Lawton City Council Minutes — August 5, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

August 5, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on August 5, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, Otto and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Michael Richards, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Tom Grafft, Jennifer Movall, Jerry Steffen, and Scott Sears.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted, motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak for the public forum.

Public Hearing: Mayor Erickson opened the public hearing. No comments had been received for or against the Maple Street Improvements Project. Mayor Erickson closed the public hearing.

Resolution 2019-18:

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve

Resolution 2019-18 to award the contract for the Maple Street Improvements Project.

After discussion, the motion failed on a roll call vote with all members present voting nay. After discussion it was moved by Matt, second by Jeremy to have Bolton and Menk change the scope of the project and take it out for a rebid. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for July. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 42 hours and 34 minutes in July and responded to 6 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 3 fire calls in July. 1 new member has joined the department and pump operations training was held.

Clerk’s Report – 222 dog tags have been sold, a few more need to purchase theirs, the pre-construction meeting will be held on August 20 at 11am for the trail project, FEMA site team was here in July and we are continuing to move forward, election papers can be picked up starting August 26, finished the certified municipal clerk and certified financial officer classes, Census Bureau has asked us to set up a census committee to serve as a liaison to help get the most accurate count possible, special use permit will be discussed later in the agenda, building permit for egress window for Christian Bergheim and deck fence, pool, and retaining wall for Nick O’Brien have been approved.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson attended the census committee meeting, SIMPCO meeting and the successful downtowns meeting in Cherokee put on by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. A Characteristics of a Successful Downtown checklist was given out for council to look over for ideas.

Public Works Report – Waiting on parts for the F550 and ISG is here to discuss compliance issues on the lagoons.

Attorney Report –The Chartier-McNaughton lawsuit was held in July. Both attorneys now need to show findings of fact to the judge and then hopefully a decision will be made. Nothing new for the city at this time.

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve the minutes of the July meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliation, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Complaint Form – An updated citizen complaint form with specific procedures to follow for complaints was approved on a motion by Saunders, second by Otto. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Special Event Permit – A special event permit was presented for the Lawton-Bronson Football Auction. After clarification on some of the questions, it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the permit. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Liquor License – It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the outdoor service area for the Lawton Exchange on August 24 pending approval from the state. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Wastewater — Tom Grafft from ISG was present to discuss compliance issues on the lagoon. More discussion will take place at the September meeting.

Street Finance Report – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-19

2019 Street Finance Report.

Motion carried, all voting aye on a roll call vote.

2020 Census Committee – After discussion on the impact of the 2020 Census on our city, motion by Otto, second by Johnson, to form a committee to act as liaison with the Census Bureau to try to get everyone counted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

USDA Grant/Loan – Discussion continued on location of the maintenance building and the City Hall. Bruce Nuzum will be contacted to get more clarification.

City Code – Discussion on Chapters 135-160 of the Lawton City Code resulted in no changes to the existing code.

Comprehensive Plan – Jennifer Movall of Simmering Cory was present to discuss Council priorities and objectives for the Comprehensive Plan.

It was moved to adjourn at 7:50 pm.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

JULY 2019

ACCO UNLIMITED CORP-ORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $290.80

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND CURB STOP & METER SUPPLIES $2,197.79

APEX CROP SERVICES GRAZON & 2,4-D FOR WEEDS $355.36

BOLTON & MENK, INC. FINAL DESIGN & BID DOCUMENTS $14,135.00

BOMGAARS TRIMMER/KNIFE FOR LAGOON WEEDS $417.93

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $54.89

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,441.73

HEALY WELDING RAMPS FOR 550 $566.46

IOWA DNR WATER SUPPLY FEE FOR 2020 $110.50

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $10.80

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,924.74

J.P. COOKE PET TAG RECEIPT BOOKS $84.45

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 1ST QTR. LANDFILL FEE $4,408.34

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $141.00

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE 2 JUNE COUNCIL MEETINGS $250.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,792.00

SBW INC. DBA ACE ENGINE & PARTS GRASSHOPPER MOWER $12,900.00

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES STAMPED ENVELOPES $2,612.85

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY COLORED PAPER $63.74

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION ELECTRICAL WORK @ WC LIFT STATION $6,320.85

THE RECORD PUBLISH NOTICES & MINUTES $447.43

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $140.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $684.00

US POSTMASTER SEND TRAIL ENGINEER CONTRACTS $7.35

US POSTMASTER POSTAGE TO SEND WATER SAMPLE $9.25

VIKING INDUSTRIAL PAINTING PAINT WATER TOWER $115,000.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $316.11

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $94.20

WIGMAN COMPANY GASKET FOR WATER TOWER $147.40

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $171,854.24

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $22,909.20

FIRE $326.97

ROAD USE TAX $1,511.55

WATER $123,606.62

SEWER $23,499.90

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $15,630.09

FIRE $20,891.06

ROAD USE TAX $9,373.05

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,694.16

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.13

WATER $15,856.30

WATER DEPOSIT $200.00

SEWER $6,098.09

