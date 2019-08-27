Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — August 19, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School Board

Special Board Meeting

August 19, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session on August 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Call to order by Frafjord at 7:50 pm.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Kluender, Reblitz. Absent: Lamp, Thomsen

Visitors: Student A and family.

Agenda: Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Nelson, second by Kluender to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential. Roll call vote taken with all voting yes. Board went into closed session at 7:52 pm.

Moved by Koele, second by Kluender to go out of closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board returned to open session at 8:22 pm.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to allow Student A to enroll at WC beginning with the first semester of the 2019-20 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Koele, second by Nelson to accept the high bid of $1,223 from Chris Healy for the 2002 school bus (#01). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Nelson, second by Kluender to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 29, 2019