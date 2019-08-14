River Valley School Board — Revised Minutes for May 23, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

**REVISED MINUTES **

May 23, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in special session on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Deb Stevenson, Kristi Krager and Nicole Deeds.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve resignation of Teena Dreckman as High School teacher. Carried 5-0

Motion by Knaack, second by Deeds to approve contract for Tish Evans as Business Manager at $50,000. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve Olivia Goettsch as assistant softball coach at $1353.00 Carried 5-0.

Adjourned at 7:06 a.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 15, 2019