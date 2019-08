Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — August 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

AUGUST 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 29.00

AMICK, LAURIE REIMBURSE PD CLASS 650.00

BOESHART, JIM FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

BURKE ENGR. SALES CO. ceiling repair 4,289.16

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 297.41

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 339.82

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS SUPPLIES 80.72

DAVIES BODY SHOP paint bathroom stall 346.00

DAY, HEIDI FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 1,346.17

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS FLOOR MACHINE 30.00

EGGERLING, PEGGY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

ENRIGHT, BRENDA FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING CAP OFF HYDRANT 348.50

FLAG HOUSE class supplies 819.10

FLEET US LLC field paint 570.10

GRAU, ROSE SUMMER MATH CAMP 20.11

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. gym floor products 1,566.07

HOOGENDYK, JAY & MELISSA FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT English workbook 2,155.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER parts bus 20 1,069.98

JACKSON, JOHN OR LORI FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

JESSEN, BRANDI

MILEAGE 291.28

CELL PHONE REIMBURSE

KIRKPATRICK, JAY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

KOOIKER, BENJAMIN & CATHY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

KUENY, JENNIFER FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

LATIMER, STACY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Reading Books 562.71

MELTON, JOSEPH FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 228.74

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 13,255.25

MOVILLE RECORD, THE AD – CUSTODIAL OPENING..328.25

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. HVAC work 7,529.00

MYERS, JILL GRADE 6 LICENSE 219.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER ORDER 4,294.21

PEARSON EDUCATION phonics books 245.46

PIRRIE, PAUL AND KIMBERLY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

PRIOR, CHARLES DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF, LLC Learning Folders 62.49

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION Walk-in cooler 282.56

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Viewsonic interactive boards 28,947.00

Wireless replacements

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. blades for Gravely 185.22

ROERING, TODD AND SUSAN FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOLASTIC CLASSROOM MAGAZINES SCHOLASTIC NEWS 817.77

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI 785.00

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION FY20 221.85

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. class supplies 1,484.59

SCHOOLMATE MIDDLE SCHOOL UNDATED PLANNERS 375.00

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE AND PARKING 70.00

STATELINE-ELECTRIC light pole and fire alarm 1,193.88

STOCKING, BRYAN AND CAROL FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 897.48

TEACHER CREATED RESOURCES class supplies 105.37

TEACHERS HELPER class supplies 79.84

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. BLOWER ASSEMBLY 62.73

TIERNEY BROTHERS INC. Smart Notebook Subscription 1,463.10

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 67.61

TODD, JAY FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

VER STEEG, KRISTI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 25.52

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 573.18

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N PHONE/INTERNET 914.98

WIECK, TODD FY19 NP TRANSPORTATION REIMBURSEMENT 448.74

ZANER-BLOSER EDUC PUBLISHERS writing books 992.02

Fund Total: 89,473.62

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SOLUTIONS SOFTWARE 1,000.00

JUST COUNTRY KNIFE SHARPENING SERVICES 45.90

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION SUPPLIES, EQUIPMENT 9,748.00

Fund Total: 10,793.90

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SAFETY EQUIPMENT 11,286.02

GENERAL FUND LAWTON-BRONSON REIMBURSE CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 23.49

NORTHWESTERN VOLLEYBALL CAMP ENTRY FEE 640.00

Fund Total: 11,949.51

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. CYBER LIABILITY 1,464.50

Fund Total: 1,464.50

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 35.00

Fund Total: 35.00

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING WATER HOSE & VALVES 543.00

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER bus repair 1,186.83

KUBOTA SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SERVICES BUS LEASE 61,843.67

PAYSCHOOLS ONLINE PAYMENTS 620.00

RANDY’S PAINT & BODY Fix rust on van 2,100.50

SCHOOL BUS SALES BUS LEASE 20,973.82

Fund Total: 87,929.55

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019