Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Correctionville City Council
Regular City Council Meeting –
August 12, 2019

CALL TO ORDER:  The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on August 12, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL:  Council members answering roll:  Bob Beazley,  Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: Tara Hill and Mayor Nathan Heilman.  City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda.  Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the July 8, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed.  Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT:  None.

NEW BUSINESS:
1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.  Councilman Sanderson requested the department patrol Hackberry Street before and after school.

2. Maintenance report: None.

3. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert accepting the quotes from Quality Pump & Control for replacement of pump and other repairs needed. Passed 4/0.

4. Fire and rescue report by Jeff Hill. Discussed ways to encouraging members to answer calls.

5. Dave Christensen: No report given.

6. Taffy Zoelle – Postponed until the September council meeting.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve bid from Mike Sevening Construction for replacement of sidewalks not yet completed from phase 1 of the sidewalk project. Passed 4/0.

8. Karen Busch, 314 Knotty Pine Street – Ground water.  Motion by Petty to instruct maintenance personnel to open tube under the road at the corner of 5th & Knotty Pine Streets. Motion died for lack of a second.  Council has directed maintenance personnel to open tube under the road at the corner of 5th and Knotty Pine Streets. Council is checking into other possible solutions.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:50 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against for the sale of Lots 1 and 4, Block 5, Gendreau’s 2nd Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa (816 4th Street). Passed 4/0.
With no written or oral comments, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert  to close public hearing at 7:51 p.m. Passed 4/0.

10. No action.

11. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:52 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (817 4th Street). Passed 4/0. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing at 7:53 p.m. Passed 4/0.

12. No action.

13. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to accept propane bid from NEW Coop at a price of $.86 per gallon.  Passed 4/0.

14. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve closure of Driftwood Street from 3rd through 5th Streets on September 18, 2019 for car show. Passed 4/0.

15. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve
Resolution 2019-32
setting public hearing for 7:00 p.m., September 9, 2019, in council chambers for the sale of city owned property, 4230 160th Street.  
Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:
• 2019 CDBG Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation grant Correctionville applied for was not selected for funding.

• Council authorized clerk to pay an additional invoice from The Record in the amount of $756.00.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:08 PM.

Signed:
ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

      JULY                              JULY
EXPENDITURES         REVENUE
General Fund
$110,982.71                      $19,134.78
Road Use Tax
$5,928.26                          $8,474.97
Employee Benefits
$1,077.41
Emergency
$98.68
LOST
$9,046.30
TIF
$90.03
Welsch
$1,035.14
Library Memorial
$0.00
Copeland Fund
$12.12
Fire Dept. Fund
$325.00
Cemetery Maintenance
$332.25
Debt Service
$2,041.12
Flood 2019
$25,042.81
Water Fund
$6,749.44                  $8,413.97
Sewer Fund
$41,389.66               $13,962.14
Totals
    $190,092.88            $64,043.91

Vendor/Description    Amount
IPERS  IPERS    $3,063.41
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY  Federal    $6,603.35
SAM’S CLUB  Concessions    $233.90
APRIL PUTZIER  Per diem    $150.00
WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT  Mower    $3,652.00
USPS  Postage    $135.10
DEARBORN LIFE INSURANCE  Life Ins.    $82.05
MIDAMERICAN  Electric    $4,837.96
VERIZON WIRELESS  Phone    $117.85
UNITED HEALTHCARE  Health Ins.    $4,939.68
LONGLINES  Phone    $190.16
TRAVIS HERZBERG  Deposit refund    $43.88
TEENA DRECKMAN  Deposit refund    $50.30
TERRY M CLARKSON  Property clean-up    $10,025.00
ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES  Nuisance, sidewalks    $1,491.59
ACCO  Pool supplies    $314.95
ALVIN ROGGATZ  Tree removal    $787.50
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  Grates    $197.71
APRIL PUTZIER  Mileage    $178.06
BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE  Gutter brush    $1,713.00
CARLA MATHERS  Mileage/Per diem    $222.40
CITY CLERK – PETTY CASH  Supplies    $85.65
COMBINED POOL & SPA  Reagents    $49.59
CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER  Supplies    $60.28
ELISE PETTY  Reimbursement    $50.00
FELD FIRE  Light    $109.95
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL  Water testing    $138.25
GATEWAY HOTEL  Lodging    $813.12
HAWKINS INC.  Chemicals    $3,041.10
IOWA DNR  Permit    $210.00
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  Maintenance    $224.78
LONGLINES  Phone    $220.70
MC WELDING  Repairs    $150.00
NEW COOPERATIVE, INC.  Fuel    $1,353.68
OFFICE ELEMENTS  Supplies    $99.90
OVERDRIVE, INC.  FY20 Bridges    $362.15
PCC  Billing    $344.45
RJ THOMAS MFG. CO., INC.  Picnic tables (10)    $4,070.00
PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC  Mower repair    $179.72
QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL  Pump repair    $27,140.80
JAYWIL SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT  Support    $195.00
RURALWAVES WIRELESS INTERNET  Internet Service    $239.94
SCHWAN’S HOME SERVICE  Concessions    $502.01
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPT. inspection fees    $661.00
STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT  sidewalk mats    $2,550.00
STATE LIBRARY OF IOWA  Subscription    $135.26
MOVILLE RECORD  Publishing    $136.90
UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO.  Supplies    $61.29
VERIZON WIRELESS  Phone    $69.56
VISA  Supplies    $1,003.17
WOODBURY COUNTY EMS  Ambulance Assist    $400.00
        $83,688.10

