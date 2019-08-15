Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 30, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JULY 30, 2019

THIRTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for July 30,2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the July 23, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,599,235.51. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of % Deputy-Major, County Sheriff Dept., % Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., and Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Secretary III, County Attorney Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $20.40/hour.; % Deputy-Chief Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. 85% of Sheriffís Salary: $95,310.40/year.; % Deputy-Captain, County Sheriff Dept. 82% of Sheriffís Salary: $91,946.50/year.; Civilian Captain, County Sheriff Dept. $80,304.01/year.; and P/T Courthouse Safety and Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $16.84-$18.50/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Tyler Petty, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 7-26-19. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Sheryl Skaff, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept, effective 8-02-19. Resignation.; the promotion of Michael Tony Wingert, % Deputy-Chief, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-05-19, $95,310.40/year, 0%. Promotion to 85% Deputy-Chief.; the promotion of Willie Garrett, % Deputy-Captain, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-05-19, $91,946.50/year, 2.5%=$2,242.60/yr. Promotion to 82% Deputy-Captain.; and the promotion of Todd Harlow, Civilian Captain, County Sheriff Dept., effective 8-05-19, $80,304.01/year, 3.25%=$2,534.89/yr. Promotion to Civilian Captain. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Doyle Turner. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for NIPCO. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Long Lines. Copy filed.

To approve the permits to work in the right of way for Western Iowa Telephone Association. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to allow the Secondary Roads Dept. to donate its used copier to the Woodbury County Fair Board. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to reject all the bids for project # FM-CO97(136)ó55-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve Goldberg Group Architects LEC Master Planning Agreement for pre-design/planning services work packages #1 thru #3 ($75,000) and work package #4 as specified by agreement planning services 2b (page 3) and Compensation 3a and 3b (page 4). Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to reallocate CIP funds; #9102-17 Upgrade Study, and CIP #9106-17-19 HVAC Admin. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to authorize the Finance Director assisted by Goldberg Group Architects to seek request for proposals (RFP) form interested municipal advisors. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 6, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

