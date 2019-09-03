Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 20, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on August 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the August 20, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes from August 13, 2019. Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve claims issued 08/20/2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a tax suspension for Christie Smith for FY 2019-20 for $772. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve and sign a letter of support to the City of Le Mars to be the host city for RAGBRAI 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve proceeding with refinancing of G.O. Bonds and sign the engagement letter with D.A. Davidson. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to open the public hearing at 10:08 am for the first reading of the ordinance on the assessment of wind energy conversion property pursuant to the IA Code 427B.26. Present was Mark Zaconne of Invenergy, Alan Lucken, Plymouth County Zoning Administrator, Tom Rohe, County Engineer and Gail Henrich from the public. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end the public hearing at 10:36 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Ordinance #082019

on the assessment of wind energy conversion property

pursuant to the IA Code 427B.26 and to waive the

2nd and 3rd reading of the wind energy ordinance in public hearing.

Loutsch-nay; Horton-aye; Kass-nay; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, for a permit for a tile crossing in Section 17/20 of Stanton Township on 250th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 20 of Hungerford Twp. on Lone Tree Rd. and Harness Road. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:13 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 8-20-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

AgriVision Equipment lawn mower service 404.22

Alpha Wireless portable radio batteries 512.00

Anthony Plumbing & Heating BUILDINGS 117.40

Nick Beeck meal reimb. 21.69

Bekins Fire extinguisher service 44.50

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 189.60

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Campbells Lawn & Landscape river rock 75.00

Barbara Jean Carel Rev. Trust RIGHT-OF-WAY 180.84

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 103.40

Casey’s fuel 5166.82

Century Link phone 35.15

Chemsearch PARTS 1071.00

Christensen Bros. construction project 225,234.38

Clay Rural Water System antenna rental 100.00

Culligan Water services 518.24

Cummins Central Power service to generator 1082.07

CWD kitchen supplies 4325.55

Dave’s Lock & Key keys 7.00

Dean & Associates attorney fees 350.00

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 260.70

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 64.06

Diana Dowhower office supplies 107.36

Eakes Inc supplies 194.00

Emergency Medical Products ICAP med kit 1000.00

Fareway kitchen supplies 279.90

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 2715.54

Frontier phone 2602.36

Galls uniform 60.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 7721.30

Jamie Hauser mileage 229.68

City of Hinton SUNDRY 140.51

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash card 100.00

Hope Haven Inc. rent assistance 240.00

I + S Group architect fee 445.50

ICCS conference registration 240.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 367.56

Iowa DNR well permits 75.00

Iowa Prison Industries garbage bags 123.48

Iowa State University MEETING FEES 3770.00

ISAC Multi-County Fund MEETING FEES 240.00

ISSDA jail school 375.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 762.08

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 139.95

Jefferson Co. Sheriff service 21.30

Jamie D. Jorgensen transcripts 269.00

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 10,297.22

KKYY-FM radio advertising 30.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Cathy & Jerry Lange RIGHT-OF-WAY 183.67

City of Le Mars utilities 885.36

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 259.70

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 87.07

L.G. Everist Inc. mill site aggregate 6090.26

Stacie & Scott Lindgren RIGHT-OF-WAY 183.66

Menards supplies 681.47

City of Merrill SUNDRY 68.61

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3625.68

Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota repairs 704.77

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1165.75

Motorola Inc. tower repeater replacement 35,000.00

MPH Industries vehicle equipment 1812.00

Mr. Muffler ‘13 Tahoe battery 209.11

Sharon Nieman misc. reimbursements 150.90

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1408.72

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 341.00

O’Brien County Sheriff service fee 30.00

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 345.00

Dr. Alisa Olson medical testimony 300.00

One Office Solutions office supplies 460.32

Edward & Catherine Ortmann RIGHT-OF-WAY 180.83

Pella Gateway BUILDINGS 121.84

Carolyn Plueger deposition 383.75

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriffs fees 1275.62

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency FENCE 10,171.09

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 3752.31

Premier Communications phone 1779.32

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 120.00

R & R Industries SAFETY 698.99

Ranger Rick subscription 28.82

Richards Construction construction project 116,609.08

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 981.30

Sapp Bros. diesel fuel 2558.99

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 744.60

State Election Administrators SEAT registrations 100.00

Karl Seggerman RIGHT-OF-WAY 551.00

Sioux Sales Company uniform 124.95

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1360.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 225.00

Siouxland Humane Society services 37.00

SJS Farms RIGHT-OF-WAY 514.50

Staples office supplies 87.62

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steve’s Heating & A/C BUILDINGS 350.57

Donna and Drew Stevenson RIGHT-OF-WAY 183.67

Keith Swanson RIGHT-OF-WAY 180.83

Ten Point Construction CONCRETE 29,675.40

Thomson West Group Clear investigations 1446.23

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 485.31

Daniel & LeAnn Tindall

LB-271960 300.00

Total Motors repairs 835.62

Transportation Safety Apparel SAFETY 588.37

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 55.00

Union County Electric tower 95.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 168.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 191.86

Van’s Sanitation garbage 206.00

Vanguard Appraisals appraisal 120.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 129.46

Wagner Auto Supply wiring parts 193.04

Duane Walhof meal reimb. 56.25

WesTel Systems Remsen trunkline 474.49

Williams & Company FY 18-19 audit 5000.00

Willson & Pechacek legal fees 2016.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service fee 45.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 7249.95

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019