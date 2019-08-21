Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Anthon City Council
AUGUST 12, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL:  Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on August 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.  Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach.  Also present: Susan Craig, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Deputy Brooks, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Reimer, to approve the meeting agenda.  Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT:  Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 34 hours and 19 minutes and responded to 5 calls for service.  He introduced Deputy Bill Brooks.

CONSENT AGENDA:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from July 9 and July 15, 2019 meetings, financial reports as filed and building permit for Mills Pharmacy for a temporary tunnel, windows, siding and steel door.  Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS:  Motion by Reimer, seconded by Umbach, to approve the list of bills as presented.  Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTIONS:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2019-08-449
entitled “A Resolution Approving Road Use Tax Report for the City of Anthon, Iowa for Year Ending June 30, 2019”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adopt
Resolution #2019-08-450 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation”
to move Buck to full-time.  
On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer, and Umbach; nays – none.

PICKUP:  Motion by Boggs, seconded by Petersen, to purchase a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup from Mac’s Chevrolet for $26,868.90.  Carried 5-0.  Tabled consider selling the two old pickups.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS:  Handke reported that a three-phase KVA transformer costs $12,000, other items discussed were mowing along highway 31, nuisance cleanup, smelly livestock truck left parked by the Mini Mart and water project.  The clerk stated that the bid letting for the boat ramp repairs will be Sept 5th at 5:30 p.m.

July Receipts: General-$9876.62; RUT-$5832.35; LOST-$6409.99; Debt Service-$682.70; Water-$15791.95; Water Capital Project-$5200.00; Sewer-$7816.36; Electric-$50201.71.  Total: $101811.68.
Expenses:  General-$30516.33; RUT-$1264.43; FEMA Flood-$1440.00; Water-$29557.34; Water Capital Project-$5200.00; Sewer-$4148.40; Electric-$46063.72.  Total: $118190.22.

ADJOURNMENT:  Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn.  Carried 5-0.  Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:14 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:
Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

ANTHON MINI MART  GAS    $1,173.21
AFLAC  AFLAC    $31.50
BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC.  CUTTING TOOL    $14.24
CENTURY LINK  PHONE    $65.03
CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER  MDSE    $5.70
HAWKINS INC.  CHLORINE    $219.11
IOWA CODIFICATION INC.  UPDATE CODE    $64.00
IOWA ONE CALL  LOCATES    $14.40
JOY AUTO PARTS  SUPPLIES    $51.70
BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS  SUPPLIES    $128.02
LONG LINES  PHONE    $346.75
MET  ANALYSIS    $306.00
MENARDS  TOOLS    $125.64
OFFICE ELEMENTS  SUPPLIES    $253.04
SANITARY SERVICES  TRASH COLLECTION    $3,468.80
WIMECA  ENERGY    $37,458.81
SALES TAX  SALES TAX    $1,612.00
PETTY CASH  POSTAGE    $53.40
ANTHON UTILITIES  UTILITIES    $855.16
PAYROLL WH STATE TAX  STATE TAX    $782.00
EFTPS FED/FICA TAX    $4,314.55
IPERS WH  IPERS    $2,880.00
IOWA DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES  ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE    $210.00
WESTPHAL, CONNIE  REFUND SH RENT    $85.00
WESCO  TOOLS    $2,723.11
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  LEGAL    $190.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA  INSURANCE    $4,040.99
ST. PAUL STAMP WORKS INC.  DOG TAGS    $144.48
MILLS PHARMACY  FIRST AID KIT    $24.38
METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOL  WATER METER READERS    $389.73
NOVELTY MACHINE/SUPPLY  SW PUMP REPAIRS    $1,747.22
THE RECORD  PUBLISHING    $272.92
CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT  LIBRARY MATERIALS    $133.02
AT&T MOBILITY  PHONE    $325.09
ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVS  INSPECTIONS    $1,024.07
BENSTAR PACKAGING & DIST.  SUPPLIES    $118.94
SIMPCO  DUES    $393.50
BUCK, AMY    MILEAGE    $40.60
CURTIN MATTHEW    CONTRACT    $190.00
HEATH ANNIE    JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $180.00
STINES SUANN  BOOKS    $13.18
RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY  PUBLISHING    $56.10
DOSE DOLORES  JANITORIAL CONTRACT    $75.00
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  BLADE    $55.53
I & S GROUP, INC.  ENGINEER-ING    $13,286.94
RESCO  STOCK    $82.13
STEFFEN ENGINEERING, INC.  BOAT RAMP    $2,580.00
CLAUSEN, JACLYNN  REBATE    $25.00
MERCHANT, NICOLE  DEPOSIT REFUND    $445.00
WOLF, PAT  DEPOSIT REFUND    $120.00
PAYROLL CHECKS  TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS    $13,883.90
CLAIMS TOTAL    $97,078.89

