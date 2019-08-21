Moville City Council Minutes — August 7, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived around 6:25 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Kent Baker, Police Chief Jereme Muller, Fire Chief Jerry Sailer, Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, Steve Beekman, Kathy Wright and Mark Sanders.

During Open Forum, Kathy Wright said she would like to know if the council considered her request to amend the pet ordinance to enforce pet owners picking up pet waste in their own yards. Mayor Fisher discussed the enforcement difficulties with such an ordinance. Mark Sanders said he got an invoice from the City for nuisance enforcement mowing and trimming of his property at 512 Main Street and states that the mowing work was not done.

Jerry Sailer presented a Fire Department update and invited the council to come look at their new rescue truck. Muller presented the Police Department update verbally. Statistical report will be available later in the month. Muller states he has been approached by the City of Kingsley about a possible 28E Agreement for police coverage. This will be added to the next agenda for council review.

Council discussed the water bill at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds. Due to many leaks, the property has had an extremely high consumption of water for the last 3 months. Fair Board members have contacted the Mayor and councilmen and asked to have the bills reviewed and possibly discounted. Weaver states that some leaks have been through outside hydrants and therefore recommends forgiving the wastewater portion of the July 1st billing – value of $710.40. Conolly motions to forgive and credit this portion of the bill, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes – Conolly, Schmidt, Malm and Ofert. Nays – Bauer. Motion carries.

Steve Beekman with Siouxland District Health presented information on making City parks smoke-free and nicotine-free. Buildings/shelters already are per State law, but new policy could cover vaping, e-cigarettes and green-spaces. Council did not discuss Fair Street Sidewalk bid as we were notified by Iowa DOT that they needed to approve the project first.

Council discussed the sidewalk project at 18 S. 1st Street in front of Motorville. Property owners had installed a portion of the new sidewalk that, because of the condition and slope, was not compliant with ADA requirements. A contractor was hired to remove and replace that section of the sidewalk.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-47

Assessment of Sidewalk Replacement costs of $7323.75 to the property at 18 South 1st Street, Moville, Iowa.

Bauer motioned to approve this Resolution and assessment, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-49

approving Mid-American gas main extension agreement and payment of $13,798.78 at the new Meredith Lane development.

Bauer motions to approve this Resolution and agreement, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:45 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding the matter of an auction to sell the furnishings from Motel 20 property. Seconded by Malm; Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 6:46 pm Malm motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed selling the items by sealed bid on August 21st, 2019 at 6pm with a remittance deadline of August 19th at 5pm at City Hall. Schmidt motioned to approve this schedule, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Weaver presented information on bids to asphalt overlay Circle Drive and West Drive from Knife River and Barclay. Malm motions to accept the lower bid from Barclay, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

City Hall has received signed contract back from William Brooks regarding repayment for police training during previous employment. Update only – no action taken.

Mayor Fisher introduced

Ordinance 2019-4

Water Rate Increase.

Conolly motioned to approve first reading, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve second reading and waive third reading, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions to approve final adoption of Ordinance 2019-4 Water Rate increase, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the liquor license renewal application from Sunnybrook Flower Shop. Malm motions to approve the liquor license renewal, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Bauer motions to adjourn at 7:05 pm, Schmidt seconds. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 22, 2019