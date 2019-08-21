Bronson City Council Minutes

August 3, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday August 3, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Jason Garnand, Dave West, Doug Williams, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of July, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 31 hrs. and 12 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. School is out, so no deputies performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Reported that the recall parts for the new town truck are in. Council said to get an oil change as well as get the truck in for the recall. Registration came for the trailer purchased last month. Mayor Thompson will take it to the Court House to register the trailer. CJ brought up the matter of where to put the salt for the streets this winter. Discussion had been made that if the town had a place to put up a building to hold the salt, that the school would put up the building and they would share the cost of salt for the winter. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council voting yes, to negotiate with the school on getting a salt building put up. Councilman Amick said he would get with Dana and discuss the matter. Matter tabled until September meeting. Matter of bathroom doors at concession stand are always left open. Council told CJ to get some door closures at Harbor Freight. A couple resumes were discussed for town maintenance help. Mayor Thompson and CJ will interview the two people. Matter of getting a lift for the town mower so it can be cleaned underneath after each mowing. There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman Amick with all council present voting yes, to have CJ buy one for around $200.00.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting. Matter of sewer inspections being done at the time of sale by owner was brought up. Attorney Metcalf read through

Resolution #9-2019

RESOLUTION ADOPTING A TIME OF TRANSFER SEPTIC TANK INSPECTION REQUIREMENT CONSISTENT WITH I.A.C. 567-69.2 AND IOWA CODE CHAPTER 455B.

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to pass the Resolution.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

145.42

General

2,729.32 9,340.40

Garbage

1,921.54 3,987.40

Road Use Tax

2,594.53 5,123.25

Ambulance

2,416.82 46.00

Water

6,748.00 2,720.22

Sewer

1,968.67 1,933.74

Local Option Sales Tax

3,458.38 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

JULY TOTAL REVENUE

$21,982.68

JULY DISBURSEMENTS

$24,734.34

There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Matter of amending the budget was discussed. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to amend the current budget and have a public hearing on September 10th regular meeting.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the July 9th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR AUGUST 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $65.97

Moville Record publication of minutes $127.36

Metcalf attorney fees $1280.50

Bomgaars supplies $71.29

Copy Keys reimb. Lindy for city hall keys $5.87

Lindbloom Services for 4th of July $585.00

Flag Center 5×8 flags $347.70

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $190.82

Iowa One Call locates $3.60

PCC billing for ambulance $114.55

DNR NPDES annual fee $170.00

Mercy Medical Center Biomedical Services $84.18

New Cooperative diesel $423.07

Lori Hinds reimb. from Sam’s

Club $57.64

American Underground water supplies $41.93

Bekins Fire and Safety annual extinguisher service $44.50

Mid States Utility Trlr hitch for new trailer $59.33

HAKA ambulance fuel $161.16

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $800.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ash Borer ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not bring the ordinance. He will bring to the next meeting.

2. Update on Municipal Codes: Attorney Metcalf has been working on the code recodification for the town. Has a few more things to do on it and will bring to Septembers meeting.

3. Discussion on new tractor: Councilman Amick brought a quote from S&S Equipment on a new tractor and loader for $40,424.00. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to buy the tractor.

4. Upcoming election on Nov. 5, 2019: There are 2 council seats for 4 years and 1 mayor seat for 2 years open. If anyone is interested in running, you can ask Clerk Jessen for the papers by leaving a message on City Hall phone 712-948-3354. First day to file papers with the Clerk is August 26th and last day is September 19th by 5:00 PM

5. Pay reserves for 4th of July: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to give a donation of $400.00 to the reserves.

6. Raises for employees: After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to give a 4% raise to Treasurer Junge, Clerk Jessen, Lori Hinds, and Nick Lahrs. Maintenance workers will remain at $17.00 per hour.

7. ISO letter: Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO) is presently evaluating building code enforcement departments throughout the US. Letter was given to Attorney Metcalf to discuss with the council. Attorney Metcalf said the town has a zoning code book but is from 1977. After discussing the matter, Council said they would like Attorney Metcalf to update the code book and bring it back to the next meeting so council can re-adopt it.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: The city needs to put up some school crossing signs. He saw some solar powered ones. He will bring back some costs to the next meeting. Light fixtures on the city park sign needs fixed.

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: Asked Attorney Metcalf if a city could buy a bar/restaurant in town and then lease it out. Attorney Metcalf said he thought he had heard of it being done before. He will look into it and bring some information back to the next meeting.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:35 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

