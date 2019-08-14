Kingsley City Council Minutes — August 5, 2019

Kingsley City Council

August 5, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on August 5, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the July 1, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

Maintenance Report: Ongoing mowing, tree trimming. Parade route for Augustfest will be Brandon to 4th over to Main, down Main to 1st St. No center parking after 2:00 p.m. Parade is at 3:00 p.m. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to close streets for parade, all voted aye, motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Absolute Inspections, inspection services 1,080.59

Acco, pool chemicals, ferrule, skimmer lid 1,400.93

Aetna, EAP services 8.40

Agrivision, mower V belts 91.90

Ahlers Cooney, Brookside Golf Course 15 A DA 67.00

Alpha Wireless, police battery 152.00

Amazon, Lib. books & supplies 1,123.28

AT&T police phone/tablets..208.19

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 813.51

Barco, Deaf Child Playing signs 167.11

Bohle Const., tree dump, tree removal, asphalt 14,116.25

Bound Tree Amb. supplies 215.88

Casey’s, Amb. gas 227.57

Certified Amb. Group, Amb. billing 126.35

Chimera Promotions, Lib. program 817.60

Clark’s Hardware, June & July expenses, appliance disposal 1,427.99

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 164.70

Doug Koch, June Comm. Bldg. cleaning 112.50

Douglas Carlsen, monument repairs 600.00

Frontier, phone 303.70

Graham Tire, fire truck tires 1,130.52

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,134.59

Hy-Vee, Library cookies 71.84

Indoff, ofc supplies 43.00

Iowa DNR, annual NPDES fee 210.00

Iowa History, subscription 18.95

Iowa One Call, locates 10.50

Keith Bohle, mileage 56.40

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 162.05

Kingsley Vol Amb., July runs 1,700.00

Kingsley Vol Amb., meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

Knoepfler, new city truck 38,309.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

Lammers, service for Fire trucks & parts 115.08

Lewis Drug, amb. supplies 29.42

Lumber Pros, park door, plywood, bench materials 281.32

Mangold, sewer & water testing 875.00

Marc, sewer chemicals 3,046.76

Matheson, Amb. oxygen 468.21

MidAmerican, utilities 5,235.34

Nash Post, 2 flags 32.56

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 150.00

Overdrive, subscription (Bridges content) 170.66

Plendl Feed Service, grass seed 66.00

Ply Co Solid Waste, June tonnage 4,691.34

Presto-X, pest control 106.00

Quill, ofc supplies 84.98

Rick Bohle, July expenses, mileage 124.44

Sam’s Club, 10 Lifetime picnic tables 1,698.00

Sanford Museum, Lib. program 200.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Schwan’s, pool concessions 254.38

Simpco, dues 1,590.45

Sioux Sales, badge, hook/loop Velcro 34.95

Siouxland District Health, pool fees 463.00

State Library of Iowa, data base & e-book platform 170.66

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 50.00

Storey Kenworthy, laser checks 424.82

The Record, publications 154.11

Thompson Innovation, Comm. door access labor 150.00

Toliver Sales mower parts 109.30

Truck Equipment, sweeper parts 1,869.99

Turner Service, valve exercising 604.00

United Healthcare, Health ins. premiums 5,761.65

Utility Equipment, water supplies 161.51

Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb. & mileage 158.00

Wiatel, phone/internet 635.98

Woodbury Co EMS, assist chgs. 200.00

UPS, shipping chgs 53.80

Verizon, Amb. hotspot 20.44

GIS, life/disab. ins 23.04

IRS, Fed/Fica 12,091.00

Ipers, Ipers 5,587.03

Absolute Inspections, services 500.90

AT&T, police phone/tablet 175.60

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 347.28

Beelner Service, sprinkler, grave open 377.00

Culpepper & Merriweather, circus expense 588.40

Doug Koch, July Comm. Bldg. cleaning 325.00

First Co-op, gas & supplies 717.50

Frontier, phone 86.12

Mangold, water tests 15.00

MidAmerican, utilities 1,947.37

Rolling Oil, June & July gas & service 1,216.87

The Record, publications 137.85

USA Blue Book, water supplies 330.14

TOTAL 124,090.05

Paid from Library Special Funds

Cengage, Library books 200.12

Cengage, Library books 146.94

TOTAL 347.06

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 368,016.92; Road Use, 11,269.18; Employee Benefits, 12,799.78; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 4,500.00; Library Spec Inv, 200.12; Fire Dept Spec, 10,000.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 33,671.78; Sewer, 26,277.99; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 8,000.51. Total: 474,736.28.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 41,226.69; Operating Grants, 13,734.81; General Revenues, 5,855.13; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 60,816.63.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Report: Chief Huth presented his monthly fire report.

Pool Report: Schaeuble reported that four parties are scheduled for August; Dive Into a Good Book was a hit with several participants; Augustfest pool will participate with free swimming (Friday); a step leading into the pool where a corner underwater broke off will need repair; Pool surface coming off and stained. Repairs are needed before next season.

Heath Mallory, representing Wiatel, announced a Fiber to the Premises project that will bring fiber optic cable to each residence and business in Kingsley. Project will start in the next few weeks and be completed before the end of the year. He also inquired about the cable franchise fee that Wiatel is charged and pays in two installments during the year. The Council will discuss in September whether to drop the franchise fee.

Ordinance #243 (durable materials/temporary structures)

was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #244 (Raise water rates from $5.00/1st 1000 gallons to $7.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2020; then raise water rates from $7.00/1st 1000 gallons to $9.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2021; then raise water rates from $9.00/1st 1000 gallons to $11.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2022; gallons used after 1000 gallons will remain at $1.25 per thousand)

was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #245 (change zoning from HM to Comm.)

was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #246 (Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022)

will have first reading in September due to changes in language.

Ordinance #247 (stop signs going north and south on intersection of Tilden and Bayard)

was introduced for the first reading by Mathers. Motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, nay; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Doosky’s liquor license was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

KMEG advertising partners are set up through the end of the year. Program may be opened for bids in January.

Next meeting will be on September 10th due to the Labor Day Holiday.

An ordinance will be presented at the September meeting dealing with capping the water line at the main when property demolition is done. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, to visit with the Mark Mathers about capping the water line at the former Wayne Mathers residence, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance will be presented in September concerning weight limit parking on city streets.

A possible 28-E agreement with the City of Moville law enforcement will be discussed at the September meeting.

Residential ditch on the north side of West Third Street between Dover and Brandon was discussed. There was a proposal to put pipe in the ditch with an intake, but the Council did not feel this was necessary. Residents will get notice if grass is not properly maintained.

Building permits: Dave Dugan for a fence.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will September 10, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

