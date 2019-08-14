Moville City Council — Ordinance No. 2019.4
Moville City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 2019.4
An Ordinance amending Chapter 92 Section 92.01
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.01 shall read as follows
92.02 RATES OF SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)
1. Metered Water Service.
Gallons Used Per Month Rate
First 1,000 $12.00 (minimum bill)
All over 1,000 $3.25 per 1,000 gallons
2. Non Metered Water Service – $32.50 per month
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on September 1, 2019 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: 8-7-19
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
Passed by the Council on the 7th day of August, 2019 and approved this 7th day of August, 2019.
City of Moville
By: ____________
Jim Fisher, Mayor
Attest: _____________
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
City of Moville
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 15, 2019