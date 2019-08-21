Cushing City Council — Ordinance No. 31-2019 (Water Rates)

Cushing City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 31-2019

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING

THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS

PERTAINING TO WATER RATES

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Cushing, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 92.02 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cushing, Iowa, 2016 is repealed and the following adopted in lieu of:

92.02 RATE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the city.

Flat Rate: $18.00 (minimum monthly bill)

Usage Rate: $3.50 per 1,000 gallons

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 6th day of August, 2019 and approved this 6th day of August, 2019.

Don Joy, Jr., Mayor

ATTEST:

Nicole Huisinga, City Clerk

First Reading: June 4, 2019

Second Reading: July 2, 2019

Third Reading: August 6, 2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 22, 2019