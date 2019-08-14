Probate — Darlene Sands

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DARLENE F. SANDS, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR055560

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Darlene F. Sands, Deceased, who died on or about July 7, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on August 8, 2019, the last will and testament of DARLENE F. SANDS, deceased, bearing date of November 2, 1999, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wayne A. Sands and David J. Sands were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: August 8, 2019.

Executors of the Estate

/S/ Wayne A. Sands

Wayne A. Sands

3110 210th Street

Moville, IA 51039

/S/ David J. Sands

David J. Sands

562 Lundy Lane

Hudson, WI 54016

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for executor

Firm Name: Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 E. 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

August 22, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 15, 2019

and Thursday, August 22, 2019