City of Pierson — Public Hearing Notice (Community Development Block Grant)

City of Pierson

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Pierson, Iowa, is hereby serving as Public Notice that September 16, 2019, at 7 p.m., the City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at City Hall to consider the submission of an application for a Community Development Block Grant.

The grant application will request funding assistance for improvements to sewer lines in a target area within the City.

This meeting will be held to give residents information concerning the proposed project. Citizens are encouraged to attend and express their preferences about the proposed activities. Anyone having questions about this project or the upcoming hearing may call the City Clerk at 712-375-5015.

_______________________

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

City of Pierson, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019