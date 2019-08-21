Cushing City Council Minutes

August 6, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present: Lt. Hertz, Tom Grafft (ISG), Justin Yarosevich (Simmering-Cory), and Dave Carstens

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) July 6, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 181.90

Anfinson Farm Store 2-4D 67.19

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.56

Barnes & Noble Library Books 151.47

Core & Main Water Mud Plugs 324.43

Corner Hardware City Shed Supplies 18.47

DNR Annual Wastewater Permit Fee 210.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library-Summer Reading Program 30.99

Emergency Medical Products Ambulance Supplies 237.75

Mike Frahm Mowing Payment #4 787.50

Nicole Huisinga Mileage to courthouse 42.12

Iowa One Call Locate Services 3.60

ISG Operator Services/Eng. Services 17,243.04

JP Cooke Co. Dog Tags/Receipt Book 68.80

MCI Telephone 29.55

Menards City/Shed Supplies 58.33

Gary Merkel 911/Landfill Meeting Mileage 71.28

MET Water Testing 198.00

Mid-American Electricity 1074.95

New Coop Fire Diesel/Contract Pre-Pay 4711.25

NW REC Standpipe Light 127.22

One Source Library Binders 17.90

PCC Ambulance Billing 393.91

The Record Publishing 225.72

SCE Water Standpipe Repairs 5982.39

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 55.89

SIMPCO 19-20 Dues 257.00

Staples Chair/Blueprint copies of maps 165.24

Stevenson Hardware City Shed Supplies 42.69

USPS City Stamps/Fire Dept Stamps 275.00

USA Bluebook Paint for Streets/Pump 785.32

Revenues by Fund:

General 5508.40

Library 0.00

Road Use 1599.85

Water Fund 40,407.72

Sewer Fund 2898.07

Solid Waste Fund 1945.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 52,359.54

Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on the proposed water line improvement at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Joy read the following announcements:

A. Explain how the need for the activities was identified.

• The need for the proposed Cushing Water Line Improvement project is due a loss of system wide water pressure during high flows caused by undersized water lines throughout the community.

B. Explain how the proposed activities will be funded and the sources of funds.

• The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and a local revenue or general obligation loan. It is estimated that total project costs will be $503,350.00.

C. Announce the date the CDBG application will be submitted to the State.

• The grant application has been submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of their Imminent Threat program for CDBG funding.

D. Announce the requested amount of federal funds.

• The City is requesting $400,000 in CDBG funds for the proposed project.

E. Announce the estimated portion of funds that will benefit low and moderate income persons.

• The project will result in a citywide benefit. Because this is an imminent threat application the LMI requirement is not applicable.

F. Announce where the proposed activities will be conducted.

• The proposed project activities will take place in the existing right-of-way throughout the City of Cushing, Iowa.

G. Announce plans to minimize displacement of persons and businesses resulting of funded activities.

• The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

H. Announce plans to assist persons actually displaced.

• No persons will be displaced by the proposed project.

I. Announce the nature of the proposed activities.

• The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of approximately 2,600 linear feet of new water main. Motion made by Rabbass to close public hearing, seconded by Porter. Motion passed 5/0. Mayor closed the Public Hearing at 6:35 p.m.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported that there was one call to Cushing last month.

Library. Summer Reading Program has averaged 10-12 kids every week. Card club, book club, and the CCC group continue to meet regularly.

City Maintenance. The library roof is a work in progress.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business – None

General Business

• ISG. Tom Grafft gave an update on what the plan is for the water line improvement. The water pressure is low, borderline boil order per DNR rules. This has made it possible for Cushing to qualify for an Imminent Threat Grant. ISG will start surveying around town in preparation of project.

• Motion made by Joy to hire ISG for engineers for the water line improvement, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

• Simmering-Cory. Justin Yarosevich discussed everything that has been happening to get a grant for the water line improvement project.

• Motion made by Rabbass to accept grant and authorize mayor to sign, seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Schlenger to accept Simmering-Cory as grant administration for Imminent Threat Grant, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Schlenger to approve Mayor and Clerk to engage Dorsey & Whitney as bonding attorney, seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0

• Motion made by Rabbass to accept Simmering-Cory as grant administration for Lift-Station Project, seconded by Joy. Motion passed 5/0

• Hydrants. Council decided to put the replacement of 6 hydrants on hold until water line improvement completed.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Ordinance 31-2019:

Motion made by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to Consider and Approve Third Reading of

Ordinance 31-2019 pertaining to Water Rates.

Ayes: Rabbass, Schlenger, Endrulat, Joy, Porter. Nays: None. Absent: None. Motion carried 5/0

Ordinance 32-2019:

Motion made by Endrulat, seconded by Rabbass to Consider and Approve Third Reading of

Ordinance 32-2019 pertaining to Sewer Rates.

Ayes: Endrulat, Joy, Schlenger, Rabbass, Porter. Nays: None. Absent: None. Motion carried 5/0

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Porter, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 8:25 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

