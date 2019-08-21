Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF
A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE
KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
August 12, 2019
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER
• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL
• Present:  Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA
• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda.  All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the July meeting.  All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS
• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $195,329.73 from the general fund, $110,148.58 from the schoolhouse funds and $15,937.51 from the Kingsley activity fund.  All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT
• Currently working on year-end reporting and audit for the FY19.  The Certified Annual Report for the Department of Education is due September 16th.  On the Kingsley-Pierson School website, the on-line payment vendor will be changing from PaySchools to JMC.  The convenience fee will change from $1 to a 2% charge.  Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report.  All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:
Principal Wiese
• 2019-2020 School Year Begin…”Be Positive”.  MS open house will be 8/21 5-6 p.m.  Elementary open house will be 8/21 from 6-7 p.m.  First day of school is Friday, 8/23 and an early out at 2:30 p.m. Just a reminder MS Volleyball, Football and Cheerleading physicals and concussion forms are due.  Volleyball and Football first practice is Friday, August 23rd.  The practices run from 3:35-5 p.m. and the activity bus will leave back to Kingsley at 5:20 p.m.  Grandparent’s/Special Friends Day Friday, August 30th from 8:30-10 a.m.  School pictures will be September 11th.  A thank you to KP Booster Club and Panther Ball for all they do for the school.

Supt. Bailey
• Mr. Bailey updated the board.  There are 30 football players, 31 volleyball players.  There are no official cross county numbers yet maybe 8-9 players.  In-service days start Thursday, 8/15 for new staff.  The High School schedule is not finalized due to an open position for the English teacher.  The school advertised in the Des Moines Register, Sioux City Journal, State websites and have not received any qualified applicants.  Mrs. Ploeger will be full-time this Fall.  The composition class will be a WIT on-line course like PSEO.  Students will receive college and HS credit for these classes.  Mr. Bailey read to the board a letter received from a bus driver.  An update on the written language transferred from Master Contract to the Employee Handbook.  “All certified teaching staff and their spouse will be provided complimentary athletic passes” was changed to “All staff and their spouse will be provided complimentary athletic passes”.  The extra duty assignments performed by each employee will be paid $25 per duty performed will continue and includes certified and non-certified.

8. OLD BUSINESS
• None

9. NEW BUSINESS
• First Reading 300 Series Board Policy.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to waive the first reading and approve as recommended by the district’s attorney.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 203 update: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to waive the first reading 203 and approve as recommended by the district’s attorney.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 206.2 update: Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to waive the first reading 206.2 and approve as recommended by Ahlers & Co.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Legislative Action Priorities: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to prioritize standards of standards and accountability, mental health, school calendars and market-competitive wages and supplemental state aid.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Community Foundation of Greater Plymouth County Grant:  Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the application to apply for the grant for an updated sound system in the auditorium.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects:  The Boys/Girls Locker rooms will be painted by the end of August.  The Polycom classroom, auditorium and gym projects are completed.  In the Kingsley gym, there will be a handicap section in the bleachers.  A tree was removed from the front entrance of Kingsley building.  GEO Thermal testing of new gym project once three quotes are received.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to raise the spending limit of Mr. Bailey to $10,000 for the new gym project with e-mail notification to the Board.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC): Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin, to approve the School Advisory committee.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of volunteer coach.  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Devin Johnson as a volunteer coach with the HS football team.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Yearly requests:  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the yearly fundraisers and include Doosky’s Tip night.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser request for K-P Cheer:  Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the “Panther Nation” cheerleader yard signs.  All voted aye, motion carried.

• Concurrent Enrollment Contract:  Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to switch over from PSEO classes to a concurrent enrollment contract for college level courses with Western Iowa Tech Community College.  All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:
• September Board meeting will be September 9th at 7 p.m.

11.  ADJOURNMENT
• At  8:27 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn.  All voted aye.  Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President

KINGSLEY-PIERSON CSD — NEWSPAPER REPORT
Advanced Systems Inc.  Copier Service, Supplies    863.02
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    73.50
All Iowa Honor Drill Team  Entry Fees    199.00
Allied 100, LLC  Instructional Supply    334.41
ATC Group Services LLC  Services    675.00
Bailey, Abigail  Reimbursement    20.28
Bailey, Allison  Reimbursement    20.28
Bailey, Amy  Reimbursement    20.28
Bailey, Scott  Reimbursement    16.66
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    5,857.26
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    820.00
Bottjen Implement  Supplies    113.03
BP Business Solutions  Credit Card Payment    80.98
Cam Community School District  Tuition    577.59
Canon Financial Services Inc.  Equipment Lease    673.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt.    2,662.94
Carson-Dellosa Publishing Co.  Instr. Supplies    96.95
Champion Teamwear  Uniforms    1,420.00
Cheerzone  Supplies    129.70
Chet’s  Supplies    47.67
Chute, Erin Reimbursement    16.00
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    646.04
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    75.62
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc. Supplies    254.00
Demco  Library Supplies    107.16
Discount Magazine Subscr Serv.  Magazine Subscriptions..358.79
First Cooperative Association-Corp     Fuel, Supplies    1,044.30
Fisher Scientific  Instructional Supply    73.56
Fleet Us LLC  Supplies    123.60
Flinn Scientific Inc.  Instr. Supplies    1,117.32
FLR Sanders  Gym remodel    20,200.00
Follett School Solutions Inc.  Used Textbooks    1,525.34
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    1,082.40
Glynlyon Inc.  License Renewal    3,500.00
Grahams Graphics  Printing Supplies    32.00
H & H Roofing  Roofing Services    1,010.00
H & H Builders Inc.  Services    39,075.00
Hagan Auto Body  Vehicle Repairs/Service    312.50
Hampton Inn – West Des Moines  Lodging    488.32
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    745.60
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    6,459.83
Iowa Dept. Of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    3.24
IDville  Supplies    269.32
Iowa High School Athletic Ass’n  Dues/Fees    5,508.00
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Subscription    48.00
Jim Harvey Agency Inc.  Insurance Premiums    72,571.50
K-P General Account  Reimbursement    19,370.00
K-Purchase LLC Supplies    375.16
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    163.80
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  Subscriptions    150.00
Lindgren, Stanley  Reimbursement    85.00
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto  Open Enrollment    2,590.74
Mark’s Dancewear  Uniforms    877.57
Mathematically Minded LLC  Instructional Supply    48.50
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    165.91
McGraw-Hill  Instr. Supplies    9,770.89
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    55.20
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    19.48
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    11,669.43
Midstates Bank/Jodi Reinking  Newsletter postage    145.18
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Football gate startup    600.00
Midwest HVAC Solutions  Services    9,850.00
Moville Record  Subscription    260.44
Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC  Services    693.75
Mr. Muffler  Services    562.13
NASSP  Dues/Fees    385.00
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    36.18
Paper Corporation, The  Supplies    3,360.22
Pearson Education Inc.  Supplies    190.45
Peschau, Jonathon  Reimbursement    65.00
Phonak  Hearing Equipment    607.50
Plank Road Publishing Inc.  Instr. Supplies    112.45
PlayOn Sports Equipment    2,500.00
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Primex Wireless  Services    1,589.15
Really Good Stuff, LLC  Instructional Supplies    79.37
Remi  Insurance    38,720.00
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    750.00
Riddell/All American Sports Corp.  Athletic Equip/Reconditioning    3,614.95
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    144.00
Roto-Rooter  Plumbing Service    550.00
Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies    104.92
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
School Health Corp.  Nurse Supplies    101.80
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    4,399.82
Schroeder, Mark  Reimbursement    12.48
Schroeder, Steven A.  Reimbursement    100.00
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    3,106.90
Sherwin Williams  Supplies    1,993.27
Sioux City Journal  Advertising    138.40
Spooner, Jenni  Reimbursement    32.50
Staples Advantage  Supplies    950.98
Sunnybrook  Flowers, Supplies    94.47
Themes & Variations Inc.  Supplies    149.95
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc.  School Bus    164.88
Titan Machinery  Equipment Repair    1,527.10
Walsworth  Yearbook    2,386.21
Wiatel  Services    427.63
William V. MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    1,456.86
Wilson Repair  Repairs    90.00
Woodbury Central Comm. School  Open Enrollment    21,959.31

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 22, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment