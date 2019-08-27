Pierson City Council Minutes — August 19, 2019

Pierson City Council

August 19, 2019

The Pierson City council met in regular session on Monday August 19, 2019. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Bubke, McQueen and Swanson. The consent agenda including minutes from July, financial statements from July, claims and disbursements from July thru August 19th, and building permits was approved upon a motion by Swanson, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Regarding water bill for tenant left in landlord’s name: motion by McQueen seconded by Bubke to bill the landlord for the current bill and have the tenant put down a deposit and application for service, all voted aye; motion carried.

Disbursements:

Absolute Inspection Services inspections $905.36

ACCO chlorine $254.10

Badger Meter read fee $170.88

Beelner labor/supplies $825.00

Cathy Levering cleaning $97.00

City of Pierson utility $143.90

Clark’s Hardware supplies $151.72

Frontier phone/internet $312.69

Hach reagents $136.72

Iowa DNR NPDES permit $210.00

Iowa One Call locates $13.50

IPERS pension $858.47

IRWA conference $150.00

Mangold testing $174.00

Mangold testing $50.00

Menards playground mulch $52.92

MidAmerican electric $3,252.69

New Coop propane $3,811.60

New Coop fuel $49.14

Postmaster postage $9.25

REC electric $25.34

Sargent Drilling well work $2,775.00

The Record publishing $106.63

Triple C Pest Control mosquito spray $125.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,107.00

Wellmark insurance $4,611.12

Woodbury Co. EMS assist $200.00

Disbursement by fund: General $41710.39, Road Use $430.43, Special Revenue $2333.15, Proprietary $4084.23; Revenues by Fund: General $20238.00, Road Use $3010.80, Special Rev $364.08, Proprietary $18505.30.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve the CDBG Grant contract for the housing project, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, to approve the agreement for Technical Services on the CDBG housing grant; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen, to approve the agreement for Administrative Services on the CDBG housing grant; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to have Iowa Codification update the new ordinances and new legislature into our city code; all vote aye; motion carried.

Chad Kehrt from V&K discussed some options for well #2. The clerk will have the well pump reinstalled and contact Chad for assistance on moving forward.

Chris Weinreich addressed the council regarding a Legion project to add signage at the town entrances. Council asked them to come up with costs and bring it back to a meeting.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to approve upon proper application the liquor license for the Gas Lantern, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to appoint the clerk to be the representative on the Census complete count committee, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-25

A RESOLUTION SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE SALE OF CITY OWNED PROPERTY

for September 19, 2019 at 7PM and to accept sealed bids on the bridge planks was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye, motion carried. The council will be accepting bids for the entire pile in one bid.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-23

A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE STREET FINANCE REPORT

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by McQueen to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-24

A RESOLUTION SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING

TO APPLY FOR CDBG FUNDING FOR THE SEWER PROJECT

All voted aye; motion carried. The public hearing will be held on Sept 19th 2019 at 7pm.

Wellmark Grant for the wellness area was not received. The native grass will be planted this fall and the pollinator gardens will be planted in the spring. The clerk is still checking on options for getting the pollinator gardens funded.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Bubke that after the library expansion in completed all future library events will need to be held in the library area, all vote aye; motion carried.

Discussed moving the meeting dates to the second Wednesday of the month. Motion by Bubke to move the meetings starting January 2020 to the second Wednesday of each month, seconded by Sistrunk; vote was 3 ayes and 1 nay with Swanson being the nay vote.

Clerk informed the council that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors would be having a meeting on 9-12-19 at 6:30PM in Pierson.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn, seconded by Bubke; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

