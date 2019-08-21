Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School
School Board Meeting Minutes
for August 12, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on August 12, 2019 with Vice President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present:  Kluender, Nelson, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele.  Absent:  Frafjord.

Visitors:  Denise Heiman, Robin Chute, Andy Compton, Kent Baker.

Agenda: Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:  Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from July 8, 2019 and approve them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve payments from the General Fund for $68,396.97, the PPEL Fund for $10,187.89, the Sales Tax Fund for $109,912.07, the Management Fund for $10,999.25, the Activity Fund for $1,584.58, the lunch fund for $62.40 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $20,619.26, the PPEL Fund for $1,620.97, the Management Fund for $127,827.50, the Sales Tax Fund for $129,482.00, and the Activity Fund for $2,206.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:  Lambert-summer projects, Gilbert – summer school/PBIS, Bormann-PBIS, Glackin-report and baseball field updating.

Policies and Procedures:
1. Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the open enroll request of Austa & Steven Norberg for Kattriana (KG) and Clieo (Pres) to attend WC.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the District Developed Service Delivery Plan for 2019-20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to amend Board Policy 603.1 Basic Instruction Program to included financial literacy (1/2 unity).  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:
1. Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the lighting for the theater at a cost of $43,807.00 from Heartland Scenic Studio, Inc.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele, to approve the purchase of 6 smartboards from Bradfields for $19,231.02 and 3-10 packs of iPads from Apple for $8,820.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
1. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve Amy Gilbert and Mary Kay Walker as Equity Coordinators for 2019-20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the following resignations:  William Meacham-Head Baseball, Trey Chmelka-Asst. Cross Country, Andrew Compton-Asst Baseball, and Anthony Gallagher-Asst. Baseball.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve Carol Sadler as Costumer (funded by donations/fundraising), Andrew Compton – Head Baseball, Lisa Brand – Para/Extended Day (6 hrs/day-3 para, 3 extended day) w/optional subbing in a.m., Parker Goetch – volunteer Football Coach (provided licensed), Amy Fixsel – foster care driver.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
1. Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to approve application for Modified Supplemental Amount for Asbestos Abate of $29,414.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to set the fee for JMC credit card/Debit card payments at 1.99%.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. No visitor comments.

4. Board re-election packets handed out.  Lamp’s last meeting will be in Sept. 2019

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Thompson to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board meeting adjourned at 8:45 pm.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — AUGUST 2019
OPERATING FUND
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS
3RD PTY ADMIN    93.60
3RD PTY ADMIN    93.60
    Vendor Total:    187.20
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    98.00
American Septic & Portable Service, Inc.  EMPTY SEPTIC TANK    165.00
AMSTERDAM PRINTING & LITHO  PLANNERS – TEACHERS    394.05
Anthony’s Express Wash  BUS WASHES    114.00
ATC GROUP SERVICES, LLC  Asbestos Inspection    525.00
Beelner Service Inc.  Galv 1” Cap / Labor    102.80
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES  Annual Maint. – Extinguishers    54.00
CLOUD, MARK  WR. ROOF – INSURANCE COVERED    9,639.00
Dandurand, Cherie  Reimb. Hotel    318.00
DEMCO  Library supplies    430.63
DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES  BOILER CERTIFICATIONS    280.00
Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. Shredding service    180.00
Family Healthcare of Siouxland
Fetterman physical    106.00
Lilly’s physicals    212.00
   Vendor Total:    318.00
Gill Hauling  TIRE DISPOSAL    62.90
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  door name plates    24.00
GRELL ROOFING LLC  Repair Roof    550.00
Groth, Bennett  GROTH, BEN – PHYSICAL    106.00
Healy Welding  PARKING LOT POSTS/CHAINS    148.76
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER
BUS SUPPLIES    133.10
BUS SUPPLIES    49.04
    Vendor Total:    182.14
John Deere Financial  Mower Repair    6,011.23
LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO.  lighting supplies    50.91
LUKE MCMILLAN MUSIC CO.  MARCHING BAND SHOW    1,000.00
McGraw-Hill Companies
CHEMISTRY BOOKS    2,340.00
SPANISH BOOKS    359.70
    Vendor Total:    2,699.70
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    156.92
ELECTRICITY    76.87
ELECTRICITY    8,590.55
NATURAL GAS    11.75
ELECTRICITY    1,011.91
NATURAL GAS    11.75
ELECTRICITY    60.46
ELECTRICITY    46.38
    Vendor Total:    9,966.59
MID-BELL MUSIC  DRUM SET HEADS    177.65
Midwest 3D Solutions  C. LILLY – TRAINING    325.00
Midwestern Mechanical Tri-State, Inc.  REPAIR ROOF DRAIN LEAKS    260.00
Miracle Recreation Equipment  PLAYGROUND PART    85.94
MOVILLE, CITY OF
WATER/SEWER    2,361.70
WATER/SEWER    1,727.00
    Vendor Total:    4,088.70
Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC
RTU4 – CLEANED CONDEN-SER COILS    170.00
TROUBLESHOOT CHILLER CONTROL – DIDN’T FIX    212.50
    Vendor Total:    382.50
NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS  Grounds Maint.    774.00
NWAEA  HEARING INTERPRETER    6,548.83
PAPER CORPORATION, THE  PAPER ORDER    3,883.31
RECORD, THE
PUBLISHING    515.61
PUBLISHING    422.37
    Vendor Total:    937.98
SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
SE TUITION    8,568.92
SE TUITION    3,830.22
    Vendor Total:    12,399.14
Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.  17 – AIR DRYER REPAIR    209.50
SUTER SERVICES, C.W.
SETUP NEW COMPUTER    1,050.00
RESET BCM    210.00
CHILLER CONTROL REPAIR    367.50
Chiller repair    256.00
    Vendor Total:    1,883.50
TECH 24  STEAMER SERVICE    192.72
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.  13 – HATCH ROOF MOD    347.54
Thompson Innovation
INSTALL SOFTWARE FOR FOB DOORS    150.00
RESTORE APPS/SQL SERVER    856.00
    Vendor Total:    1,006.00
West Interactive Services Corporation WEB HOSTING    1,081.50
West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Supply  CLAY – ART SUPPLIES    205.25
Fund Total:    68,396.97    
Checking Account Total:    68,396.97    

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIERS LEASE    969.00
MEADOWS INC., THE  USE FEE    1,800.00
MID-BELL MUSIC
BASS DRUM    748.13
XYLOPHONE    2,384.64
GONG    251.11
    Vendor Total:    3,383.88    
TAYLOR MUSIC  USED BARITONE    735.01
West Interactive Services  Corporation  WEBSITE ACCESS SERVICE    3,300.00
Fund Total:    10,187.89    
Checking Account Total:    10,187.89

MANAGEMENT FUND
SU INSURANCE COMPANY  EQUIP. INS. – FY20 – QTR. 1    10,999.25
Fund Total:    10,999.25    
Checking Account Total:    10,999.25

SALES TAX FUND
Bret Peterson Plumbing &  Construction
remove heat registers/build shelves    7,100.00
elementary countertops    15,637.75
   Vendor Total:    22,737.75
Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates  Architect Fees    1,682.52
HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO  NEW CURTAINS    1,765.00
Iowa Direct Equipment & Appraisal THEATER SEATS    65,900.00
Jackson Home Builders  PAINT ELEM. ROOMS    8,022.00
SPORTS IMPORTS  VOLLEYBALL POLES/ACCESSORIES    9,804.80
Fund Total:    109,912.07    
Checking Account Total:    109,912.07

ACTIVITY FUND
Riddell/All American Sports Corp.
HELMETS    1,048.64
HELMETS    535.94
    Vendor Total:    1,584.58
Fund Total:    1,584.58
Checking Account Total:    1,584.58    

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
SALT    18.40
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
    Vendor Total:    62.40
Fund Total:    62.40    
Checking Account Total:    62.40

BMO PAYMENT — JULY 2019
Amount:    18,867.63    
Description: SUPPLIES, GAS, MAINTENANCE
PAINT    87.95
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    244.00
GENERAL SUPPLIES    1,196.76
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    3,101.67
GENERAL SUPPLIES    280.25
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    880.27
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    1,174.83
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    169.95
POSTAGE    6.00
GASOLINE    33.42
CONFERENCE    95.00
LB MEMBERSHIP    125.00
INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    555.51
TEXTBOOKS PH    78.13
RECORDERS    159.76
DRUMSET PLATFORM    30.35
PERCUSSION REPAIR    46.74
GASOLINE    61.75
GASOLINE    6.62
GASOLINE    42.82
REFUND CLASS    (125.00)
GASOLINE    119.99
AD CONFERENCE    95.00
GASOLINE    330.86
GROUNDS MAINTENANCE    846.31
MOWER PARTS    62.17
GASOLINE    248.10
GASOLINE    159.51
VAN WASH    28.46
IASBO MEMBERSHIP    125.00
POSTAGE    1.45
54 – SERVICE    141.14
54 – 5 QTS. OIL    17.50
99 – SEAT BOLT    60.50
06 – CROSSING ARM    75.00
15 – BATTERY DOOR    38.75
BIG GRAY – SERVICE    19.50
BIG GRAY – 6 QTS. OIL    21.00
01 – WINDOW LATCHES    38.75
GASOLINE    31.85
RED – SERVICE/FILTERS    143.16
RED – 5 QTS. OIL    17.50
GRAY – TRANSMISSION FILTER/GASKET    123.77
FLOOR SCRUBBER BATTERIES    106.54
BIG WHITE – SERVICE    19.50
BIG WHITE – 6 QTS. OIL    21.00
POSTAGE    3.00
REUVER SUPPLIES    11.35
MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES    5.49
GAS    38.47
VAN WASH    23.54
GASOLINE    163.52
GASOLINE    189.93
VAN WASH    23.54
ADAPTERS FOR BALLFIELD SOUND    44.43
INK/NETFLIX    135.28
CABLES/CHARGERS/ADAPTERS/MISC    355.33
ANTIVIRUS RENEWAL    317.98
CLEANING SUPPLIES    1,467.04
LIGHTING SUPPLIES    692.88
GARBAGE COLLECTION    1,725.04
PEST CONTROL    54.00
TLC TRAVEL TO CONFERENCE    454.81
GASOLINE    99.90
TELEPHONE/INTERNET    199.70
PROF DEV -BB COACH- REFUND COMING    20.00
SAI MEMBERSHIP    275.00
SAI MEMBERSHIP    275.00
GASOLINE    183.58
TLC CONFERENCE    407.69
CONFERENCE    288.96
DAKTRONICS    68.00
CONFERENCE    200.08

Amount:    1,620.97    
Description: LAPTOPS AND ACCESSORIES
MAINT. LAPTOP    695.99
WEIGHT ROOM LAPTOP    924.98

Amount:    1,440.92    
Description:  ACTIVITY EXPENSES
CAMP SHIRTS    50.00
TEAMSNAP    129.99
CREDIT AWARDS    (79.00)
ISCORE    75.00
SENIOR NIGHT    36.91
PAW PAINT    55.04
AIR TANK    69.98
CONCESS.    888.14
CONCESSIONS    214.86
Report 1099 Total:    0.00
Report Total:    21,929.52    

JULY 2019 PREPAID
SALES TAX FUND
J&J and Company, Ltd.  ELEMENTARY REMODEL    $29,414.00
Fund Total:    29,414.00    
Checking Account Total:    29,414.00
    
ACTIVITY FUND
CUTHRELL, DAVE  BB OFFICIAL    $110.00
CROW, RICH  SB OFFICIAL    $105.00
DUNKEL, RYAN  BB OFFICIAL    $80.00
GACKE, JEFF  BB OFFICIAL    $80.00
KRONAIZL, KIRK  BB OFFICIAL    $110.00
MCPIKE, MILT  SB OFFICIAL    $105.00
Fund Total    590.00    
Checking Account Total    590.00

JULY 2019 PREPAID
OPERATING FUND
3D Security, Inc.  Annual Inspections    $720.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  cell phones    $494.81
RECORD, THE  Newspapers    $66.00
Center Point Energy  Natural Gas    $470.82
Fund Total:    1,751.63    
Checking Account Total:    1,751.63

MANAGEMENT FUND
Solice Security  INSURANCE DEDUCTIBLE-DATA INSURANCE    $2,500.00
EGR Insurance Inc.  INSURANCE    $127,327.50
STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICE  STUDENT CATASTROPHIC INSURANCE    $500.00
Fund Total:    130,327.50    
Checking Account Total:    130,327.50

SALES TAX FUND
Agrivision  Mower    $15,000.00
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC Bus Purchase    $85,068.00
Fund Total:    100,068.00    
Checking Account Total:    100,068.00

ACTIVITY FUND
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  SALES TAX CARNIVAL    $194.00
IHSAA  BB DISTRICT GATES    $1,422.00
Fund Total:    1,616.00    
Checking Account Total:    1,616.00

