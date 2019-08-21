Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

August 12, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on August 12, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: Tara Hill and Mayor Nathan Heilman. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the July 8, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report. Councilman Sanderson requested the department patrol Hackberry Street before and after school.

2. Maintenance report: None.

3. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert accepting the quotes from Quality Pump & Control for replacement of pump and other repairs needed. Passed 4/0.

4. Fire and rescue report by Jeff Hill. Discussed ways to encouraging members to answer calls.

5. Dave Christensen: No report given.

6. Taffy Zoelle – Postponed until the September council meeting.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve bid from Mike Sevening Construction for replacement of sidewalks not yet completed from phase 1 of the sidewalk project. Passed 4/0.

8. Karen Busch, 314 Knotty Pine Street – Ground water. Motion by Petty to instruct maintenance personnel to open tube under the road at the corner of 5th & Knotty Pine Streets. Motion died for lack of a second. Council has directed maintenance personnel to open tube under the road at the corner of 5th and Knotty Pine Streets. Council is checking into other possible solutions.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to close meeting at 7:50 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against for the sale of Lots 1 and 4, Block 5, Gendreau’s 2nd Addition to the Town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa (816 4th Street). Passed 4/0.

With no written or oral comments, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to close public hearing at 7:51 p.m. Passed 4/0.

10. No action.

11. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close meeting at 7:52 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the sale of Lot Six (6) in Block Four (4) of Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and also that part of vacated St. Elmo Street adjoining said Lot Six (6) on the East, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (817 4th Street). Passed 4/0. With no written or oral comments, motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to close public hearing at 7:53 p.m. Passed 4/0.

12. No action.

13. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to accept propane bid from NEW Coop at a price of $.86 per gallon. Passed 4/0.

14. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approve closure of Driftwood Street from 3rd through 5th Streets on September 18, 2019 for car show. Passed 4/0.

15. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2019-32

setting public hearing for 7:00 p.m., September 9, 2019, in council chambers for the sale of city owned property, 4230 160th Street.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• 2019 CDBG Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation grant Correctionville applied for was not selected for funding.

• Council authorized clerk to pay an additional invoice from The Record in the amount of $756.00.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:08 PM.

Signed:

ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

JULY JULY

EXPENDITURES REVENUE

General Fund

$110,982.71 $19,134.78

Road Use Tax

$5,928.26 $8,474.97

Employee Benefits

$1,077.41

Emergency

$98.68

LOST

$9,046.30

TIF

$90.03

Welsch

$1,035.14

Library Memorial

$0.00

Copeland Fund

$12.12

Fire Dept. Fund

$325.00

Cemetery Maintenance

$332.25

Debt Service

$2,041.12

Flood 2019

$25,042.81

Water Fund

$6,749.44 $8,413.97

Sewer Fund

$41,389.66 $13,962.14

Totals

$190,092.88 $64,043.91

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $3,063.41

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $6,603.35

SAM’S CLUB Concessions $233.90

APRIL PUTZIER Per diem $150.00

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT Mower $3,652.00

USPS Postage $135.10

DEARBORN LIFE INSURANCE Life Ins. $82.05

MIDAMERICAN Electric $4,837.96

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $117.85

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

LONGLINES Phone $190.16

TRAVIS HERZBERG Deposit refund $43.88

TEENA DRECKMAN Deposit refund $50.30

TERRY M CLARKSON Property clean-up $10,025.00

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance, sidewalks $1,491.59

ACCO Pool supplies $314.95

ALVIN ROGGATZ Tree removal $787.50

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY Grates $197.71

APRIL PUTZIER Mileage $178.06

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE Gutter brush $1,713.00

CARLA MATHERS Mileage/Per diem $222.40

CITY CLERK – PETTY CASH Supplies $85.65

COMBINED POOL & SPA Reagents $49.59

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Supplies $60.28

ELISE PETTY Reimbursement $50.00

FELD FIRE Light $109.95

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $138.25

GATEWAY HOTEL Lodging $813.12

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $3,041.10

IOWA DNR Permit $210.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $224.78

LONGLINES Phone $220.70

MC WELDING Repairs $150.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $1,353.68

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $99.90

OVERDRIVE, INC. FY20 Bridges $362.15

PCC Billing $344.45

RJ THOMAS MFG. CO., INC. Picnic tables (10) $4,070.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Mower repair $179.72

QUALITY PUMP & CONTROL Pump repair $27,140.80

JAYWIL SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT Support $195.00

RURALWAVES WIRELESS INTERNET Internet Service $239.94

SCHWAN’S HOME SERVICE Concessions $502.01

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPT. inspection fees $661.00

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT sidewalk mats $2,550.00

STATE LIBRARY OF IOWA Subscription $135.26

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $136.90

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. Supplies $61.29

VERIZON WIRELESS Phone $69.56

VISA Supplies $1,003.17

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance Assist $400.00

$83,688.10

