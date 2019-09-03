City of Pierson — Public Hearing on Sale of Bridge Planks
City of Pierson
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of bridge planks removed from the Main St. bridge by sealed bids.
The Hearing will be held September 16, 2019 at the Pierson City Hall, City of Pierson, at 7:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 5, 2019