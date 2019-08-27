Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — July 22, 2019

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, July 22, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Woolridge, Scott, Reinke and Holtz present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve the agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

Shook is now superintendent.

Dan Cox, chief at AEA, had a meeting with Chad and some local superintendents as an orientation.

Also went to a meeting in Des Moines for new superintendents.

Discussed need for a custodian to fill an open position and the difficulties in finding one.

2. Monthly Financial Reports

Anderson presented on financial statements as well as presented the audit.

3. Board Bill Auditor Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve the consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Amick moved to enter closed session. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

J. Closed session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(a) of Iowa open law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential.

Holtz moved to reenter open session. Amick seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve school emergency plan

Woolridge moved to approve the school emergency plan. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve sharing of human resources

Holtz moved to approve HR sharing. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve sharing of transportation director

Woolridge moved to approve Transportation Director sharing. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve amendment of board policy

Amick moved to increase the mileage reimbursement to the federal rate. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve amendment of board policy

Amick moved to approve the amendment of the elections board policy.

6. Approve amendment of board policy

Reinke moved to approve amending the term of office policy. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve amendment of board policy

Woolridge move to approve amendment for Board of Director’s conflict of interest. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve changing of regular board meeting dates

Reinke moved to approve moving the regular board meeting to the second Monday of the month. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:47

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019