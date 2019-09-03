Moville City Council Minutes — August 21, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Paul Malm and Nate Bauer are absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed permits and forwarded to Dave Christensen for possible approval. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Dan McCoy, Steve Beekman, Kathy Wright, Doug Wright and two other visitors. During Open Forum, Kathy Wright asked if the bid for asphalt for Circle Drive has been awarded and it has not. Steve Beekman with Siouxland District Health Department presented policy information about Smoke-Free and Nicotine-Free City Parks.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. The Woodbury County Fair Board has decided to no longer allow the recycle bins on their grounds. No council action taken. Council discussed Fair Street sidewalk bids and Conolly motioned to accept the bid from TR Harris and award the contract for $189,937.04, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed final pay request ($47,777.88) and release of retainage ($35,117.68) from RP Contractors for the Streets projects and Schmidt motioned to approve total payment of $82,895.56 for this request, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-50 fixing a date for public hearing on the proposal to enter into a

Development Agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC.

Schmidt motioned to set this public hearing for 6:00 pm September 4th, 2019, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and answered council questions regarding the proposed 28E agreement with Kingsley for police coverage on an as needed basis. It would be similar to the contract we currently have with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department. Attorney Thompson will draft and bring back to council for review. Mayor Fisher opened bids for four Lots of personal property items from Motel 20. Lot 1 is Laundromat equipment, 2 large and 12 medium washing machines and 7 dryers; Lot 2 is 13 A/C Heating units; Lot 3 is 9 TVs; Lot 4 is other miscellaneous furnishings. Conolly motions to award each lot to the highest bidder to include Rich Trimble $500 Lot 1, Kurt Paulsen $1105 Lot 2, Mike Ofert $100 Lot 3, and Mike Ofert $200 Lot 4, seconded by Schmidt. Ofert abstains. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Tax Abatement and council would like to see new Multi-Family Residential amended to show the same scale as Commercial areas. Thompson will draft and bring back for review. Council discussed possible end of year Pool Employee bonus. Schmidt motioned a $2000 bonus divided between employees based on percentage of total hours worked, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the recent closing of Mel’s Café and the upcoming September 13th Moville Medical Clinic closing.

With no further business Schmidt motioned to adjourn at around 7:05 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES BY FUND

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL $31,030.60

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL $16,702.19

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $17,424.60

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL —

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL $429.15

WATER TOTAL $18,876.71

SEWER TOTAL $20,367.51

STORM WATER TOTAL $1,340.31

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND $106,171.07

7/20/2019 THRU 8/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

4-WAY STOP SHOP VEHICLE FUEL 300.73

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 1,004.37

AMAZON CPR CERTIFICATION PD 22.90

AMERICAN FENCE COMPANY REPAIR POOL FENCE/GATES 223.63

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM SEWER REPAIR 1,531.88

ASHLEY CRAVEN COMM. CNTR. DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,154.66

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 916.88

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 48.76

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 602.14

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 584.28

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 1,115.35

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 112.00

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES PERMIT FEE 210.00

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING 667.50

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 572.81

FLEET FARM PD SUPPLIES 85.59

FREMONT TIRE PD VEHICLE TIRES 740.94

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 1,285.40

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,381.02

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 619.89

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,180.13

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE 720.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL LIQUOR LICENSE DRAM INSURANCE 570.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,673.00

IOWA RURAL WATER TRAINING REGISTRATION PAT 150.00

IPERS IPERS 4,132.13

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,508.79

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 79.50

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 438.70

JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC MOTORVILLE SIDEWALK REPAIR 7,323.75

JASYN SADLER COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

KNIFE RIVER STREET REPAIR 794.60

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 558.00

MEGAN CROSS REIMBURSE POOL CONCESSIONS 99.60

MENARDS SUPPLIES 231.22

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY GAS MAIN WORK MEREDITH LANE 22,821.29

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

NATIONWIDE ANNUAL SENIOR CENTER INSURANCE 2,457.00

NETHERLAND BULB COMPANY PARKS MAINTENANCE 239.78

NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING POOL CONCESSIONS 886.04

OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY COPY MACHINE PEDESTAL 292.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 208.76

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 325.80

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 237.84

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,417.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 284.33

ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL 1,805.00

RP CONSTRUCTORS MEREDITH LANE CONSTRUCTION 82,895.56

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 21,079.94

SEWER-MATIC REPAIRS 244.00

SIMPCO SIMPCO MEMBERSHIP 893.55

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 80.73

SPLASH AND DASH CAR WASH 100.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 37.38

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 988.69

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 889.00

STOREY KENWORTHY PRINTING 241.41

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 117.00

TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT STREET SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 3,093.22

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING MEREDITH LANE 30,110.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

U.S. POSTAL SERVICES PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES 1,476.95

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES 69.38

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC MONTHLY MAINTENANCE 460.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 1,189.94

WEX BANK FUEL 3,458.28

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 2,002.52

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FIRE DEPT. FUEL 366.60

WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK JUDGMENT DAILY & EVERHART 830.00

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 242.60

TOTAL 19,764.42

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 19,764.42

PAYROLL CHECKS 33,418.76

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 53,183.18

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 212,302.70

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 265,485.88

7/20/2019 THRU 8/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 83,773.91

110 ROAD USE TAX 137,734.07

200 DEBT SERVICE 21,079.94

600 WATER 12,505.70

610 SEWER 10,392.26

