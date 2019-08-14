Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 16, 2019

JULY 16, 2019

TWENTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Presentation of gift, picture of courthouse, from CMBA Architects, Des Moines, IA, for County Courthouse being one of the best designed buildings in Iowa.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for July 16, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 9, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $528,182.82. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Kyle Wiig, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 7-03-19. Resignation.; the promotion of Kimberlee Koepke, Clerk III, County Treasurer Dept., effective 7-17-19, $23.06/hour, 6.7%=$1.46/hour. Promotion from MV Clerk II to Tax Clerk III.; the end of probation of Chad Robson, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 7-30-19, @24.45/hour, 3%=$.72/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement. End of Probation Salary Increase.; the reclassification of Jill Fitch, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept, effective 8-01-19, $19.51/hour, 5.5%=$1.01/hour. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, form Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; the reclassification of Kelly Hansen, Service Officer, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 8-04-19, $25.14/hour, 9%=$2.08/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 5/Step 4 to Grade 5/Step 5.; and the reclassification of Darius Barnes, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-05-19, $23.84/hour., 15%=$3.17/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelor’s Degree. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.86/hour and M.V. Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., AFSCME: $16.84/hour. Copy filed.

To receive the 4th quarter from SIMPCO for fiscal year FY19. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the County Treasurer.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #12,881

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Michael Clayton, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY LOCATION

U.S. Bank Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

PeoplesBank Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

First National Bank Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank Sioux City, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank Correctionville, Iowa

100,000 1,000,000

Pioneer Bank Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank Sloan, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust Danbury, Iowa

1,500,000 1,500,000

BankFirst Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa Moville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Heritage Bank Anthon, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank Sioux City, Iowa

25,000,000 25,000,000

First American Bank Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Kingsley State Bank Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

100,000 1,000,000

First State Bank Danbury, Iowa

0 $5,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 16th day of July 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the contract with Iowa Civil Contracting Inc., for $62,378.76 for project #ER_CO97(138)ó58-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the request for $1,250 (from gaming revenue) to be a Conference Supporting Sponsor for the 2019 PDI Fall Conference. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the request for the expenditure of up to $7,279 in LOST funds during FY 20 to pay for half of the membership dues for rural cities that want a SIMPCO membership in FY20. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Supervisor Radig reported on Department Head meeting for July 23, 2019. Copy filed.

Supervisors Radig reported on Town Hall meetings. Copy filed.

Supervisors Radig reported on Employee Appreciation Luncheon for September 10, 2019. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 23, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 15, 2019