Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 23, 2019

JULY 23, 2019

THIRTIETH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for July 23,2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 16, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $429,419.38. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the Conservation Department.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #12,882

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Dan Heissel, Woodbury County Conservation is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect prior

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

$15,000 $40,000

Midstates Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

——- $60,000

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of July, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Brandon Chapple, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-12-19, $20.67/hour, 4%=$.81/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the purchase order for wireless modems for new election equipment. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve going forward with changing Life Insurance and Long Term Disability providers. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to authorize the County Attorney to draft contract agreement for office space with Boost. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve Trosper Hoyt Juvenile Detention kitchen project form of contract, plans, & specifications for bid purposes. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to set public hearing date for the Trosper Hoyt Juvenile Detention kitchen project for August 13th, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented by Kenny Schmitz, Building Services Director, on recommendations from the Law Enforcement Center – LEC Expansion Committee and Citizens Advisory Group. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Monty McCoy, Climbing Hill West Water Association, addressed the Board with concern about damage to a water system in the unincorporated area of Climbing Hill.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until July 30, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 15, 2019