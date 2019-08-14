Probate — Darlene Sands
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DARLENE F. SANDS, DECEASED.
PROBATE NO. ESPR055560
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Darlene F. Sands, Deceased, who died on or about July 7, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on August 8, 2019, the last will and testament of DARLENE F. SANDS, deceased, bearing date of November 2, 1999, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wayne A. Sands and David J. Sands were appointed executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: August 8, 2019.
Executors of the Estate
/S/ Wayne A. Sands
Wayne A. Sands
3110 210th Street
Moville, IA 51039
/S/ David J. Sands
David J. Sands
562 Lundy Lane
Hudson, WI 54016
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814
Attorney for executor
Firm Name: Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 E. 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
August 22, 2019
Probate Code Section 304
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 15, 2019
and Thursday, August 22, 2019