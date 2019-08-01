Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 16, 2019

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
July 16, 2019  
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis to approve the July 16, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve the minutes of the July 9, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve payroll dated July 12 and July 15, 2019 and approve claims dated July 16, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Amanda Harper of SIMPCO was present to discuss and approve 2019 Lead HUD Hazard Reduction Grant.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton to approve Plymouth County as the grant applicant and the Auditor as the fiscal agent to the 2019 HUD Lead Hazard reduction grant with SIMPCO. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 7/8 of Grant Township on 120th St.  Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the weed commissioner job structure for the future.  The Board will discuss with the current weed commissioner, Dennis Binneboese, at 10:15 am on Tuesday, July 23 in order to review the position and discuss the positions structure upon his retirement.

The Board discussed several road vacations and will proceed with contacting landowners and finalizing vacation documents.

The Board discussed locations of placing bicycle share the road signs in Plymouth County.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:30 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-16-19
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advanced Systems  copier maint. agreement    32.83
Noel Ahmann  mileage    117.16
Akron Hometowner  publications    467.08
Allied Oil & Tire  PARTS    413.00
Alpha Wireless Comm.  maint agreement radio equip.    19,032.00
Anthony Plbg & Htg.  BUILDINGS    186.54
Beemer Fisheries  fish order    105.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    270.13
Brothers First LLC  rent assistance    200.00
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Carroll Construction Supply  PAINT    538.00
Casey’s  fuel    5518.16
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    279.38
Century Link  long distance    20.79
Christensen Bros.  Merrill bridge    53,146.30
ConvergeOne  freight    608.10
Cornhusker International  PARTS    203.81
Culligan Water  water    119.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    1212.65
The Dailey Stop  fuel    154.30
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    258.31
Thomas DeBoer  GROUNDS    3200.00
Victoria DeVos  supplies    105.93
Diana Dowhower  program
supplies    144.91
Eakes Inc vacuum repairs    140.18
Fareway kitchen supplies    101.82
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    823.47
Fastenal  supplies    313.92
Finzen Apts.  partial rent assistance    225.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  contract    1636.64
Frericks Repair  fuel    4113.25
Frontier Communications  ethernet services    1449.83
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    438.00
GRP & Associates  med waste services    107.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    2493.50
Hardware Hank  supplies    2.95
Harrison Co. Sheriff  mileage/service    33.48
Jamie Hauser  mileage    143.84
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    125.31
Hinton Times  PUBLICATIONS    60.00
Hoogeveen Enterprises  wash cards    50.00
Hy-Vee  meeting supplies    578.40
ICEOO  MEETING FEES    200.00
Impact7G  OUTSIDE ENGINEER-ING    3250.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    391.05
Inland Truck Parts PARTS    683.13
Institute of IA Cert. Assessors education    175.00
Iowa DNR  well permit fees    75.00
IPAC  voter fee/dues    4032.47
ISAC  registrations/dues    7765.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    610.08
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    203.88
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1152.19
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    4932.40
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    719.20
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  water    862.34
Le Mars Agri Center  rye grass seed    50.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    868.17
L.G. Everist Inc.  RWBA road gravel    572.78
Menards  supplies    432.37
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    6929.69
Midwest Honda  mower parts    138.06
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3231.56
David Moller  GROUNDS    200.00
MPE Equipment Services  BLADES    10,470.00
MPH Industries  cable assembly    47.48
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    349.70
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    445.00
Office Systems  copier maintenance    691.38
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    1236.31
One Office Solutions  office supplies    178.09
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Pitchfork Ag  truck seeder
rental    198.07
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    5529.69
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal sheriffs fees    863.54
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessments    33,794.56
Ply. Co. Treasurer  REAP fund adjustment    117,864.07
Premier Communications  phone    1601.59
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Protex Central  fire alarm inspection    390.00
Darin Raymond  ‘19 Code of Iowa    153.14
City of Remsen  utility assistance    200.00
Remsen Bell  publications    269.35
Thomas Rohe  MEALS    82.82
Rolling Oil  fuel    3948.47
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  gas    14,798.67
Le Mont Schmid  mowing    180.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    1325.45
Sherwin Williams  paint    53.25
SHRED-IT  shredding services    57.50
Simpco  housing trust fund – local    35,067.00
Sioux County Attorney  IA law enforce. training    109.00
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1878.50
Siouxland Humane Society  services    37.00
Siouxland Reg Transit System  FY 2019-20 allocation    32,137.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Solutions  office supplies    106.65
St. Francis Co. Sheriff  civil process fees    50.00
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    80.85
Staples  toner    175.98
Star Energy  annual propane contract    1792.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    90.33
Mark D. Sturgeon  transcripts    28.00
Susemihl’s Uptown service    51.80
The Record  publications    227.47
Thomson West Group  court library    1277.94
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    38.60
Titan Machinery  parts    21.20
Total Motors LLC  service    251.26
Town & Country Vet Clinic  services    66.00
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    126.00
Union County Electric  tower    85.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    191.17
Van’s Sanitation  RBWA garbage    206.00
Vanguard Appraisals  appraisal service    240.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    765.84
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    130.37
Duane Walhof  cell reimb.    49.30
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk lines    578.24

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 1, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment