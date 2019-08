River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — August 12, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

August 12, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:04 p.m. in the high school board room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Scott Knaack, Kristi Krager, Nicole Deeds, and Deb Stevenson. Visitors: Ron Peterson

Ron Peterson with the Hoffman Agency presented the FY2020 insurance information.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve consent agenda consisting of the minutes from the June 10, 2019 regular meeting and the June 24, 2019 special meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements, and audit approval of claims. Carried 5-0.

Mr. Bisenius and Mrs. Holtz gave their administrative reports.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Goettsch to approve resignation of Kathy Fick, board secretary/treasurer, and to remove Kathy from all bank accounts. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve contract for Heather Dixon as high school aide at $8.50/hr. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Stevenson second by Deeds to approve contract for Taylor Goettsch as an Elementary Aide at $8.50/hr. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Deeds to approve contract for Amanda Tentinger as an Elementary Aide at $10.00 with good performance $10.50 in January. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve contract for Taylor Jansen as Football Cheer Coach at $817.30. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve salary advancement for changing from BA to BA +15 for Brittni Forrer increase of $1308 for new salary of $35,400 plus TSS dollars – total Salary $40,388. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Stevenson to approve propane bid for $1.02 per gallon from Johnson Propane for the upcoming school year. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve the Elementary and Jr./Sr. Handbooks for FY20. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager, to approve FY20 pay rates for building, transportation, and athletics. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Deeds to deny an open enrollment request. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Stevenson to approve Gate Receipt Regulation 702.R1. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve Tish Evans as School Board Treasurer/School Business Official and add to all bank accounts. Carried 5-0.

Superintendent Slater gave his report. Board Retreat will be held at 6:00 p.m. September 11th, 2019 and the Board meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Adjourned at 7:58 p.m.

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019