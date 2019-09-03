City of Pierson — Public Hearing on Sale of Bridge Planks

City of Pierson

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of bridge planks removed from the Main St. bridge by sealed bids.

The Hearing will be held September 16, 2019 at the Pierson City Hall, City of Pierson, at 7:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019