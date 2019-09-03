Pierson City Council Minutes — August 28, 2019

Pierson City Council

August 28, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk to accept the resignation of Darren Todd due to him moving out of town, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to order the clerk to publish notice of the vacancy and the intent to fill the vacancy by appointment at the September 16th meeting, all voted aye; motion carried. The position will be added to the ballot for the November election.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn the meeting seconded by McQueen, all votes aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019