City of Moville — Notice of Stormwater Discharge

City of Moville

PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORMWATER DISCHARGE

The City of Moville plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit #2 – Stormwater Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities. The stormwater discharge will be from an area of land located in Moville in the NE1/4, Section 32, Township 89 North, Range 44 West, Woodbury County, Iowa. Stormwater will be discharged from multiple point sources into the City of Moville storm sewer system which drains storm water into the McElhaney River and West Fork.

Comments may be submitted to the Stormwater Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday – Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019