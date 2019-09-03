City of Pierson — Notice of Intent to Fill Council Vacancy

City of Pierson

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILL VACANCY

BY APPOINTMENT

To the Electors of the city of Pierson, Iowa:

You are hereby notified that the City Council of the city of Pierson, Iowa, has received and accepted the resignation of Darren Todd as Council member of the city of Pierson, Iowa, effective August 28th 2019, the term which expires December 31, 2021, is vacant as of August 28th 2019, pursuant to Section 69.2, Code of Iowa.

You are hereby notified that pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Pierson, and Section 372.13 (2) of the Code of Iowa, the Council has elected to fill the vacancy by appointment. However, the electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election, by filing of a petition in accordance with Iowa Code Section 372.13(2)(a) within fourteen (14) days after publication of this notice or within fourteen (14) days after appointment is made by the City Council, whichever is later.

The Council intends to make this appointment at their regular meeting, which will begin at 7:00 PM on September 16th 2019, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 201 Main St, Pierson Iowa.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019