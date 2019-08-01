Probate — Thomas Umbach

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS P. UMBACH, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055549

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Thomas P. Umbach, Deceased, who died on or about July 18, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on July 24, 2019, the last will and testament of Thomas P. Umbach, deceased, bearing date of January 19, 2007,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Lincoln L. Umbach and Tiffany L. Fundermann were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated July 24, 2019.

Executors of the Estate

Lincoln L. Umbach

P.O. Box 104

Anthon, IA 51004

Tiffany L. Fundermann

1209 W. Jefferson St.

Creston, IA 50801

Jay P. Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for the Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

240 Main Street

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

August 8, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019

and Thursday, August 8, 2019