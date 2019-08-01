Woodbury County Extension Annual Report

Woodbury County Extension

Agricultural Extension District

Published Report – Operating

07/01/2018 to 6/30/2019

Balance: July 1, 2018

$526,836.25

Receipts:

Contributions Revenue $8,085.80

Grant Revenue $86,691.26

Interest Revenue $547.68

Other Revenue $5,996.62

Other Tax Revenue $23,438.36

Program Fee Revenue $184,806.61

Property Tax Revenue $491,828.55

Rental Revenue $425.27

Resale Revenue $1,651.38

Utility Tax Replacement Excise Tax $51,952.58

Total Receipts: $855,424.11

Total Beginning Balance and Receipts:

$1,382,260.36

Disbursements:

4Imprint Program Exp. $514.15

4T Tack & Boot Program Exp. $1,485.00

A Step In Thyme Program Exp. $300.00

A.J. Phillips Publishing Co., Inc. Program Exp. $725.00

Aatrix Subscription Exp. $24.95

Absolute Screen Art Program Exp. $170.30

Aggies, Inc. Program, Mtg. Exp. $1,841.95

Alejandra Ortiz-Orellana Program Exp. $28.56

Alex Erwin Program Exp. $50.00

All Telephone Comm., Inc. Equipment Exp. $550.00

Alona Zermeno Lechleidner Program Exp. $275.72

Amazon Program Exp., Supplies $2,389.93

American Popcorn Co. Program Exp. $14.00

American Red Cross Prof. Dev. Exp. $60.00

American Youth Foundation Program Exp. $50.00

Andrea Mitchell Program Exp. $164.82

A-Team Irrigation Facility $174.90

Avery Outdoors Program Exp. $1,317.00

B & H Equipment Equipment $1,996.97

Barb Johnson Grant Expense $750.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Services Equipment $87.70

Best Buy Supplies $187.97

Best Western – Ames Travel $188.00

Bethany Hobbs Program Exp. $50.00

Bethany Widman Ed Incentive $500.00

Blanche Lawn Care Facility $4,152.00

Blue Snap-BLS Program Exp. $396.00

Bomgaars Program Exp. $158.43

Brambleberry Program Exp. $195.99

Brinkerhoff, Katelyn Net Wages and Travel $31,287.73

Bush Cleaners Equipment $102.72

CableOne Telecom Exp. $5,086.68

Cameron O’Connell Ed Incentive $500.00

Casey’s Program, Mtg. Exp. $209.77

Cenex Program Exp. $2.91

Central Catering Program Exp. $988.20

Century Business Products Inc. Equipment Exp $425.00

Century II Apartments Program Exp. $1,919.60

Chick-Fil-A Program Exp $739.29

Chromalable Background Check Exp. $32.85

City of Anthon Program Exp. $85.00

City Of Sioux City Facility $4,840.12

Claussen Goup Grant Expense $300.00

Clay County Extension Program Exp. $40.00

Coffee & Nosh Program Exp. $188.00

Community Action Agency Prof. Contracted Svcs $600.00

Cordell Schemmer Program Exp. $368.30

Counsel Equipment $6,811.77

Country Inn & Suites Travel $138.88

Craig-Beyerink, Christine Net Wages and Travel $19,923.80

Dakota Graphics Facility $180.00

Daktronics, Inc. Facility $11,520.00

Davenport Cleaners Program Exp. $10.27

Dee McKenna Program Exp. $153.35

Delta Hotels Program Exp. $4,859.28

Deluxe Supplies $310.41

Devin Phaly Program Exp. $150.00

Directions EAP, LLC Program Exp. $350.00

Discountmugs.com Program Exp. $280.50

Docucopies.com Program Exp. $1,585.65

Dollar Store Program Exp. $302.28

Don Poggensee Program Exp. $69.60

Donna Uhl Program Exp $150.00

DRI Printing Program Exp., Mktg. $2,522.31

Earl May Program Exp. $150.82

Ebay Supplies $8.47

EconoLodge Travel $183.08

Elijah Stocking Ed Incentive $500.00

Eventbrite Program Exp. $23.16

Faber, Lujean Net Wages and Travel $29,424.43

Facebook.com Program Exp., Mktg. $331.21

Fairfield Inn Travel $122.08

Fareway Stores Grant Exp, Supplies $582.50

Farm News Marketing Expense $583.00

Farrell’s Heating & Air Conditioning Facility $1,378.81

First Advantage Background Check Exp. $3,462.96

Five Star Awards & More LLC Program Exp. $3,970.11

Five Star Professional Cleaning Facility $3,943.13

Fleet Farm Program Exp. $33.21

Gabrielle Jansen Ed Incentive $500.00

Gateway Hotel Travel $833.28

GetMeRegistered.com Prof. Dev. Exp $239.00

Gladys Smith Program Exp. $100.00

Google Marketing $75.11

Goosmann Law Firm Prof. Contracted Svcs $8,863.35

Grand Stay Travel $783.23

Great Western Rentals Program Exp. $442.95

Gwenyth Hoogendyk Ed Incentive $500.00

H2O 4 U Supplies $556.50

Hand2mind Program Exp $73.64

Harbor Freight Supplies $27.80

Hardina, Steven Net Wages and Travel $27,654.85

Harpenau, Kassidy Ed Incentive $500.00

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning Facility $374.00

Heidi Kammer Hodge Program Exp. $100.00

Hewitt, Molly Net Wages and Travel $44,881.68

Hilton Garden Inn Program Exp. $13,117.56

Hobby Lobby Program Exp., Supplies $472.88

Home Depot Program Exp., Supplies $422.90

Hoy, Allison Net Wages and Travel $505.20

Hy-Vee Food Stores Inc. Grant & Prog Exp, Supplies $7,045.98

Iowa 4-H Foundation Program Exp. $2,110.25

Iowa Extension Council Ass’n Dues, Benefit Exp $680.00

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Program Exp. $1,396.00

Iowa Public Employee Retirement System Retirement Plan $52,323.67

Iowa State University Sh Support, Prog., Exp., Supplies $118,266.86

Iowa Workforce Development Unemployment Ins $2,513.06

Iron Hill Program Exp. $59.59

Jaclyn Arens Program Exp. $150.00

Jane Hey Program Exp. $112.52

Jessica Davidson Program Exp. $51.08

Jessica Kratz Ed Incentive, Prog. Exp $583.59

Jill Sokness Program Exp. $44.96

Jim Kessler Program Exp. $390.00

Jimmy Johns Program Exp., Mtg. Exp. $840.08

Johnson, Laura Net Wages and Travel $27,976.86

Kathi Backus Program Exp. $42.76

Kathleen Cue Program Exp. $110.20

KCAU-TV Marketing $320.00

Kenny and Sherry Tietsort Grant Exp $750.00

KES Productions Program Exp. $240.00

Kingsbury Electronic Equipment $1,246.44

Kitchen Dressings Program Exp. $2.99

KQNU-FM Marketing $250.00

KTIV Program Exp., Mktg. $1,701.99

Lauritzen Gardens Program Exp. $121.80

Leann Smith Program Exp. $284.88

Lids.com Program Exp. $42.09

Little Caesars Pizza Program Exp. $59.39

LMC Insurance & Risk Mgmt. Program Exp.., Ins. $560.64

Lowe’s Program Exp. $928.94

M&M Copy Quick Program Exp. $116.31

Madison Jochum Ed Incentive $500.00

Mailchimp Marketing $340.00

Mara Scott Meeting Exp $56.00

Marco Technologies LLC Equipment $272.00

Maria Ortiz Tapia Program Exp. $49.32

Marion Cain Program Exp. $200.00

Marshalls Supplies $139.09

Mead Supplies $68.79

Menards Program Exp. $102.84

Michaels Program Exp. $418.42

Microtel Inn & Suites Travel $69.44

MidAmerican Energy Co. Facility $5,163.68

Mikayla Boeshart Ed Incentive $500.00

MinuteKey Facility $12.84

Mitchell Electric LLC Facility $466.60

M’s on 4th Program Exp. $1,057.28

MWI Program Exp. $495.39

National 4H Council Program Exp. $79.00

National Rest Assn Program Exp. $21.66

Nebraska Extension – Dakota County Program Exp. $23.45

Noah Roerig Ed Incentive $500.00

Northwest AEA Program Exp. $105.13

Old Time Wooden Nickel Co. Program Exp. $184.25

Olive Garden Program Exp. $205.88

Omaha Zoo Program Exp. $1,750.00

Palmer Candy Program Exp. $44.76

Panera Bread Meeting Exp. $44.74

Papa Johns Program Exp. $321.77

Partnership for Food Safety Program Exp. $650.00

Paypal Supplies $7.48

Petersen, Bart Program Exp. $825.00

Pflanz Facility $107.00

Pioneer Bank Facility $72,809.80

Pitney Bowes Postage $995.87

Pizza Hut Program Exp. $62.44

Pizza Ranch Program Exp. $284.75

Plymouth County Extension Program Exp. $1,267.36

Polk County Extension Program Exp. $100.00

Powell Broadcasting Program Exp. $2,329.20

Prairie Meadows Travel $127.68

Premier Global Services Meeting Exp $137.46

Printing Services Inc. Program Exp. $37.13

Prof. Pool & Spa Program Exp. $4.55

Quill Supplies $5,798.21

Ralston, Alan Travel $144.60

Randall Burnight Program Exp. $560.36

Rawlings, Ellwanger, Mohrhauser, Nelson & Roe, LLP Prof. Contracted Svcs $76.00

Rebecca Wallace Travel $77.94

Regalia Manufacturing Program Exp. $100.21

Reldine Backyard Storage Program Exp. $300.00

Restaurante La Salsita Program Exp. $300.00

Riggenbach, Jan Program Exp. $200.00

Rock, Paper, Scissors Program Exp. $590.61

Ronald B. Roybal Program Exp. $3,000.00

Rudy Navarrete’s Mtg. Exp. $175.00

Sallys Beauty Supply Program Exp. $9.80

Sam Thomas Program Exp. $45.00

Sam’s Club Program Exp., Supplies $2,528.10

Sam’s Mini Mart Program Exp. $4.00

Save A-Lot Program Exp. $26.02

Sergeant Bluff Advocate Prog. Exp., Legals $303.75

Shirley Schuett Program Exp. $24.00

Sign Pro Marketing $529.00

Signs By Tomorrow Mtg. Exp. $69.00

Sioux City Journal Communications Advertising Exp $1,345.65

Sioux City Schools Program Exp. $8.75

Siouxland Chamber Marketing, Dues $355.00

Siouxland Chapter of SHRM Prof. Dev. Exp. $20.00

Siouxland Lock And Key Facility $125.88

Siouxland Woman Program Exp. $600.00

SiouxlandProud.com Marketing $79.98

Sister Shirley Fineran Program Exp. $100.00

Staples Program Exp., Supplies $484.52

Staybridge Suites Grant Exp. $249.52

Stockfleth, Beth Net Wages and Travel $27,591.96

Sulsberger, LLC Program Exp. $410.61

Sunkist Bakery Meeting Exp. $63.00

Sunnybrook Program Exp $60.99

Sunshine Program Exp. $24.50

Target Program Exp., Supplies $635.07

Terra Heilman Ed Incentive $500.00

Terri Christensen Program Exp. $825.38

Tess Lord Program Exp. ($22.47)

The Cornucopia Grant Exp. $750.00

The Mapleton Press Marketing $291.67

The Stirring Mtg. Exp. $10.33

The Wheelhouse Facility $773.85

Thomas, Jim Program Exp. $512.36

Tori Engelhardt Program Exp. $300.00

Treasurer State of Iowa Payroll Taxes $12,770.00

Tucker Hill Program Exp. $150.00

Tyler Vohs Ed Incentive $500.00

U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury Payroll Taxes $74,699.15

U.S. Postal Service Postage $469.38

United Way of Siouxland Prof. Dev. Exp $10.00

Uptown Wedding/Event Rental Program Exp. $462.20

Van Zanten, Kristin Net Wages and Travel $24,201.79

Visa Annual Fee $36.00

Vista Print Program Exp. $246.05

Walgreens Program Exp. $86.09

Wall Of Fame Program Exp. $685.75

Walmart Program Exp $1,426.60

Water Rocks! Program Exp. $500.00

Webstaurant Store Program Exp. $1,930.67

Western Disposal Inc. Facility $725.00

Wimmer, Megan Net Wages and Travel $1,209.68

WNAX Radio Program Exp. $420.00

Women Aware Program Exp. $100.00

Woodbury County Fair Ass’n Marketing $256.00

Woodbury County Human Resources Dept. Ins. Benefits Exp. $53,739.17

Woodbury County Sheriff Background Check Exp.. $36.00

Woodbury County Conservation Board Prof. Dev. Exp $35.00

Wrenn’s Plumbing & Heating Facility $82.00

Xerces Society for Invertebrate Cons. Program Exp. $468.44

Yareli Flores Program Exp. $522.99

YMCA Program Exp. $300.00

Yockey, Emily Net Wages and Travel $11,683.04

Zortman, Cindy Net Wages and Travel $7,877.20

Total Disbursements $822,401.84

Net Balance: June 30, 2019

$559,858.52

STATE OF IOWA – Woodbury County Extension

I, Erin Cron, Chair, and I, Alan Ralston, Treasurer of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Council, being duly sworn on oath, state to the best of our knowledge and belief, that the items included in the foregoing Financial Report are true and correct statement of receipts and expenditures of the Woodbury County Extension Agricultural Extension Fund.

Signed, Erin Cron, Chair

Signed, Alan Ralston, Treasurer

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 15th day of July, 2019

Kristin L. Van Zanten

Notary Public

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 1, 2019