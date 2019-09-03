Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — August 20, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
August 20, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the August 20, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes from August 13, 2019. Anderson abstained.    Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve claims issued 08/20/2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a tax suspension for Christie Smith for FY 2019-20 for $772.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve and sign a letter of support to the City of Le Mars to be the host city for RAGBRAI 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve proceeding with refinancing of G.O. Bonds and sign the engagement letter with D.A. Davidson.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to open the public hearing at 10:08 am for the first reading of the ordinance on the assessment of wind energy conversion property pursuant to the IA Code 427B.26.  Present was Mark Zaconne of Invenergy, Alan Lucken, Plymouth County Zoning Administrator, Tom Rohe, County Engineer and Gail Henrich from the public.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end the public hearing at 10:36 a.m.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve
Ordinance #082019
on the assessment of wind energy conversion property
pursuant to the IA Code 427B.26 and to waive the
2nd and 3rd reading of the wind energy ordinance in public hearing.  
Loutsch-nay; Horton-aye; Kass-nay; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, for a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Stanton Township on 250th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 20 of Hungerford Twp. on Lone Tree Rd. and Harness Road.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:13 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-20-19
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
AgriVision Equipment  lawn mower service    404.22
Alpha Wireless  portable radio batteries    512.00
Anthony Plumbing & Heating  BUILDINGS    117.40
Nick Beeck  meal reimb.    21.69
Bekins Fire  extinguisher service    44.50
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    189.60
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Campbells Lawn & Landscape  river rock    75.00
Barbara Jean Carel Rev. Trust  RIGHT-OF-WAY    180.84
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    103.40
Casey’s  fuel    5166.82
Century Link  phone    35.15
Chemsearch  PARTS    1071.00
Christensen Bros.  construction project    225,234.38
Clay Rural Water System  antenna rental    100.00
Culligan Water  services    518.24
Cummins Central Power  service to generator    1082.07
CWD  kitchen supplies    4325.55
Dave’s Lock & Key  keys    7.00
Dean & Associates  attorney fees    350.00
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    260.70
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    64.06
Diana Dowhower  office supplies    107.36
Eakes Inc  supplies    194.00
Emergency Medical Products  ICAP med kit    1000.00
Fareway  kitchen supplies    279.90
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    2715.54
Frontier  phone    2602.36
Galls  uniform    60.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    7721.30
Jamie Hauser  mileage    229.68
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    140.51
Hoogeveen Enterprises  wash card    100.00
Hope Haven Inc.  rent assistance    240.00
I + S Group  architect fee    445.50
ICCS  conference registration    240.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    367.56
Iowa DNR  well permits    75.00
Iowa Prison Industries  garbage bags    123.48
Iowa State University  MEETING FEES    3770.00
ISAC Multi-County Fund  MEETING FEES    240.00
ISSDA  jail school    375.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    762.08
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    139.95
Jefferson Co. Sheriff  service    21.30
Jamie D. Jorgensen  transcripts    269.00
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    10,297.22
KKYY-FM radio advertising    30.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Cathy & Jerry Lange  RIGHT-OF-WAY    183.67
City of Le Mars  utilities    885.36
Le Mars Agri Center  softener salt    259.70
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    87.07
L.G. Everist Inc.  mill site aggregate    6090.26
Stacie & Scott Lindgren  RIGHT-OF-WAY    183.66
Menards  supplies    681.47
City of Merrill  SUNDRY    68.61
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    3625.68
Midwest Honda Suzuki  Kubota repairs    704.77
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1165.75
Motorola Inc.  tower repeater replacement    35,000.00
MPH Industries  vehicle equipment    1812.00
Mr. Muffler  ‘13 Tahoe battery    209.11
Sharon Nieman  misc. reimbursements    150.90
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1408.72
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    341.00
O’Brien County Sheriff  service fee    30.00
O.C. Sanitation  Hillview garbage    345.00
Dr. Alisa Olson  medical testimony    300.00
One Office Solutions  office supplies    460.32
Edward & Catherine Ortmann  RIGHT-OF-WAY    180.83
Pella Gateway  BUILDINGS    121.84
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    383.75
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal/sheriffs fees    1275.62
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  FENCE    10,171.09
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    3752.31
Premier Communications  phone    1779.32
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    120.00
R & R Industries SAFETY    698.99
Ranger Rick  subscription    28.82
Richards Construction  construction project    116,609.08
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    981.30
Sapp Bros.  diesel fuel    2558.99
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    744.60
State Election Administrators  SEAT registrations    100.00
Karl Seggerman  RIGHT-OF-WAY    551.00
Sioux Sales Company  uniform    124.95
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1360.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    225.00
Siouxland Humane Society  services    37.00
SJS Farms  RIGHT-OF-WAY    514.50
Staples  office supplies    87.62
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steve’s Heating & A/C  BUILDINGS    350.57
Donna and Drew Stevenson  RIGHT-OF-WAY    183.67
Keith Swanson  RIGHT-OF-WAY    180.83
Ten Point Construction  CONCRETE    29,675.40
Thomson West Group  Clear investigations    1446.23
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    485.31
Daniel & LeAnn Tindall
LB-271960    300.00
Total Motors  repairs    835.62
Transportation Safety Apparel  SAFETY    588.37
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    55.00
Union County Electric  tower    95.00
UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY    168.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    191.86
Van’s Sanitation  garbage    206.00
Vanguard Appraisals  appraisal    120.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    129.46
Wagner Auto Supply  wiring parts    193.04
Duane Walhof  meal reimb.    56.25
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunkline    474.49
Williams & Company  FY 18-19 audit    5000.00
Willson & Pechacek  legal fees    2016.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service fee    45.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    7249.95

