Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 13, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 13, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except Craig Anderson. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the August 13, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the August 6, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued 08/09/2019 and 08/15/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve the semi-annual settlement of funds from January 1 to June 30, 2019, as prepared by the County Treasurer. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve Easton Addition, in Section 36 of Westfield Township. Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye, Kass-aye, Meis-nay, Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Century Link in Section 34/35 of Hungerford Township on Juniper Ave. and 340th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the ROW for project LC-032802. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the ROW for project LC-050140. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the County paying for the material on the fence replacement on the 150th St. paving project with the Plymouth County Landfill covering the cost of the fence installation labor and equipment and the tree and cement removal cost. Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Loutsch-abstained, Anderson-absent. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:05 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019