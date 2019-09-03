Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 13, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 13, 2019

THIRTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, and Taylor; Pottebaum was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for August 13,2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 6, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $575,399.27. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jacob Fry, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 8-02-19. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Ote Albrecht, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept, effective 8-16-19. End of Temporary Work.; the reclassification of Cornelia Venable-Ridley, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 8-26-19, $81,607/year, 8%=$6,036/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 6 to Step 7.; the reclassification of David Dawson, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 8-31-19, $84,779/year, 3.8%=$3,172/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 7 to Step 8.; the reclassification of Dustin Johnson, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 09-01-19, $18.50/hour, 5%=$.88/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 2 to Grade 3/Step 3.; and the reclassification of Michael Lenz, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept, effective 9-02-19, $30.23/hour, 6.5%=$1.85/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Class 1 to Senior Class. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept. Wage Plan: $18.33-$18.90/hour. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award Certificate for 4 hours of paid time off to Bryan Maron. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Bobie Themm, 1015 S. Glass St,, Sioux City, parcel #894735331012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,884

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Bobie Themm, is the titleholder of property located at 1015 s. Glass St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894735331012

HOLMANS E Ω LOTS 3 & 4 & N Ω VAC E-W ALLEY

WHEREAS, Bobie Themm is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 13th day of August, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Dale Lee, 525 S. Fairmont St., Sioux City, parcel #88480120317.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,885

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Dale Lee, as titleholder of a property located 1525 S. Fairmount St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 884801203017

WEST MORNINGSIDE LOT 9 & LOT 10 BLOCK 33

WHEREAS, Dale Lee of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 13th day of August, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the Inter-local Agreement between the City of Sioux City, Iowa and Woodbury County, Iowa. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Long Lines. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Todd Rand. Copy filed.

Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the Food Service Contract with Summit Managed Food Service with an effective date of 8/13/2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for calcium chloride for FY 2020. The bids are as follows:

Jerico Services, Inc., Indianola, IA — $57,948.00

Bomgaars Supply, Sioux City, IA — $63,360.00

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the bids. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to award the bid for calcium chloride for FY 2020 to Jerico Services, Inc. for $57,948.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for propane for heating county buildings for FY 2020. The bids are as follows:

Central Valley Ag Coop, Le Mars, IA — $39,156.00

New Cooperative, Inc., Hornick, IA — $40,160.00

Johnson Propane, Battle Creek, IA — $49,196.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids. Carried 4-0. Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for propane for heating county buildings for FY 2020 to Central Valley Ag Coop for $39,156.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Trosper-Hoyt Juvenile Detention Kitchen Project. Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the use of $73,136.55 for CIP funds to purchase voting booths and modems for election night returns. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve Sioux City Symphony to hold their yearly gala on Saturday, April 25th, 2020. Carried 3-1; De Witt was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve a letter of support for the designation of proposed U.S. Bicycle Route 55 (USBR 55) through Woodbury County. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Mark Nelson, 2465 140th St. in Moville, expressed his appreciation for the support the Woodbury County Farm Bureau received from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office during the Woodbury County Fair and also addressed the Board with concerns about determinations being made by the Secondary Roads Department use of traffic counters.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 20, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 5, 2019