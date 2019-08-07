City of Moville — Ordinance No. 2019.3

ORDINANCE NO. 2019.3

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING

THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa, that:

SECTION 1. Pursuant to published notice and following public hearing on the 15th day of May, 2019 so required by Sections362.3 and 380.8, Code of Iowa, there is hereby adopted by the City of Moville, Iowa, the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA.”

SECTION 2. All of the provisions of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA,” shall be in force and effect on and after the effective date of this ordinance.

SECTION 3. All ordinances or parts thereof in force on the effective date of this ordinance are hereby repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance, except as hereinafter provided.

SECTION 4. The repeal provided for in the preceding section of this ordinance shall not affect any offense or act committed or done or any penalty or forfeiture incurred or any contract or right established or accruing before the effective date of this ordinance; nor shall such repeal affect any ordinance or resolution promising or guaranteeing the payment of money by the City or authorizing the issuance of any bonds of said City or any evidence of said City’s indebtedness or any contract or obligation assumed by said City; nor shall said repeal affect the administrative ordinances or resolutions of the Council not in conflict or inconsistent with the provisions of “THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA”; nor shall it affect the following ordinances specifically saved from repeal:

URBAN RENEWAL AREAS

ORDINANCE NO. ADOPTED

NAME OF AREA

Unnumbered July 10, 2013

Moville Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area

Unnumbered

December 17, 2014

Amended Moville Ridge Housing Urban Renewal Area

2018-30 May 16, 2018

MCDAI Addition Urban Renewal Area

2018-38 November 7, 2018

Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area

URBAN REVITALIZATION AREAS

ORDINANCE NO. ADOPTED

NAME OF AREA

Unnumbered June 6, 2007

Logan’s Golf Course 2nd and 3rd Additions and Bleil’s Fifth Subdivision Urban Revitalization Areas

2019-2 March 6, 2019

Moville City-Wide Revitalization Area

ZONING MAP

ORDINANCE NO. ADOPTED

2018-31 6-6-18

Nor shall it affect any other right or franchise conferred by any ordinance or resolution of the Council or any other person or corporation; nor shall it affect any ordinance naming, establishing, relocating or vacating any street or public way, whether temporary or permanent; nor shall it affect any ordinance amending the official zoning map, establishing building lines, establishing and changing grades, or dedicating property for public use; nor shall it affect any prosecution, suit or other proceeding pending or any judgment rendered on or prior to the effective date of this ordinance.

SECTION 5. An official copy of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA,” adopted by this ordinance, including a certificate of the City Clerk as to its adoption and the effective date, is on file in the office of the City Clerk, and shall be kept available for public inspection.

SECTION 6. The City Clerk shall furnish a copy of the “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA,” to the Judicial Magistrates serving the City of Moville.

SECTION 7. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the publication of this ordinance, as required by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa, the 5th day of June, 2019.

James Fisher,

MAYOR

ATTEST:

Jodi Peterson, CITY CLERK

First Reading: 5/15/19

Second Reading: 6/5/19

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 8, 2019