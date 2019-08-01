Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 9, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 9, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the July 9, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the June 18, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on June 25, 2019 or on July 2, 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated June 28, 2019 and approve claims dated June 25, 2019 and July 2, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the engagement letters for Williams & Co. for FY 2018-19 audit. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a lease agreement to Hope Haven effective 7/1/19 through 6/30/21. Motion Carried.

Scott Weise of Purple Wave Auction was present to discuss government surplus online sale options with their company.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s office quarterly report for 4/1/19 to 6/30/19 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Gary, to approve Williams & Breitbarth Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 9 of Johnson Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 23, 25, 26, 36 of Hancock Township on K18S and Section 30, 31 of Perry Township on West Loop Road. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a new hire Scott Held for the operator position in Hinton. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the job description, job structure and hiring process for the Weed Commissioner position for 6 months and the maintenance operator position for 6 months. The Board will review the position again in a future meeting.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

