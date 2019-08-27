Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — August 6, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 6, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the August 6, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the July 23, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo gave an update on the capacity of the LEC/jail with the possibility of adding some additional bunks to some cells or possibly placing county inmates with other county jails when they exceed capacity.

Duane and Donald Schneider were present to ask about the Hinton Drainage district special tax assessments collected by the County Drainage District in order to remove and replace 2 bridges with culverts, a timeline to when the projects will begin and to what additional special assessment taxes that will be charged in the future.

Mark Zaccone of Invenergy Inc. was present to discuss the wind turbine project coming into Plymouth County and seeking Plymouth County to adopt the wind tax schedule by ordinance allowed by IA Code 427B.26.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to set the public hearing of the first reading of the county ordinance to approve a tax schedule for wind turbines per IA Code 427B.26 at 10:00 a.m. on August 20, 2019. Motion Carried.

Brett Langley and Brian Dougherty of McClure Engineering and Jason Vacurra of the City of Le Mars were present seeking the Boards signature and approval on the R.E.A.P grant application for the Plywood Trail.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the R.E.A.P grant application to seek $100,000 of funding for the Plywood trail. Meis – aye; Loutsch – aye; Horton – aye; Anderson – nay; Kass – nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Grant Township on Section 15/16 on K-42; Section 27/34 on 150th St.; Section 28/29 on Iris Ave; Section 32/33 on Iris Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 8/17 of Liberty Township on Echo Rd. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Henry Township in Section 1/12 on 230th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Grant Township in Section 33-34 on K-42 subject to contractor approval by Tom Rohe. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Western Iowa Telephone in Garfield Township in Section 30/31 on 330th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the hiring of Jeremiah Casson with a start date of 8/19/19 for the Oyens motor grader position. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:10 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-6-2019

A & M Laundry floor mat 145.00

Advanced Systems maintenance agreement 17.92

Kenneth Ahlers health ins. reimbursement 488.01

Noel Ahmann postage, mileage 282.58

City of Akron SUNDRY 71.49

Akron Hometowner publications 482.79

Allied Oil & Tire oil 1597.75

Alpha Wireless cable kit 116.37

Anthony Plumbing/Heating AC repairs 339.48

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 903.11

Buena Vista EMA fair supplies 100.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 929.93

Century Link 911 services 540.54

Cherokee Co. Sheriff service 45.00

Christensen Bros. construction project 200,982.64

Craig Christman health ins. reimbursement 109.49

William Eugene Collins rent assistance 350.00

Council on Sexual Assault FY 2019-20 allocation 20,000.00

Culligan Water rental system 62.54

Custom Cage of Missouri equipment Sheriff’s vehicle 605.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 72.45

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 337.20

Eakes Inc supplies 541.68

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 921.62

Fastenal supplies 158.76

Hunter Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Matt Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm. 1st qtr. allocation 33,860.00

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 2293.94

Frontier phone services 2355.38

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 6.50

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1495.50

Kyle Gengler sign labor 150.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone, mileage 120.32

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 60,914.59

Kirk Hall dive team work comp. 1.00

Hardware Hank supplies 4.08

Jamie Hauser meeting expenses 571.30

Cole Heissel dive team work comp. 1.00

Cheryl Heissel dive team work comp. 1.00

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 340.00

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 20.88

Hungry Canyons Alliance FY 2019-20 Membership fee 4000.00

IMWCA work comp. premium 7214.00

Institute of Iowa Cert. Assessor education 700.00

Iowa Dept of Public Health county security paper 71.23

Iowa Division of Labor boiler permits 80.00

Iowa Hospital Association training services 245.00

Iowa One Call locate 23.40

Iowa Prison Industries vehicle markings 185.08

Iowa Secretary of State notary renewal 30.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 1038.83

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 634.45

J.B. Propane SUNDRY 112.59

Jensen Motors repairs 309.74

Joel Johnson dive team work comp. 1.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 1343.37

Bobbi Kellen health ins. reimbursement 138.34

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 2565.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 650.62

City of Le Mars utilities 68.70

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription 1230.71

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 681.04

Mail Services MV renewal notices 861.04

MaryBeth Seggerman rent assistance 300.00

MCI long distance 6.57

John Meis mileage 102.08

Menards SUNDRY 88.48

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 1932.50

Mid-Sioux Opportunity FY 2019-20 allocation 11,500.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6504.51

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1020.95

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3921.45

MJM Designs uniform 130.00

MOCIC conference 225.00

Tom Mullally dive team work comp. 1.00

Cheri Nitzschke health ins. reimbursement 275.36

O.C. Sanitation rental 100.00

Shawn Olson supplies 1204.26

One Office Solutions office supplies 153.31

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Carolyn Plueger deposition 102.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 2415.79

Plymouth County Fair Board FY19-20 Annual allocation 28,000.00

Ply. Co. Historical Museum FY19-20 Allocation 15,000.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 3872.16

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessments 40,756.08

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 3398.82

Premier Communications phone services 137.76

Presto-X-Co pest contract 58.00

Primebank water bill 56.50

Quality Lawn Care 2nd Ave. bldg. lawn care 160.00

Darin Raymond criminal rules meeting 187.41

Northwest REC electricity 1808.33

Rees Mack Sales & Service PARTS 62.08

City of Remsen SUNDRY 128.62

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 200.88

Jill Renken postage 127.05

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes ME transport 589.00

RICOH USA copier contract 122.66

Road Mach. & Supp. PARTS 265.29

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 850.09

Rolling Oil Co. oil 5466.40

Dan Ruhland sign labor 150.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 14,641.27

Le Mont Schmid mowing 180.00

SHRED-IT USA shredding 42.95

Ronald Shuff health ins. reimbursement 500.00

Elizabeth Singer mileage 35.96

Rick Singer health ins. reimbursement 500.00

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 4848.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 6348.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 250.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 316.75

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 693.10

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2024.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Storey Kenworthy voter reg. cards 371.14

Street Cop Training training 199.00

Amy Ten Napel postage 8.30

The Home Depot Pro supplies 792.62

The Record publications 90.72

Thomson West Group CLEAR investigative 168.29

Transource PARTS 720.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 297.48

USIC Locating Services locate services 219.00

U.S.P.C.A Region 21 training 100.00

Utility Equipment Co. TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 519.17

Deb Van Otterloo health ins. reimbursement 500.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 235.50

Jamie VanderHelm dive team work comp. 1.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 985.53

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 544.79

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 169.53

Wal-Mart supplies 130.88

Loren Weiler dive team work comp. 1.00

Wellmark Blue Cross claim process fee 1653.00

WesTel Systems phone 51.63

Wex Bank fuel 4649.08

Willson & Pechacek legal fees for PAAB case 2016.00

Jacob Wingert dog food 122.38

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 20.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2705.86

12th Street Touchless Auto car wash cards 200.00

2nd Chance Solutions REINFORCING STEEL 56.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019