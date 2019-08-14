Moville City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 2019.4

An Ordinance amending Chapter 92 Section 92.01

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.01 shall read as follows

92.02 RATES OF SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City:

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)

1. Metered Water Service.

Gallons Used Per Month Rate

First 1,000 $12.00 (minimum bill)

All over 1,000 $3.25 per 1,000 gallons

2. Non Metered Water Service – $32.50 per month

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on September 1, 2019 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: 8-7-19

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Passed by the Council on the 7th day of August, 2019 and approved this 7th day of August, 2019.

City of Moville

By: ____________

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Attest: _____________

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

City of Moville

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 15, 2019