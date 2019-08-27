Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 6, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
August 6, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the August 6, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the July 23, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo gave an update on the capacity of the LEC/jail with the possibility of adding some additional bunks to some cells or possibly placing county inmates with other county jails when they exceed capacity.

Duane and Donald Schneider were present to ask about the Hinton Drainage district special tax assessments collected by the County Drainage District in order to remove and replace 2 bridges with culverts, a timeline to when the projects will begin and to what additional special assessment taxes that will be charged in the future.

Mark Zaccone of Invenergy Inc. was present to discuss the wind turbine project coming into Plymouth County and seeking Plymouth County to adopt the wind tax schedule by ordinance allowed by IA Code 427B.26.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to set the public hearing of the first reading of the county ordinance to approve a tax schedule for wind turbines per IA Code 427B.26 at 10:00 a.m. on August 20, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Brett Langley and Brian Dougherty of McClure Engineering and Jason Vacurra of the City of Le Mars were present seeking the Boards signature and approval on the R.E.A.P grant application for the Plywood Trail.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the R.E.A.P grant application to seek $100,000 of funding for the Plywood trail. Meis – aye; Loutsch – aye; Horton – aye; Anderson – nay; Kass – nay.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Grant Township on Section 15/16 on K-42; Section 27/34 on 150th St.; Section 28/29 on Iris Ave; Section 32/33 on Iris Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 8/17 of Liberty Township on Echo Rd.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Henry Township in Section 1/12 on 230th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Grant Township in Section 33-34 on K-42 subject to contractor approval by Tom Rohe.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Western Iowa Telephone in Garfield Township in Section 30/31 on 330th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Jeremiah Casson with a start date of 8/19/19 for the Oyens motor grader position.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-6-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mat    145.00
Advanced Systems  maintenance agreement    17.92
Kenneth Ahlers  health ins. reimbursement    488.01
Noel Ahmann  postage, mileage    282.58
City of Akron  SUNDRY    71.49
Akron Hometowner  publications    482.79
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    1597.75
Alpha Wireless  cable kit    116.37
Anthony Plumbing/Heating  AC repairs    339.48
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  supplies    903.11
Buena Vista EMA  fair supplies    100.00
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    929.93
Century Link 911 services    540.54
Cherokee Co. Sheriff  service    45.00
Christensen Bros.  construction project    200,982.64
Craig Christman  health ins. reimbursement    109.49
William Eugene Collins  rent assistance    350.00
Council on Sexual Assault  FY 2019-20 allocation    20,000.00
Culligan Water  rental system    62.54
Custom Cage of Missouri  equipment Sheriff’s vehicle    605.00
The Dailey Stop  fuel    72.45
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    337.20
Eakes Inc  supplies    541.68
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    921.62
Fastenal  supplies    158.76
Hunter Fedders  dive team work comp    1.00
Matt Fedders  dive team work comp    1.00
Floyd Valley Hospital Comm.  1st qtr. allocation    33,860.00
Frericks Repair  TIRES & TUBES    2293.94
Frontier  phone services    2355.38
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    6.50
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1495.50
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    150.00
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone, mileage    120.32
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    60,914.59
Kirk Hall  dive team work comp.    1.00
Hardware Hank  supplies    4.08
Jamie Hauser  meeting expenses    571.30
Cole Heissel  dive team work comp.    1.00
Cheryl Heissel  dive team work comp.    1.00
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    340.00
Bob Hughes  MILEAGE    20.88
Hungry Canyons Alliance  FY 2019-20 Membership fee    4000.00
IMWCA  work comp. premium    7214.00
Institute of Iowa Cert. Assessor education    700.00
Iowa Dept of Public Health  county security paper    71.23
Iowa Division of Labor  boiler permits    80.00
Iowa Hospital Association  training services    245.00
Iowa One Call  locate    23.40
Iowa Prison Industries  vehicle markings    185.08
Iowa Secretary of State  notary renewal    30.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    1038.83
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    634.45
J.B. Propane  SUNDRY    112.59
Jensen Motors  repairs    309.74
Joel Johnson  dive team work comp.    1.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1343.37
Bobbi Kellen  health ins. reimbursement    138.34
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    2565.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    650.62
City of Le Mars  utilities    68.70
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  subscription    1230.71
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    681.04
Mail Services  MV renewal notices    861.04
MaryBeth Seggerman  rent assistance    300.00
MCI  long distance    6.57
John Meis  mileage    102.08
Menards  SUNDRY    88.48
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    1932.50
Mid-Sioux Opportunity  FY 2019-20 allocation    11,500.00
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    6504.51
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1020.95
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3921.45
MJM Designs  uniform    130.00
MOCIC  conference    225.00
Tom Mullally  dive team work comp.    1.00
Cheri Nitzschke  health ins. reimbursement    275.36
O.C. Sanitation  rental    100.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    1204.26
One Office Solutions  office supplies    153.31
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    102.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    2415.79
Plymouth County Fair Board  FY19-20 Annual allocation    28,000.00
Ply. Co. Historical Museum  FY19-20 Allocation    15,000.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    3872.16
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessments    40,756.08
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    3398.82
Premier Communications  phone services    137.76
Presto-X-Co  pest contract    58.00
Primebank  water bill    56.50
Quality Lawn Care  2nd Ave. bldg. lawn care    160.00
Darin Raymond  criminal rules meeting    187.41
Northwest REC  electricity    1808.33
Rees Mack Sales & Service  PARTS    62.08
City of Remsen SUNDRY    128.62
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    200.88
Jill Renken  postage    127.05
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  ME transport    589.00
RICOH USA  copier contract    122.66
Road Mach. & Supp.  PARTS    265.29
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    850.09
Rolling Oil Co.  oil    5466.40
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    150.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    14,641.27
Le Mont Schmid  mowing    180.00
SHRED-IT USA shredding    42.95
Ronald Shuff  health ins. reimbursement    500.00
Elizabeth Singer  mileage    35.96
Rick Singer  health ins. reimbursement    500.00
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    4848.00
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    6348.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    250.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    316.75
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    693.10
State Medical Examiners  autopsy    2024.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Storey Kenworthy  voter reg. cards    371.14
Street Cop Training  training    199.00
Amy Ten Napel  postage    8.30
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    792.62
The Record  publications    90.72
Thomson West Group  CLEAR investigative    168.29
Transource  PARTS    720.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    297.48
USIC Locating Services  locate services    219.00
U.S.P.C.A  Region 21  training    100.00
Utility Equipment Co.  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    519.17
Deb Van Otterloo  health ins. reimbursement    500.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    235.50
Jamie VanderHelm  dive team work comp.    1.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    985.53
VISA  misc. sheriff’s expenses    544.79
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    169.53
Wal-Mart  supplies    130.88
Loren Weiler  dive team work comp.    1.00
Wellmark Blue Cross  claim process fee    1653.00
WesTel Systems  phone    51.63
Wex Bank  fuel    4649.08
Willson & Pechacek  legal fees for PAAB case    2016.00
Jacob Wingert  dog food    122.38
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    20.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    2705.86
12th Street Touchless Auto  car wash cards    200.00
2nd Chance Solutions  REINFORCING STEEL    56.00

