulb    20.12
Wal-Mart  supplies    1105.63
Wex Bank  fuel    5400.36
Jacob Wingert  cell phone, dog food    151.19
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    8791.74
911 Installs Inc.  install ‘19 Dodge Durango    2000.00

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-2-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    29.00
City of Akron  SUNDRY    76.26
Akron Ambulance Service  FY 19-20 allocation    11,750.00
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    19.24
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies/parts    182.39
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    130.70
Christensen Bros  construction project    193,626.78
Culligan Water  annex water    212.45
Dell Marketing  computer support    1962.63
Eakes Inc.  SUNDRY    556.84
Fimco Inc.  sprayer parts    27.35
Frontier  phone    573.34
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    812.00
Hinton Ambulance  FY 19-20 allocation    5600.00
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    680.00
Jan Hoffman  health insurance reimb.    416.17
Hoogeveen Enterprises  car wash card    100.00
IMWCA  work comp. premium    7214.00
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    231.90
Iowa DOT  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    800.39
Jeff Jurgensmeier  health insurance reimb.    12.96
Bobbi F. Kellen  health insurance reimb.    361.66
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    529.31
City of Kingsley  FY 19-20 allocation    10,100.00
Kingsley City Clerk  SUNDRY    27.62
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    755.45
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    855.00
Le Mars Ambulance Service  FY 19-20 allocation    57,825.00
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce  registration fee    400.00
Aaron Leusink  health insurance reimb.    247.88
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    1555.82
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home  indigent burial    1250.00
Merrill Rescue Ambulance  FY 19-20 allocation    2000.00
MidAmerican Energy  utility assistance    161.66
Mouser Digging & Pump  BUILDINGS    4746.35
Murphy, Collins & Bixenman  conservation land purchase    200,000.00
Cheri Nitzschke  health insurance reimb.    224.64
Oyens Fire Rescue – Ambulance  FY 19-20 allocation    2000.00
Pictometry International  Aerials/2020-2023 contract    13,007.59
Plymouth County EMS  rural EMS grant    5768.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    2211.18
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    30.95
Premier Communications  box rental    53.67
Presto-X Co.  pest control    58.00
Quality Lawn Care  mowing    150.00
Darin J. Raymond  health insurance reimb.    53.00
Northwest REC  power-radio    1498.62
City of Remsen SUNDRY    139.31
Remsen Ambulance Service  FY 19-20 allocation    8725.00
Tommy Rice  health insurance reimb.    428.51
Brandon Schmidt  rent assistance    200.00
Steve Schnepf  health insurance reimb.    509.92
Sioux City Journal  subscription    390.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    192.00
State Medical Examiners  med examiner autopsy    2198.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Jeff TeBrink  health insurance reimb.    15.82
Heidi Tritz  health insurance reimb.    139.96
Van’s Sanitation  July 2019 recycling    235.50
Verizon Wireless  phone    276.96
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    24.99
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    15,267.19

