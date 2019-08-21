Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 23, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 23, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the July 23, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the July 16, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a fireworks application for Kellen’s Ponderosa for August 3, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Plathe’s Meadow Township Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 11 of Meadow Township. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed the Weed Commissioner’s job structure for the future with Dennis Binneboese, the current Weed Commissioner who is retiring September 27th, 2019. The Board of Supervisors will advertise the Weed Commissioner position along with the Secondary Road employee position for a combined full-time position.

The Board of Supervisors and Zoning Administrator, Alan Lucken discussed future wind farms from Invenergy in Plymouth County in Remsen, Meadow and Henry Townships, with concerns of securing bonding documents on damages and would like a formal request from Invenergy for the Board of Supervisors to consider approving an ordinance for tax exemptions via public hearing as stated in IA Code 427B.26.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 23/26 of Meadow Township on 140th St. and a permit for a tile crossing in Section 4/5 of Fredonia Township on K-64. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:50 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 22, 2019