Kingsley City Council Minutes — August 5, 2019

Kingsley City Council
August 5, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on August 5, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the July 1, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

Maintenance Report: Ongoing mowing, tree trimming. Parade route for Augustfest will be Brandon to 4th over to Main, down Main to 1st St. No center parking after 2:00 p.m. Parade is at 3:00 p.m. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, to close streets for parade, all voted aye, motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Absolute Inspections, inspection services    1,080.59
Acco, pool chemicals, ferrule, skimmer lid    1,400.93
Aetna, EAP services    8.40
Agrivision, mower V belts    91.90
Ahlers Cooney, Brookside Golf Course 15 A DA    67.00
Alpha Wireless, police battery    152.00
Amazon, Lib. books & supplies    1,123.28
AT&T police phone/tablets..208.19
Baker & Taylor, Lib. books    813.51
Barco, Deaf Child Playing signs    167.11
Bohle Const., tree dump, tree removal, asphalt    14,116.25
Bound Tree Amb. supplies    215.88
Casey’s, Amb. gas    227.57
Certified Amb. Group, Amb. billing    126.35
Chimera Promotions, Lib. program    817.60
Clark’s Hardware, June & July expenses, appliance disposal    1,427.99
Deb Jantz, ins. reimb.    164.70
Doug Koch, June Comm. Bldg. cleaning    112.50
Douglas Carlsen, monument repairs    600.00
Frontier, phone    303.70
Graham Tire, fire truck tires    1,130.52
Hawkins, water chemicals    2,134.59
Hy-Vee, Library cookies    71.84
Indoff, ofc supplies    43.00
Iowa DNR, annual NPDES fee    210.00
Iowa History, subscription    18.95
Iowa One Call, locates    10.50
Keith Bohle, mileage    56.40
Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage    162.05
Kingsley Vol Amb., July runs    1,700.00
Kingsley Vol Amb., meal stipend    150.00
KMEG, advertising    1,240.00
Knoepfler, new city truck    38,309.00
KPTH, advertising    850.00
Lammers, service for Fire trucks & parts    115.08
Lewis Drug, amb. supplies    29.42
Lumber Pros, park door, plywood, bench materials    281.32
Mangold, sewer & water testing    875.00
Marc, sewer chemicals    3,046.76
Matheson, Amb. oxygen    468.21
MidAmerican, utilities    5,235.34
Nash Post, 2 flags    32.56
O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent    150.00
Overdrive, subscription (Bridges content)    170.66
Plendl Feed Service, grass seed    66.00
Ply Co Solid Waste, June tonnage    4,691.34
Presto-X, pest control    106.00
Quill, ofc supplies    84.98
Rick Bohle, July expenses, mileage    124.44
Sam’s Club, 10 Lifetime picnic tables    1,698.00
Sanford Museum, Lib. program    200.00
Sanitary Services, dumpster rent    69.50
Schwan’s, pool concessions    254.38
Simpco, dues    1,590.45
Sioux Sales, badge, hook/loop Velcro    34.95
Siouxland District Health, pool fees    463.00
State Library of Iowa, data base & e-book platform    170.66
Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone    50.00
Storey Kenworthy, laser checks    424.82
The Record, publications    154.11
Thompson Innovation, Comm. door access labor    150.00
Toliver Sales mower parts    109.30
Truck Equipment, sweeper parts    1,869.99
Turner Service, valve exercising    604.00
United Healthcare, Health ins. premiums    5,761.65
Utility Equipment, water supplies    161.51
Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb. & mileage    158.00
Wiatel, phone/internet    635.98
Woodbury Co EMS, assist chgs.    200.00
UPS, shipping chgs    53.80
Verizon, Amb. hotspot    20.44
GIS, life/disab. ins    23.04
IRS, Fed/Fica    12,091.00
Ipers, Ipers    5,587.03
Absolute Inspections, services    500.90
AT&T, police phone/tablet    175.60
Baker & Taylor, Lib books    347.28
Beelner Service, sprinkler, grave open    377.00
Culpepper & Merriweather, circus expense    588.40
Doug Koch, July Comm. Bldg. cleaning    325.00
First Co-op, gas & supplies    717.50
Frontier, phone     86.12
Mangold, water tests    15.00
MidAmerican, utilities    1,947.37
Rolling Oil, June & July gas & service    1,216.87
The Record, publications    137.85
USA Blue Book, water supplies    330.14
TOTAL    124,090.05

Paid from Library Special Funds
Cengage, Library books    200.12
Cengage, Library books    146.94
TOTAL    347.06

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 368,016.92; Road Use, 11,269.18; Employee Benefits, 12,799.78; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 4,500.00; Library Spec Inv, 200.12; Fire Dept Spec, 10,000.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 33,671.78; Sewer, 26,277.99; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 8,000.51. Total: 474,736.28.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 41,226.69; Operating Grants, 13,734.81; General Revenues, 5,855.13; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 60,816.63.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Report: Chief Huth presented his monthly fire report.

Pool Report: Schaeuble reported that four parties are scheduled for August; Dive Into a Good Book was a hit with several participants; Augustfest pool will participate with free swimming (Friday); a step leading into the pool where a corner underwater broke off will need repair; Pool surface coming off and stained. Repairs are needed before next season.

Heath Mallory, representing Wiatel, announced a Fiber to the Premises project that will bring fiber optic cable to each residence and business in Kingsley. Project will start in the next few weeks and be completed before the end of the year. He also inquired about the cable franchise fee that Wiatel is charged and pays in two installments during the year. The Council will discuss in September whether to drop the franchise fee.

Ordinance #243 (durable materials/temporary structures)
was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #244 (Raise water rates from $5.00/1st 1000 gallons to $7.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2020; then raise water rates from $7.00/1st 1000 gallons to $9.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2021; then raise water rates from $9.00/1st 1000 gallons to $11.00/1st 1000 gallons effective July 1, 2022; gallons used after 1000 gallons will remain at $1.25 per thousand)
was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #245 (change zoning from HM to Comm.)
was introduced for the second reading by Bohle. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #246 (Raise sewer rates from $15.00/month to $17.,00/month effective July 1, 2020; then raise from $17.00/month to $19.00/month effective July 1, 2021; then raise from $19.00/month to $21.00/month effective July 1, 2022)
will have first reading in September due to changes in language.

Ordinance #247 (stop signs going north and south on intersection of Tilden and Bayard)
was introduced for the first reading by Mathers. Motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, nay; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Doosky’s liquor license was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

KMEG advertising partners are set up through the end of the year. Program may be opened for bids in January.

Next meeting will be on September 10th due to the Labor Day Holiday.

An ordinance will be presented at the September meeting dealing with capping the water line at the main when property demolition is done. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, to visit with the Mark Mathers about capping the water line at the former Wayne Mathers residence, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance will be presented in September concerning weight limit parking on city streets.

A possible 28-E agreement with the City of Moville law enforcement will be discussed at the September meeting.

Residential ditch on the north side of West Third Street between Dover and Brandon was discussed. There was a proposal to put pipe in the ditch with an intake, but the Council did not feel this was necessary. Residents will get notice if grass is not properly maintained.

Building permits: Dave Dugan for a fence.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.  Next meeting will September 10, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:
Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

