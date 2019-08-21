Cushing City Council — Ordinance No. 32-2019 (Sewer Rates)
Cushing City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 32-2019
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING
THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA
BY AMENDING PROVISIONS
PERTAINING TO SEWER SERVICE CHARGES
BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Cushing, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 99.02 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cushing, Iowa, 2012 is repealed and the following adopted in lieu of:
99.02 RATE. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges in the amount of Eighteen dollars ($18.00) monthly.
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council the 6th day of August, 2019 and approved this 6th day of August, 2019.
Don Joy, Jr., Mayor
ATTEST:
Nicole Huisinga, City Clerk
First Reading: June 4, 2019
Second Reading: July 2, 2019
Third Reading: August 6, 2019
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 22, 2019