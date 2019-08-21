Cushing City Council Minutes — August 6, 2019

Cushing City Council Minutes
August 6, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present:  Lt. Hertz, Tom Grafft (ISG), Justin Yarosevich (Simmering-Cory), and Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1)  Meeting agenda
2)  July 6, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4)  Claims as Presented
5)  Building Permits – none

Claims
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    181.90
Anfinson Farm Store 2-4D    67.19
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.56
Barnes & Noble  Library Books    151.47
Core & Main  Water Mud Plugs    324.43
Corner Hardware  City Shed Supplies    18.47
DNR  Annual Wastewater Permit Fee    210.00
Elaine Droegmiller  Library-Summer Reading Program    30.99
Emergency Medical Products  Ambulance Supplies    237.75
Mike Frahm  Mowing Payment #4    787.50
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage to courthouse    42.12
Iowa One Call  Locate Services    3.60
ISG  Operator Services/Eng. Services    17,243.04
JP Cooke Co.  Dog Tags/Receipt Book    68.80
MCI  Telephone    29.55
Menards  City/Shed Supplies    58.33
Gary Merkel  911/Landfill Meeting Mileage    71.28
MET  Water Testing    198.00
Mid-American Electricity    1074.95
New Coop  Fire Diesel/Contract Pre-Pay    4711.25
NW REC Standpipe Light    127.22
One Source  Library Binders    17.90
PCC  Ambulance Billing    393.91
The Record  Publishing    225.72
SCE  Water Standpipe Repairs    5982.39
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    55.89
SIMPCO  19-20 Dues    257.00
Staples  Chair/Blueprint copies of maps    165.24
Stevenson Hardware  City Shed Supplies    42.69
USPS  City Stamps/Fire Dept Stamps    275.00
USA Bluebook  Paint for Streets/Pump    785.32

Revenues by Fund:
General    5508.40
Library    0.00
Road Use    1599.85
Water Fund    40,407.72
Sewer Fund    2898.07
Solid Waste Fund    1945.50
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    52,359.54

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed water line improvement at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Joy read the following announcements:

A.  Explain how the need for the activities was identified.
• The need for the proposed Cushing Water Line Improvement project is due a loss of system wide water pressure during high flows caused by undersized water lines throughout the community.

B.  Explain how the proposed activities will be funded and the sources of funds.
• The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and a local revenue or general obligation loan.  It is estimated that total project costs will be $503,350.00.

C.  Announce the date the CDBG application will be submitted to the State.
• The grant application has been submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of their Imminent Threat program for CDBG funding.

D.  Announce the requested amount of federal funds.
• The City is requesting $400,000 in CDBG funds for the proposed project.

E.  Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low and moderate income persons.
• The project will result in a citywide benefit.  Because this is an imminent threat application the LMI requirement is not applicable.

F.  Announce where the proposed activities will be conducted.
• The proposed project activities will take place in the existing right-of-way throughout the City of Cushing, Iowa.

G.  Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.
• The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

H.  Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.
• No persons will be displaced by the proposed project.

I.  Announce the nature of the proposed activities.
• The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of approximately 2,600 linear feet of new water main.   Motion made by Rabbass to close public hearing, seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 5/0.  Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:35 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported that there was one call to Cushing last month.

Library.  Summer Reading Program has averaged 10-12 kids every week.  Card club, book club, and the CCC group continue to meet regularly.

City Maintenance.  The library roof is a work in progress.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business – None

General Business
• ISG.  Tom Grafft gave an update on what the plan is for the water line improvement.  The water pressure is low, borderline boil order per DNR rules.  This has made it possible for Cushing to qualify for an Imminent Threat Grant.  ISG will start surveying around town in preparation of project.

• Motion made by Joy to hire ISG for engineers for the water line improvement, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

• Simmering-Cory.  Justin Yarosevich discussed everything that has been happening to get a grant for the water line improvement project.

• Motion made by Rabbass to accept grant and authorize mayor to sign, seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Schlenger to accept Simmering-Cory as grant administration for Imminent Threat Grant, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Schlenger to approve Mayor and Clerk to engage Dorsey & Whitney as bonding attorney, seconded by Rabbass.  Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Rabbass to accept Simmering-Cory as grant administration for Lift-Station Project, seconded by Joy.  Motion passed 5/0

• Hydrants.  Council decided to put the replacement of 6 hydrants on hold until water line improvement completed.

Resolutions

Ordinances
Ordinance 31-2019:
Motion made by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to Consider and Approve Third Reading of
Ordinance 31-2019 pertaining to Water Rates.
Ayes:  Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy, Porter.  Nays:  None.  Absent: None.  Motion carried 5/0

Ordinance 32-2019:
Motion made by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass to Consider and Approve Third Reading of
Ordinance 32-2019 pertaining to Sewer Rates.
Ayes:  Endrulat, Joy, Schlenger, Rabbass, Porter.  Nays:  None.  Absent:  None.  Motion carried 5/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 8:25 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 22, 2019

