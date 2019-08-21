Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

School Board Meeting Minutes

for August 12, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on August 12, 2019 with Vice President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Members present: Kluender, Nelson, Lamp, Thomsen, Reblitz, Koele. Absent: Frafjord.

Visitors: Denise Heiman, Robin Chute, Andy Compton, Kent Baker.

Agenda: Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to waive the reading of the minutes from July 8, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve payments from the General Fund for $68,396.97, the PPEL Fund for $10,187.89, the Sales Tax Fund for $109,912.07, the Management Fund for $10,999.25, the Activity Fund for $1,584.58, the lunch fund for $62.40 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $20,619.26, the PPEL Fund for $1,620.97, the Management Fund for $127,827.50, the Sales Tax Fund for $129,482.00, and the Activity Fund for $2,206.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Lambert-summer projects, Gilbert – summer school/PBIS, Bormann-PBIS, Glackin-report and baseball field updating.

Policies and Procedures:

1. Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the open enroll request of Austa & Steven Norberg for Kattriana (KG) and Clieo (Pres) to attend WC. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Lamp to approve the District Developed Service Delivery Plan for 2019-20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to amend Board Policy 603.1 Basic Instruction Program to included financial literacy (1/2 unity). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

1. Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the lighting for the theater at a cost of $43,807.00 from Heartland Scenic Studio, Inc. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele, to approve the purchase of 6 smartboards from Bradfields for $19,231.02 and 3-10 packs of iPads from Apple for $8,820.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

1. Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve Amy Gilbert and Mary Kay Walker as Equity Coordinators for 2019-20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the following resignations: William Meacham-Head Baseball, Trey Chmelka-Asst. Cross Country, Andrew Compton-Asst Baseball, and Anthony Gallagher-Asst. Baseball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve Carol Sadler as Costumer (funded by donations/fundraising), Andrew Compton – Head Baseball, Lisa Brand – Para/Extended Day (6 hrs/day-3 para, 3 extended day) w/optional subbing in a.m., Parker Goetch – volunteer Football Coach (provided licensed), Amy Fixsel – foster care driver. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

1. Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to approve application for Modified Supplemental Amount for Asbestos Abate of $29,414.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

2. Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to set the fee for JMC credit card/Debit card payments at 1.99%. Motion carried, all voting aye.

3. No visitor comments.

4. Board re-election packets handed out. Lamp’s last meeting will be in Sept. 2019

Adjourn – Moved by Lamp, second by Thompson to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board meeting adjourned at 8:45 pm.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — AUGUST 2019

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN 93.60

3RD PTY ADMIN 93.60

Vendor Total: 187.20

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 98.00

American Septic & Portable Service, Inc. EMPTY SEPTIC TANK 165.00

AMSTERDAM PRINTING & LITHO PLANNERS – TEACHERS 394.05

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASHES 114.00

ATC GROUP SERVICES, LLC Asbestos Inspection 525.00

Beelner Service Inc. Galv 1” Cap / Labor 102.80

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES Annual Maint. – Extinguishers 54.00

CLOUD, MARK WR. ROOF – INSURANCE COVERED 9,639.00

Dandurand, Cherie Reimb. Hotel 318.00

DEMCO Library supplies 430.63

DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES BOILER CERTIFICATIONS 280.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. Shredding service 180.00

Family Healthcare of Siouxland

Fetterman physical 106.00

Lilly’s physicals 212.00

Vendor Total: 318.00

Gill Hauling TIRE DISPOSAL 62.90

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame door name plates 24.00

GRELL ROOFING LLC Repair Roof 550.00

Groth, Bennett GROTH, BEN – PHYSICAL 106.00

Healy Welding PARKING LOT POSTS/CHAINS 148.76

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

BUS SUPPLIES 133.10

BUS SUPPLIES 49.04

Vendor Total: 182.14

John Deere Financial Mower Repair 6,011.23

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO. lighting supplies 50.91

LUKE MCMILLAN MUSIC CO. MARCHING BAND SHOW 1,000.00

McGraw-Hill Companies

CHEMISTRY BOOKS 2,340.00

SPANISH BOOKS 359.70

Vendor Total: 2,699.70

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 156.92

ELECTRICITY 76.87

ELECTRICITY 8,590.55

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 1,011.91

NATURAL GAS 11.75

ELECTRICITY 60.46

ELECTRICITY 46.38

Vendor Total: 9,966.59

MID-BELL MUSIC DRUM SET HEADS 177.65

Midwest 3D Solutions C. LILLY – TRAINING 325.00

Midwestern Mechanical Tri-State, Inc. REPAIR ROOF DRAIN LEAKS 260.00

Miracle Recreation Equipment PLAYGROUND PART 85.94

MOVILLE, CITY OF

WATER/SEWER 2,361.70

WATER/SEWER 1,727.00

Vendor Total: 4,088.70

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

RTU4 – CLEANED CONDEN-SER COILS 170.00

TROUBLESHOOT CHILLER CONTROL – DIDN’T FIX 212.50

Vendor Total: 382.50

NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS Grounds Maint. 774.00

NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETER 6,548.83

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER ORDER 3,883.31

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 515.61

PUBLISHING 422.37

Vendor Total: 937.98

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

SE TUITION 8,568.92

SE TUITION 3,830.22

Vendor Total: 12,399.14

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. 17 – AIR DRYER REPAIR 209.50

SUTER SERVICES, C.W.

SETUP NEW COMPUTER 1,050.00

RESET BCM 210.00

CHILLER CONTROL REPAIR 367.50

Chiller repair 256.00

Vendor Total: 1,883.50

TECH 24 STEAMER SERVICE 192.72

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. 13 – HATCH ROOF MOD 347.54

Thompson Innovation

INSTALL SOFTWARE FOR FOB DOORS 150.00

RESTORE APPS/SQL SERVER 856.00

Vendor Total: 1,006.00

West Interactive Services Corporation WEB HOSTING 1,081.50

West Sioux Ceramics & Dakota Potters Supply CLAY – ART SUPPLIES 205.25

Fund Total: 68,396.97

Checking Account Total: 68,396.97

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIERS LEASE 969.00

MEADOWS INC., THE USE FEE 1,800.00

MID-BELL MUSIC

BASS DRUM 748.13

XYLOPHONE 2,384.64

GONG 251.11

Vendor Total: 3,383.88

TAYLOR MUSIC USED BARITONE 735.01

West Interactive Services Corporation WEBSITE ACCESS SERVICE 3,300.00

Fund Total: 10,187.89

Checking Account Total: 10,187.89

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY EQUIP. INS. – FY20 – QTR. 1 10,999.25

Fund Total: 10,999.25

Checking Account Total: 10,999.25

SALES TAX FUND

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction

remove heat registers/build shelves 7,100.00

elementary countertops 15,637.75

Vendor Total: 22,737.75

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associates Architect Fees 1,682.52

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO NEW CURTAINS 1,765.00

Iowa Direct Equipment & Appraisal THEATER SEATS 65,900.00

Jackson Home Builders PAINT ELEM. ROOMS 8,022.00

SPORTS IMPORTS VOLLEYBALL POLES/ACCESSORIES 9,804.80

Fund Total: 109,912.07

Checking Account Total: 109,912.07

ACTIVITY FUND

Riddell/All American Sports Corp.

HELMETS 1,048.64

HELMETS 535.94

Vendor Total: 1,584.58

Fund Total: 1,584.58

Checking Account Total: 1,584.58

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 18.40

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 62.40

Fund Total: 62.40

Checking Account Total: 62.40

BMO PAYMENT — JULY 2019

Amount: 18,867.63

Description: SUPPLIES, GAS, MAINTENANCE

PAINT 87.95

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 244.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 1,196.76

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 3,101.67

GENERAL SUPPLIES 280.25

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 880.27

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 1,174.83

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 169.95

POSTAGE 6.00

GASOLINE 33.42

CONFERENCE 95.00

LB MEMBERSHIP 125.00

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 555.51

TEXTBOOKS PH 78.13

RECORDERS 159.76

DRUMSET PLATFORM 30.35

PERCUSSION REPAIR 46.74

GASOLINE 61.75

GASOLINE 6.62

GASOLINE 42.82

REFUND CLASS (125.00)

GASOLINE 119.99

AD CONFERENCE 95.00

GASOLINE 330.86

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE 846.31

MOWER PARTS 62.17

GASOLINE 248.10

GASOLINE 159.51

VAN WASH 28.46

IASBO MEMBERSHIP 125.00

POSTAGE 1.45

54 – SERVICE 141.14

54 – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

99 – SEAT BOLT 60.50

06 – CROSSING ARM 75.00

15 – BATTERY DOOR 38.75

BIG GRAY – SERVICE 19.50

BIG GRAY – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

01 – WINDOW LATCHES 38.75

GASOLINE 31.85

RED – SERVICE/FILTERS 143.16

RED – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

GRAY – TRANSMISSION FILTER/GASKET 123.77

FLOOR SCRUBBER BATTERIES 106.54

BIG WHITE – SERVICE 19.50

BIG WHITE – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

POSTAGE 3.00

REUVER SUPPLIES 11.35

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 5.49

GAS 38.47

VAN WASH 23.54

GASOLINE 163.52

GASOLINE 189.93

VAN WASH 23.54

ADAPTERS FOR BALLFIELD SOUND 44.43

INK/NETFLIX 135.28

CABLES/CHARGERS/ADAPTERS/MISC 355.33

ANTIVIRUS RENEWAL 317.98

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,467.04

LIGHTING SUPPLIES 692.88

GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,725.04

PEST CONTROL 54.00

TLC TRAVEL TO CONFERENCE 454.81

GASOLINE 99.90

TELEPHONE/INTERNET 199.70

PROF DEV -BB COACH- REFUND COMING 20.00

SAI MEMBERSHIP 275.00

SAI MEMBERSHIP 275.00

GASOLINE 183.58

TLC CONFERENCE 407.69

CONFERENCE 288.96

DAKTRONICS 68.00

CONFERENCE 200.08

Amount: 1,620.97

Description: LAPTOPS AND ACCESSORIES

MAINT. LAPTOP 695.99

WEIGHT ROOM LAPTOP 924.98

Amount: 1,440.92

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSES

CAMP SHIRTS 50.00

TEAMSNAP 129.99

CREDIT AWARDS (79.00)

ISCORE 75.00

SENIOR NIGHT 36.91

PAW PAINT 55.04

AIR TANK 69.98

CONCESS. 888.14

CONCESSIONS 214.86

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 21,929.52

JULY 2019 PREPAID

SALES TAX FUND

J&J and Company, Ltd. ELEMENTARY REMODEL $29,414.00

Fund Total: 29,414.00

Checking Account Total: 29,414.00



ACTIVITY FUND

CUTHRELL, DAVE BB OFFICIAL $110.00

CROW, RICH SB OFFICIAL $105.00

DUNKEL, RYAN BB OFFICIAL $80.00

GACKE, JEFF BB OFFICIAL $80.00

KRONAIZL, KIRK BB OFFICIAL $110.00

MCPIKE, MILT SB OFFICIAL $105.00

Fund Total 590.00

Checking Account Total 590.00

JULY 2019 PREPAID

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. Annual Inspections $720.00

VERIZON WIRELESS cell phones $494.81

RECORD, THE Newspapers $66.00

Center Point Energy Natural Gas $470.82

Fund Total: 1,751.63

Checking Account Total: 1,751.63

MANAGEMENT FUND

Solice Security INSURANCE DEDUCTIBLE-DATA INSURANCE $2,500.00

EGR Insurance Inc. INSURANCE $127,327.50

STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICE STUDENT CATASTROPHIC INSURANCE $500.00

Fund Total: 130,327.50

Checking Account Total: 130,327.50

SALES TAX FUND

Agrivision Mower $15,000.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC Bus Purchase $85,068.00

Fund Total: 100,068.00

Checking Account Total: 100,068.00

ACTIVITY FUND

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX CARNIVAL $194.00

IHSAA BB DISTRICT GATES $1,422.00

Fund Total: 1,616.00

Checking Account Total: 1,616.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 22, 2019