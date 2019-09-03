Moville City Council Minutes — August 21, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Paul Malm and Nate Bauer are absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed permits and forwarded to Dave Christensen for possible approval. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart, Dan McCoy, Steve Beekman, Kathy Wright, Doug Wright and two other visitors. During Open Forum, Kathy Wright asked if the bid for asphalt for Circle Drive has been awarded and it has not. Steve Beekman with Siouxland District Health Department presented policy information about Smoke-Free and Nicotine-Free City Parks.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. The Woodbury County Fair Board has decided to no longer allow the recycle bins on their grounds. No council action taken. Council discussed Fair Street sidewalk bids and Conolly motioned to accept the bid from TR Harris and award the contract for $189,937.04, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed final pay request ($47,777.88) and release of retainage ($35,117.68) from RP Contractors for the Streets projects and Schmidt motioned to approve total payment of $82,895.56 for this request, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed
Resolution 2019-50 fixing a date for public hearing on the proposal to enter into a
Development Agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC.
Schmidt motioned to set this public hearing for 6:00 pm September 4th, 2019, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Chief Muller gave a Police Department update and answered council questions regarding the proposed 28E agreement with Kingsley for police coverage on an as needed basis. It would be similar to the contract we currently have with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department. Attorney Thompson will draft and bring back to council for review. Mayor Fisher opened bids for four Lots of personal property items from Motel 20. Lot 1 is Laundromat equipment, 2 large and 12 medium washing machines and 7 dryers; Lot 2 is 13 A/C Heating units; Lot 3 is 9 TVs; Lot 4 is other miscellaneous furnishings. Conolly motions to award each lot to the highest bidder to include Rich Trimble $500 Lot 1, Kurt Paulsen $1105 Lot 2, Mike Ofert $100 Lot 3, and Mike Ofert $200 Lot 4, seconded by Schmidt. Ofert abstains. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Renewal Tax Abatement and council would like to see new Multi-Family Residential amended to show the same scale as Commercial areas. Thompson will draft and bring back for review. Council discussed possible end of year Pool Employee bonus. Schmidt motioned a $2000 bonus divided between employees based on percentage of total hours worked, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the recent closing of Mel’s Café and the upcoming September 13th Moville Medical Clinic closing.

With no further business Schmidt motioned to adjourn at around 7:05 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES BY FUND
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    $31,030.60
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    $16,702.19
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX    $17,424.60
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    —
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    $429.15
WATER TOTAL    $18,876.71
SEWER TOTAL    $20,367.51
STORM WATER TOTAL    $1,340.31
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    $106,171.07

7/20/2019 THRU 8/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
4-WAY STOP SHOP  VEHICLE FUEL    300.73
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    1,004.37
AMAZON  CPR CERTIFICATION PD    22.90
AMERICAN FENCE COMPANY  REPAIR POOL FENCE/GATES    223.63
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  STORM SEWER REPAIR    1,531.88
ASHLEY CRAVEN  COMM. CNTR. DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP. & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    1,154.66
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    916.88
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    48.76
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  WW CHEMICALS    602.14
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    584.28
DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT  PAINT SUPPLIES    1,115.35
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    112.00
IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES  NPDES PERMIT FEE    210.00
EPS LAWNWORKS  NUISANCE MOWING    667.50
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    572.81
FLEET FARM  PD SUPPLIES    85.59
FREMONT TIRE  PD VEHICLE TIRES    740.94
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    1,285.40
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,381.02
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    619.89
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    2,180.13
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
I & S GROUP  CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN UPDATE    720.00
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE   POOL LIQUOR LICENSE DRAM INSURANCE    570.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,673.00
IOWA RURAL WATER  TRAINING REGISTRATION PAT    150.00
IPERS  IPERS    4,132.13
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    8,508.79
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    79.50
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    438.70
JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC  MOTORVILLE SIDEWALK REPAIR    7,323.75
JASYN SADLER  COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND    100.00
KNIFE RIVER  STREET REPAIR    794.60
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    558.00
MEGAN CROSS  REIMBURSE POOL CONCESSIONS    99.60
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    231.22
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  GAS MAIN WORK MEREDITH LANE    22,821.29
MIKE WEAVER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    300.00
NATIONWIDE  ANNUAL SENIOR CENTER INSURANCE    2,457.00
NETHERLAND BULB COMPANY  PARKS MAINTENANCE    239.78
NORTHERN LIGHTS DISTRIBUTING  POOL CONCESSIONS    886.04
OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY  COPY MACHINE PEDESTAL    292.00
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    208.76
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    325.80
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    237.84
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,417.30
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    284.33
ELEVATE ROOFING  ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL    1,805.00
RP CONSTRUCTORS  MEREDITH LANE CONSTRUCTION    82,895.56
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE    21,079.94
SEWER-MATIC REPAIRS    244.00
SIMPCO  SIMPCO MEMBERSHIP    893.55
SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF  COMM CTR SUPPLIES    80.73
SPLASH AND DASH  CAR WASH    100.00
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    37.38
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    988.69
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    889.00
STOREY KENWORTHY  PRINTING    241.41
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    117.00
TRANS IOWA EQUIPMENT  STREET SWEEPER MAINTENANCE    3,093.22
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  ENGINEERING MEREDITH LANE    30,110.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
U.S. POSTAL SERVICES  PRE-STAMPED ENVELOPES    1,476.95
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES    69.38
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  MONTHLY MAINTENANCE    460.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  HEALTH INSURANCE    1,189.94
WEX BANK  FUEL    3,458.28
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    2,002.52
WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL  FIRE DEPT. FUEL    366.60
WOODBURY COUNTY CLERK  JUDGMENT DAILY & EVERHART    830.00
WOODHOUSE  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    242.60
=============
TOTAL    19,764.42
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    19,764.42
PAYROLL CHECKS    33,418.76
**** PAID TOTAL *****    53,183.18
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    212,302.70
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    265,485.88
=============
7/20/2019 THRU 8/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    83,773.91
110 ROAD USE TAX    137,734.07
200 DEBT SERVICE    21,079.94
600 WATER    12,505.70
610 SEWER    10,392.26

Published in The Record
Thursday, September 5, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

