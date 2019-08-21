Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF

A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

August 12, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the July meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $195,329.73 from the general fund, $110,148.58 from the schoolhouse funds and $15,937.51 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Currently working on year-end reporting and audit for the FY19. The Certified Annual Report for the Department of Education is due September 16th. On the Kingsley-Pierson School website, the on-line payment vendor will be changing from PaySchools to JMC. The convenience fee will change from $1 to a 2% charge. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• 2019-2020 School Year Begin…”Be Positive”. MS open house will be 8/21 5-6 p.m. Elementary open house will be 8/21 from 6-7 p.m. First day of school is Friday, 8/23 and an early out at 2:30 p.m. Just a reminder MS Volleyball, Football and Cheerleading physicals and concussion forms are due. Volleyball and Football first practice is Friday, August 23rd. The practices run from 3:35-5 p.m. and the activity bus will leave back to Kingsley at 5:20 p.m. Grandparent’s/Special Friends Day Friday, August 30th from 8:30-10 a.m. School pictures will be September 11th. A thank you to KP Booster Club and Panther Ball for all they do for the school.

Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey updated the board. There are 30 football players, 31 volleyball players. There are no official cross county numbers yet maybe 8-9 players. In-service days start Thursday, 8/15 for new staff. The High School schedule is not finalized due to an open position for the English teacher. The school advertised in the Des Moines Register, Sioux City Journal, State websites and have not received any qualified applicants. Mrs. Ploeger will be full-time this Fall. The composition class will be a WIT on-line course like PSEO. Students will receive college and HS credit for these classes. Mr. Bailey read to the board a letter received from a bus driver. An update on the written language transferred from Master Contract to the Employee Handbook. “All certified teaching staff and their spouse will be provided complimentary athletic passes” was changed to “All staff and their spouse will be provided complimentary athletic passes”. The extra duty assignments performed by each employee will be paid $25 per duty performed will continue and includes certified and non-certified.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• None

9. NEW BUSINESS

• First Reading 300 Series Board Policy. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to waive the first reading and approve as recommended by the district’s attorney. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 203 update: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to waive the first reading 203 and approve as recommended by the district’s attorney. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Individual Board Policy 206.2 update: Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to waive the first reading 206.2 and approve as recommended by Ahlers & Co. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Legislative Action Priorities: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to prioritize standards of standards and accountability, mental health, school calendars and market-competitive wages and supplemental state aid. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Community Foundation of Greater Plymouth County Grant: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve the application to apply for the grant for an updated sound system in the auditorium. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects: The Boys/Girls Locker rooms will be painted by the end of August. The Polycom classroom, auditorium and gym projects are completed. In the Kingsley gym, there will be a handicap section in the bleachers. A tree was removed from the front entrance of Kingsley building. GEO Thermal testing of new gym project once three quotes are received. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to raise the spending limit of Mr. Bailey to $10,000 for the new gym project with e-mail notification to the Board. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC): Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin, to approve the School Advisory committee. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of volunteer coach. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Devin Johnson as a volunteer coach with the HS football team. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Yearly requests: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the yearly fundraisers and include Doosky’s Tip night. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser request for K-P Cheer: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the “Panther Nation” cheerleader yard signs. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Concurrent Enrollment Contract: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to switch over from PSEO classes to a concurrent enrollment contract for college level courses with Western Iowa Tech Community College. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• September Board meeting will be September 9th at 7 p.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 8:27 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

