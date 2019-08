Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — June 25, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report

Payment Date: 06/25/2019

4-WAY STOP SHOP gas – bookmobile 70.00

ACCURATE REPORTING Deposition 242.00

ACE ENGINE & PARTS Building Maintenance 43.14

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. Lexmark Printers 942.44

AHLERS & COONEY PC FACILITY RENOV. 627.00

ANDRESEN***, MICHAEL clothing allowance 210.00

ARTHUR GALLAGHER Renewal pre 8,852.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PYSC court order 400.00

BAINBRIDGE, JOHN D. CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 210.00

BAUER BUILT INC. TIRE REPAIR #506 169.50

BEESON, GARY Anthon mowing 125.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY HOOD INSPECTION 225.75

BOMGAARS SHOP SUPPLIES 360.47

BONINE GARAGE DOORS Maintenance Contract-L 1,100.00

BOUND TREE MEDICAL gloves 2,293.50

BOYLE***, TERRY CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 107.00

BROWN***, CORY CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 206.46

BROWNELLS, INC. ammo 1,594.67

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER ROOF – HVAC 2,050.00

CENTURYLINK 911 circuits Jun13-Jul 2,021.18

CHAPMAN***, DONNA M. mileage 34.34

CHESTERMAN CO. BOTTLED WATER 171.40

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE Garbage 104.00

COAST TO COAST (SIM 104053) Toner 344.97

CONCEPT SEATING DIV. Dispatch chairs 11,560.00

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Wire 7,753.05

DES MOINES STAMP MF recorder certification 66.00

DON’S PRO SHOP office supplies 128.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS JANITORIAL SUPPLIES 57.96

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL SOFTENER RENTAL 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION COCKROACH SPRAY 294.68

EMERGENCY MEDICAL Medical Supplies 85.32

ERGODIRECT INC. Sit/Stand Desk 579.00

FEATHERS, SUSAN BOR Expense 1,050.00

FENCEROY, KATHLEEN BOR Expense 1,050.00

FIBERCOMM Phone 3,719.59

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS phone/internet Pierson 260.67

GRAVES CONSTR CO. L-B (U51)–73-97 49,295.40

GREATLAND CORPORATION ACA 2016 filing 88.00

HARDY, JAY mileage 14.14

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 752.90

HOME DEPOT USA INC. SHOP SUPPLIES 207.88

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS MAY 9 TESTING 1,034.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Medical 2,766.50

INTERSTATE BATTERY BATTERIES 196.84

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS #44 741.15

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP vehicle supplies 5,151.90

JEBRO INC. FILTERS 60.00

JESSEN, BECKY mileage 24.75

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA CJ Work Comp 255.07

JOHNSON, JAMI L. Deposition 63.00

JOHNSTON EARTHMOVING EXCAVATION & GRADING 16,900.00

JUNG, JAMES BOR Expense 1,050.00

KNEIFL ELECTRIC New furniture install 7,796.58

LAWSON PRODUCTS INC. PARTS 126.00

LAWSON, JOHN Reimbursement 114.57

LECKBAND***, DEBRA mileage 32.32

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY TIME DELAY FUSE 167.30

LEXIS NEXIS MATTHEW Sexual Assault Trials 129.43

LINCOLN FINANCIAL LTD Insurance 15,370.06

LINDEN, SCOTT mileage 34.34

LONG LINES LTD. (SGT. 182816) 1/2 internet Danbury 24.12

LOOMIS***, JAMES D. Spring Conference 223.46

LUTGEN, AMY Sentencing 179.00

M & M COPY QUICK INC. Envelopes 140.00

MAHONEY AUTO TIRES FOR GATOR – UNIT 169.52

MAILHOUSE metering contract 1,267.94

MARTINDALE***, ISAA CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 210.00

MATHESON-LINWELD health services 34.45

MATTHIAS, SUSAN mileage 21.21

MEIER TOWING INC. Animal Control Vehicle 40.00

MENARDS POSTS FOR FENCE 796.93

METAL CULVERTS INC. PIPE CULVERTS 6,594.90

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ACCT #90980-04011 – ELE 5,559.13

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Maintenance Contract 30.00

MIDWEST TURF & IRRIGATION TORO MOWER PARTS/BROWN 190.29

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, M. Sioux City Assessor 517.50

MURPHY TRACTOR PARTS #213 905.81

NETWORK FLEET INC. GPS EQUIP & SERVICE 1,284.00

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. GASOLINE 2,582.25

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON SHOP SUPPLIES 46.18

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY BELTS 21.10

OFFICE ELEMENTS Headphones 181.85

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. equip maint/repair 117.75

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION office supplies 536.31

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL autopsy fees 14,864.75

PLUEGER, CAROLYN A. Deposition 109.00

PRECISION DYNAMICS household supplies 368.00

ROBINSON, JOHN APRIL MOR, TESTING 140.00

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. Animal Control Vehicle 32.52

ROSE***, BRADLEY food 69.59

RYAN PUBLISHING CO. Hornick help wanted ad 20.40

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS Sheriff Windshield 165.00

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT vehicle repairs 330.00

SANDERS***, ALICIA mileage 40.40

SECRETARY OF STATE Notary Renewal 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK recorder safe deposit 176.95

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK May Credit Card: Train 2,028.01

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE HAY CONTRACT BIDS AD 9.30

SEXTON OIL CO. GASOLINE 1,322.51

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT – NO TAX 187.35

SIOUX CITY FIRE RES me transport 2,100.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Advertising 512.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. Payroll 46,558.14

SIOUX SALES CO. uniforms 227.70

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL K9 expenses 22.65

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN office equipment 179.96

THOMAS***, MELISSA Travel 233.16

THOMSON WEST Legal Research 2,554.10

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Annual Subscription 10,962.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR car washes 505.67

UNITED HEALTHCARE Retiree Supplement 850.00

VENABLE-RIDLEY*** Spring Conference 194.84

VERIZON WIRELESS phone charges: Verizon 6,203.95

WATSON FURNITURE GR. Headset jacks, USB cab 2,431.24

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 122,669.15

WESTERN IOWA TECH June 2019 TSI Rent 3,250.00

WHISPERING CREEK green fees for tournament 2,400.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA phone/internet 146.82

WIGMAN CO. WATER HEATER 576.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREAS. 3rd Copy Paper 90.00

XTREAMAIR LLC INTERNET SERVICE/SNYDE 254.93

YOUTH SHELTER CARE shelter 1,446.15

Grand Total: 417,511.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 8, 2019