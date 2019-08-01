Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 16, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 16, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve the July 16, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve the minutes of the July 9, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve payroll dated July 12 and July 15, 2019 and approve claims dated July 16, 2019. Motion Carried.

Amanda Harper of SIMPCO was present to discuss and approve 2019 Lead HUD Hazard Reduction Grant.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve Plymouth County as the grant applicant and the Auditor as the fiscal agent to the 2019 HUD Lead Hazard reduction grant with SIMPCO. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 7/8 of Grant Township on 120th St. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the weed commissioner job structure for the future. The Board will discuss with the current weed commissioner, Dennis Binneboese, at 10:15 am on Tuesday, July 23 in order to review the position and discuss the positions structure upon his retirement.

The Board discussed several road vacations and will proceed with contacting landowners and finalizing vacation documents.

The Board discussed locations of placing bicycle share the road signs in Plymouth County.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-16-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Advanced Systems copier maint. agreement 32.83

Noel Ahmann mileage 117.16

Akron Hometowner publications 467.08

Allied Oil & Tire PARTS 413.00

Alpha Wireless Comm. maint agreement radio equip. 19,032.00

Anthony Plbg & Htg. BUILDINGS 186.54

Beemer Fisheries fish order 105.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 270.13

Brothers First LLC rent assistance 200.00

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 538.00

Casey’s fuel 5518.16

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 279.38

Century Link long distance 20.79

Christensen Bros. Merrill bridge 53,146.30

ConvergeOne freight 608.10

Cornhusker International PARTS 203.81

Culligan Water water 119.00

CWD kitchen supplies 1212.65

The Dailey Stop fuel 154.30

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 258.31

Thomas DeBoer GROUNDS 3200.00

Victoria DeVos supplies 105.93

Diana Dowhower program

supplies 144.91

Eakes Inc vacuum repairs 140.18

Fareway kitchen supplies 101.82

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 823.47

Fastenal supplies 313.92

Finzen Apts. partial rent assistance 225.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 1636.64

Frericks Repair fuel 4113.25

Frontier Communications ethernet services 1449.83

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 438.00

GRP & Associates med waste services 107.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 2493.50

Hardware Hank supplies 2.95

Harrison Co. Sheriff mileage/service 33.48

Jamie Hauser mileage 143.84

City of Hinton SUNDRY 125.31

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 60.00

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash cards 50.00

Hy-Vee meeting supplies 578.40

ICEOO MEETING FEES 200.00

Impact7G OUTSIDE ENGINEER-ING 3250.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 391.05

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 683.13

Institute of IA Cert. Assessors education 175.00

Iowa DNR well permit fees 75.00

IPAC voter fee/dues 4032.47

ISAC registrations/dues 7765.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 610.08

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 203.88

J-W Tank Line fuel 1152.19

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 4932.40

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 719.20

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars water 862.34

Le Mars Agri Center rye grass seed 50.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 868.17

L.G. Everist Inc. RWBA road gravel 572.78

Menards supplies 432.37

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6929.69

Midwest Honda mower parts 138.06

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3231.56

David Moller GROUNDS 200.00

MPE Equipment Services BLADES 10,470.00

MPH Industries cable assembly 47.48

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 349.70

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 445.00

Office Systems copier maintenance 691.38

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1236.31

One Office Solutions office supplies 178.09

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Pitchfork Ag truck seeder

rental 198.07

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 5529.69

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal sheriffs fees 863.54

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessments 33,794.56

Ply. Co. Treasurer REAP fund adjustment 117,864.07

Premier Communications phone 1601.59

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Protex Central fire alarm inspection 390.00

Darin Raymond ‘19 Code of Iowa 153.14

City of Remsen utility assistance 200.00

Remsen Bell publications 269.35

Thomas Rohe MEALS 82.82

Rolling Oil fuel 3948.47

Sapp Bros. Petroleum gas 14,798.67

Le Mont Schmid mowing 180.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 1325.45

Sherwin Williams paint 53.25

SHRED-IT shredding services 57.50

Simpco housing trust fund – local 35,067.00

Sioux County Attorney IA law enforce. training 109.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1878.50

Siouxland Humane Society services 37.00

Siouxland Reg Transit System FY 2019-20 allocation 32,137.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Solutions office supplies 106.65

St. Francis Co. Sheriff civil process fees 50.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 80.85

Staples toner 175.98

Star Energy annual propane contract 1792.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 90.33

Mark D. Sturgeon transcripts 28.00

Susemihl’s Uptown service 51.80

The Record publications 227.47

Thomson West Group court library 1277.94

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 38.60

Titan Machinery parts 21.20

Total Motors LLC service 251.26

Town & Country Vet Clinic services 66.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 126.00

Union County Electric tower 85.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 191.17

Van’s Sanitation RBWA garbage 206.00

Vanguard Appraisals appraisal service 240.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 765.84

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 130.37

Duane Walhof cell reimb. 49.30

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk lines 578.24

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019